Switzerland's Smallest Village Is A Fairytale Hidden In The Alps With Cobbled Streets And Picturesque Charm

After you check into the Corippo Albergo Diffuso, come back to Corippo Osteria for a taste of Southern Alpine cuisine. The restaurant sits on Corippo's main piazza, with views across the Verzasca Valley. Its chef, Jeremy Gehring (also the hotel manager's husband), has assembled a rotating menu of locally inspired dishes like gnocchi with Alpine cheese cream and braised beef served with polenta made at the village's mill.

Down at the restored mill, which you can reach by a short path from the village center, the hotel serves apéritifs by natural blue pools in the canyon. All around the glacier valley and the Verzasca River that runs through the village, outdoor activities reign aplenty. Hiking is a boon. Travel blogger Zoe in her blog Together in Switzerland recommends hiking from Corippo to the Ponte dei Salti bridge: "It's a lovely route where you can experience the village and nature along the way," she wrote. The bridge itself is a beautiful, double-arched medieval relic crossing the emerald waters of the Verzasca that's a must-see. People love to jump from the bridge into the river.

Corippo is best reached by bus since car parking is extremely limited. Many start from Lugano, one of the most romantic destinations in Switzerland and easy to reach from Milan, Italy (just over an hour away by train or car) or Zürich, Switzerland (two hours away by train). From Lugano, you take a 25-minute train to Tenero, then transfer to a bus and ride 25 more minutes to the Corippo station. The village center is a 15- to 20-minute walk from the bus stop.