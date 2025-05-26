Charming Cape Cod Is An Unexpectedly Scenic Hiking Destination Full Of Cranberry Bogs And Forests
Fabulous Cape Cod has been a thriving tourist destination since the early 20th century, before which it was a major fishing and shipping hub. Indeed, many of the things that draw tourists to the area today are related to its maritime past, such as Cape Cod's beautiful lighthouses, its charming harbors and villages, and its stunning beach resort towns that offer waterfront views of Cape Cod Bay.
But to simply think of Cape Cod as a spot at which to relax by the water is to miss much of what the area has to offer, not least of all its expansive offering of gorgeous and diverse hiking routes, which traverse the peninsula from coast to coast and provide hikers with an abundance of ways to experience Cape Cod's most jaw-dropping landscapes. Indeed, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce lists 114 hiking trails across 16 regions of the peninsula — a staggering amount considering Cape Cod is only around 339 square miles in total (though in truth, several of those listed trails are to the west of the canal, on the mainland). Several of these trails are surprisingly well-wooded, and some even offer the chance to experience the peninsula's history as a center of cranberry production on the east coast. Hikers can give thanks to the conservation departments that manage Cape Cod's natural beauty by maintaining preserves across the peninsula.
The abundance of hiking options means you could spend your entire vacation zig-zagging Cape Cod and never run out of things to see. But for most of us, time is limited — so what are the must-see hiking routes in Cape Cod?
Cape Cod's finest hiking trails
One of the must-visit hiking areas in Cape Cod is Mashpee, a picturesque wooded landscape around the Mashpee River. Renowned as a top-class river reservation with pristine waters that provide a spawning area for rare species such as brook trout, it is also home to several cranberry bogs. These organic cranberry production sites are where, in the fall, hundreds of thousands of ripened and fragrant cranberries can be seen floating on the surface of the water.
Bridge Creek Conservation Area in West Barnstable is another unexpectedly wooded hiking area in Cape Cod. 2.5 miles of trails intersect marshes, bogs, and enormous fallen trees – a typical hike here is about 5 miles there and back. The area also contains Jenkins Wildlife Sanctuary, with wetlands and out-of-use cranberry bogs now offering freshwater habitats to local wildlife. This sanctuary offers an extra 2 miles of trails for hikers.
For awe-inspiring marsh views, animal encounters, and excellent accessibility by car, Bell's Neck Conservation Lands is a smart choice for hikers. With nearly 3 miles of trails around the West Reservoir, including wide lanes and a pedestrian bridge, it's a great area for spotting freshwater turtles, ospreys, and herons.
Hiking Cape Cod all year round
Cape Cod is typically thought of as a summertime destination, and indeed visiting in the warmer months can be preferable for most visitors who want to make the most of the peninsula's pristine beaches and enjoy the sea when it is warm and comfortable. But for hikers, the summer months may not be the best time to visit; temperatures can hit above 70 degrees fahrenheit in July and August. Thankfully, thanks to being well-maintained and their abundance of natural beauty, several of Cape Cod's hiking routes are perfect to visit during other times of the year, with the off-season also offering fewer crowds than in the summer.
There is an abundance of places to stay in Cape Cod. Some of the most popular home bases for visitors are found in the peninsula's charming fishing villages, such as Woods Hole — a visit there has been described as one of the 12 best experiences you can only have in Cape Cod. The chic Woods Hole Inn is considered one of the best bed & breakfasts in town, and is just a stone's throw from the Martha's Vineyard Ferry Terminal. Elsewhere, the owners of Captain Freeman Inn in Brewster are passionate about the area's cranberry farming industry, including the product in their breakfasts and offering information on the best cranberry tours in the peninsula.
Cape Cod is served by several airports, including Cape Cod Gateway Airport, Chatham Municipal Airport, and Provincetown Municipal Airport. Boston Logan International Airport is around a 90 minute drive away from Cape Cod, and you can also travel to the Cape from Boston by bus.