One Of North Carolina's Best Small Towns Offers Hollywood History And Delicious Locally-Owned Eateries

Many of us might feel a tinge of nostalgia upon hearing the heartwarming, whistling tune that introduced each episode of the hit '60s TV series, "The Andy Griffith Show." But what you might not know is that the show's beloved fictional town, Mayberry, is actually based on a real and equally charming town located at the edge of North Carolina and Virginia. What's more, Mount Airy isn't just considered the inspiration for Mayberry — the show's main star, Andy Griffith himself, was born and raised there. The town is filled with familiar landmarks featured in the show, but you don't have to be an Andy Griffith fan to have a good time here.

Mount Airy is just over two hours away from the state capital, Raleigh, and a similar distance from Yadkin Valley, an underrated wine region in the area, making it great for day trips if you have limited time. Since Mount Airy is so close to the Virginian border, you could even drive another hour and half up to Rocky Mount, a walkable town surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. But the cozy streets of Mount Airy are also easily explored by foot, especially the historic downtown area which flourishes with vibrant local eateries and great shopping opportunities.

For authentic Mayberry vibes, take a tour of the town in one of the black-and-white squad cars, which stop at some of the show's iconic locations like Floyd's Barbershop and Barney's Café. Anyone eager to catch a ride should definitely book a tour in advance. With historic houses and Civil War trails in the area, there's fun to be had for everyone.