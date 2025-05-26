This Walkable Borough Just Outside Philadelphia Boasts Vibrant Streets Lined With Immaculate Treats And Food
When traveling through Pennsylvania, the most popular attractions tend to be in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. After all, Philadelphia is one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown. While it's true that these two cities are definitely worth the visit and have a lot to offer, that's not all you can find to enjoy in the state. Even if you don't want to waste time by driving all over, you can still find some unique places to explore off the beaten track. One great example of a borough perfect for wandering around and grabbing a bite to eat in is Conshohocken.
Conshohocken (or Conshy if you want to sound like a local) is super easy to reach and is only around 15 miles from the heart of Philadelphia. One of the main attractions of the town is Fayette Street where you'll find plenty of shops, boutiques, and beautiful places to relax and enjoy the fresh air. During the week, the area comes alive with workers going about their day, enjoying a drink, or getting a delicious meal.
All over the borough, there are amazing stops to eat that are within walking distance of each other. Philly is already known for its delicious food scene, which is one of the best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia, but Conshohocken also has plenty of tasty treats and meals on offer. In addition to its delicious bites, the borough is also known for its history and natural beauty. Here, you'll find classic Victorian houses and buildings and even a historical park where you can walk in the footsteps of George Washington.
Conshohocken has many popular restaurants you don't want to miss
one of Philly's most sought-after neighborhoods with famous eateries and cobbled roads. Likewise, when it comes to boroughs outside the city, Conshy really stands out for its food. There are plenty of delicious places to visit, including Feine Coffee, nestled inside an old home with indoor and outdoor seating and a mix of modern and classic drinks. Places like Bar Lucca, an Italian restaurant serving both Neapolitan and thin-crust pizza, and El Limon, a Mexican taqueria, are regularly recommended thanks to their quality food and great service. There are plenty of other fun eateries in the area as well, including Gypsy Saloon, which offers a wide range of food and live music every night, and 1874 Social, known for its fun and tasty cocktails.
If you want a bite, but are not quite ready for a meal, you also have the option of several snack stores throughout the borough. For example, Edwards Freeman Nut Company is full of delicious treats and fun old-fashioned candy. This shop is also part of the town's history with a peanut butter trademark from 1905. Here, you can try some classic treats like almond butter crunches, toffees, chocolate-covered pretzels, truffles, pecan clusters, and salted caramels. Pretty Tasty Cupcakes is a woman-owned cupcake store dedicated to cooking without many common allergens so that their treats are open to everyone while still tasting delicious. If you still have a sweet tooth after those two options, make sure to check out the Merenda Box, a Brazilian inspired sandwich and pastry shop which has been featured in the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS.
Conshohocken has fun festivals throughout the year
Throughout the year, there are plenty of events in Conshy for travelers. The Conshohocken Beer Festival features 50 different breweries and is a great option for those who want to immerse themselves in the local beer scene. Furthermore, St. Patrick's Day is quite big in the area and is celebrated with a parade featuring Irish dancers, bag pipes, and even a race. In June, the town hosts the Conshohocken Arts Festival and Car Show, which focuses on local artists. In December, make sure to catch the Christmas Drive-In Movie event, which is free but does require prior registration. Throughout the year, the Riverbend Environmental Education Center hosts a slew of events that work to celebrate the outdoors and educate people about the nature around them.
@morethanthecurve
Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Conshohocken. #conshy #conshohocken #saintpateicksday
On the days you aren't busy trying all the local food and enjoying the festivities, head to the river. There, you'll find the Schuylkill River Trail, which was built on old railroad lines and contains over 75 miles of paved paths for the general public to explore. Because the borough is so close to Philadelphia, it has a few different accommodation options. The Events at George Washington Wood Bed & Breakfast and the Hotel West & Main Conshohocken Tapestry by Hilton are just two examples.