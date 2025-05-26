Charming Cape Cod Is An Unexpectedly Scenic Hiking Destination Full Of Cranberry Bogs And Forests

Fabulous Cape Cod has been a thriving tourist destination since the early 20th century, before which it was a major fishing and shipping hub. Indeed, many of the things that draw tourists to the area today are related to its maritime past, such as Cape Cod's beautiful lighthouses, its charming harbors and villages, and its stunning beach resort towns that offer waterfront views of Cape Cod Bay.

But to simply think of Cape Cod as a spot at which to relax by the water is to miss much of what the area has to offer, not least of all its expansive offering of gorgeous and diverse hiking routes, which traverse the peninsula from coast to coast and provide hikers with an abundance of ways to experience Cape Cod's most jaw-dropping landscapes. Indeed, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce lists 114 hiking trails across 16 regions of the peninsula — a staggering amount considering Cape Cod is only around 339 square miles in total (though in truth, several of those listed trails are to the west of the canal, on the mainland). Several of these trails are surprisingly well-wooded, and some even offer the chance to experience the peninsula's history as a center of cranberry production on the east coast. Hikers can give thanks to the conservation departments that manage Cape Cod's natural beauty by maintaining preserves across the peninsula.

The abundance of hiking options means you could spend your entire vacation zig-zagging Cape Cod and never run out of things to see. But for most of us, time is limited — so what are the must-see hiking routes in Cape Cod?