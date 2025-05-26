Upstate New York's Art Trail Immerses Landscape Lovers In Historic Views Of The Hudson River

If you head north on the Hudson River from Manhattan, skyscrapers give way to lush forests, charming towns, and idyllic countryside. This beautiful landscape lured mid-19th-century artists as industrialization expanded New York City. Hudson River School paintings captured the unspoiled wilderness not yet marred by modern development. Today, these masterpieces are found in America's leading museums and can sell for millions at auction. Founded in 2005, the Hudson River School Art Trail is a collective of 20 sites, including the studios and homes of Hudson River School artists and the vistas they depicted in their work.

Wondering where to begin? Landmarks such as the Thomas Cole National Historic Site and Olana, artist Frederic Edwin Church's residence, offer an excellent historical overview of the Hudson River School. There, you can see some of the masterpiece paintings that define the Hudson River School movement. Active travelers can then head out on nearby hikes to waterfalls, lakes, and outlooks. Along the way, discover the landscapes that provided endless artistic inspiration.

The Hudson River School Art Trail is an easy day or weekend trip from New York City. The urban hub of the Hudson River is Hudson, a trendy small city with postcard beauty, shops, and cafes. Hudson is a little over a two-hour drive or train ride from New York's Penn Station.