India's Untouristed Mountain Region Brims With Ancient Pyramids, Wildlife Parks, And Gracious Tea Gardens

Away from the uber-romantic lakes, palaces, and markets of Udaipur, the buzzing megalopolis of Mumbai, and the white-sand beaches of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a whole other side to India. It's tucked into the far northeastern corner of the vast country, with the mighty Himalaya rising to the north, the riverways of Bangladesh opening into the Bay of Bengal to the south and west, and the wilds of Myanmar to the east. If that sounds like somewhere bursting with adventure and mystery, then that's because it is. Assam beckons with historical wonders, elephant-stalked national parks, and prestigious tea growing areas.

This whole region remains off the beaten path. According to official stats from the India Ministry of Tourism, the state of Assam received a small percentage of the footfall seen in the pocket-sized paradise of Goa in 2022, and even less of the international tourism counted in the legendary desert state of Rajasthan — though Assam is slowly entering the limelight. Other numbers reveal that Assam's mix of enthralling temples and wild nature reserves has helped put it in the top five fastest growing destinations in the country in recent years.

The good news is that Assam is perhaps the easiest place to reach in northeastern India. You can fly directly to Guwahati Airport, where a new terminal project is aimed at expanding capacity to over 13 million passengers annually. Alternatively, go the old-school way and arrive by train. There are regular long-distance links to the state capital from Chennai, Calcutta, Delhi — the list goes on. Just don't expect a short ride!