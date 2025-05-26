One Of North Carolina's Best Small Towns Offers Hollywood History And Delicious Locally-Owned Eateries
Many of us might feel a tinge of nostalgia upon hearing the heartwarming, whistling tune that introduced each episode of the hit '60s TV series, "The Andy Griffith Show." But what you might not know is that the show's beloved fictional town, Mayberry, is actually based on a real and equally charming town located at the edge of North Carolina and Virginia. What's more, Mount Airy isn't just considered the inspiration for Mayberry — the show's main star, Andy Griffith himself, was born and raised there. The town is filled with familiar landmarks featured in the show, but you don't have to be an Andy Griffith fan to have a good time here.
Mount Airy is just over two hours away from the state capital, Raleigh, and a similar distance from Yadkin Valley, an underrated wine region in the area, making it great for day trips if you have limited time. Since Mount Airy is so close to the Virginian border, you could even drive another hour and half up to Rocky Mount, a walkable town surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains. But the cozy streets of Mount Airy are also easily explored by foot, especially the historic downtown area which flourishes with vibrant local eateries and great shopping opportunities.
For authentic Mayberry vibes, take a tour of the town in one of the black-and-white squad cars, which stop at some of the show's iconic locations like Floyd's Barbershop and Barney's Café. Anyone eager to catch a ride should definitely book a tour in advance. With historic houses and Civil War trails in the area, there's fun to be had for everyone.
'The Andy Griffith Show' experiences in Mount Airy
If you couldn't get a spot on the Mayberry Squad Car Tour, don't worry. You can still experience all the Mayberry landmarks with a walk through town. Start off at Wally's Service Station, originally built in 1937, where you can browse a selection of souvenirs. Next door is the Mayberry Courthouse, a recreation of the version that appeared on the show. It's a great spot for photos: Sit behind Andy's desk with gavel in hand and wander through replica jail cells. Don't miss the Andy Griffith Museum with its impressive collection of memorabilia and outdoor bronze statue depicting the show's famous opening sequence with Andy Griffith and a young Ron Howard toting fishing poles.
The magic doesn't have to end there. Hardcore fans can book a stay in Andy Griffith's childhood home, nostalgically decorated in a 1930s style, complete with antique objects and more memorabilia. Andy's Homeplace boasts two bedrooms, a bright yellow kitchen, an airy dining room with garden views, and a cozy living space. Since it's affiliated with the Mount Airy Hampton Inn, you'll also be treated to a scrumptious hotel breakfast and be entitled to use hotel facilities.
If all these adventures leave your stomach rumbling, stop for a bite to eat at Snappy Lunch. This nostalgic local diner, operating since the 1920s, was frequented by Andy Griffith and even mentioned in his show. Snappy Lunch is best known for the pork chop sandwiches, which, according to TripAdvisor reviews, are so mouthwateringly delicious that there's often a line of guests waiting to be seated.
Other things to do in Mount Airy
Even if you're not familiar with Andy Griffith's show, there are still plenty of exciting activities in Mount Airy. Indulge in a little retail therapy at the various boutiques along Main Street, like Mayberry Primitives, which carries all sorts of home decor items such as handmade candles, quilts, and pottery. At the Main Street Market, browse the eclectic selection of antiques for unique souvenirs like collectible bottles and vintage kitchenware.
History buffs can explore the Edwards-Franklin House, a double-chimneyed plantation manor built in 1799 and a fantastic example of Southern architecture. You could also explore the Civil War trails nearby, which follow the path of General Stoneman's cavalry raid in 1865. One of the trail markers begins at Rockford, just 30 minutes outside town. Meanwhile, Chang and Eng Bunker, the famous Siamese twins who traveled the world to be exhibited as a curiosity, also settled down in Mount Airy in 1854. The Siamese Twins Museum dedicated to their life is a fascinating diversion. Located right opposite the Andy Griffith Museum, you can get combination tickets to visit both for $16 (at the time of writing).
If you're in the mood for Southern comfort food, don't miss Aunt Bea's Barbecue, where you can fill up on helpings of country style steak, breakfast biscuits with all the fixings, bacon cheeseburgers, and milkshakes. According to a 5-star review on TripAdvisor, the orders really "hit the spot." And if Aunt Bea's barbecue trays aren't enough to satisfy you, just an hour away is Lexington, considered North Carolina's "barbecue capital." So whether you're here to relive an episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" or explore a charming small town, a trip to Mount Airy is guaranteed to be heartwarming.