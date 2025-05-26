This Walkable Borough Just Outside Philadelphia Boasts Vibrant Streets Lined With Immaculate Treats And Food

When traveling through Pennsylvania, the most popular attractions tend to be in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. After all, Philadelphia is one of the most underrated cities in America, according to Samantha Brown. While it's true that these two cities are definitely worth the visit and have a lot to offer, that's not all you can find to enjoy in the state. Even if you don't want to waste time by driving all over, you can still find some unique places to explore off the beaten track. One great example of a borough perfect for wandering around and grabbing a bite to eat in is Conshohocken.

Conshohocken (or Conshy if you want to sound like a local) is super easy to reach and is only around 15 miles from the heart of Philadelphia. One of the main attractions of the town is Fayette Street where you'll find plenty of shops, boutiques, and beautiful places to relax and enjoy the fresh air. During the week, the area comes alive with workers going about their day, enjoying a drink, or getting a delicious meal.

All over the borough, there are amazing stops to eat that are within walking distance of each other. Philly is already known for its delicious food scene, which is one of the best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia, but Conshohocken also has plenty of tasty treats and meals on offer. In addition to its delicious bites, the borough is also known for its history and natural beauty. Here, you'll find classic Victorian houses and buildings and even a historical park where you can walk in the footsteps of George Washington.