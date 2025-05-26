One Of Italy's Most Elegant Retreats Floats In The Venetian Lagoon With Spas, Pools, And Gardens

Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of Venice — yet close enough for one to enjoy its legendary sights — is the spectacular JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa. This luxury getaway is part of Marriott International's extensive portfolio, which includes over 30 hotel brands in roughly 10,000 destinations. Since opening its doors in 2015, JW Marriott Venice has snagged a number of prestigious awards, including "Italy's Best Spa Resort 2024" and "Europe's Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020." Almost out of a fairytale, the elegant, five-star retreat is situated on the picture-perfect private isle of Isola delle Rose. This human-made island was created in 1870 and floats in the Venetian lagoon, providing extraordinary views of Venice's stunning cityscape — and also a peaceful respite from its chaos.

The property spans 40 acres and contains a wide variety of features for guests to discover. Head to the award-winning spa, offering saunas and an array of wellness treatments. Jump into any of the three outdoor pools, one of which is a serene adults-only rooftop spot. And enjoy the tranquility of the specially-designed gardens, where you can find a plethora of plant life, including a grand olive grove and vibrant roses.

A stay here isn't just a place to rest your head; it's a magical journey from beginning to end. To start with, your check-in process involves a 20-minute romantic boat ride through a canal. And while you may have heard that the exorbitantly priced gondola rides are one of the overrated tourist traps to skip when visiting Italy, this trip's a little different: Your boat is luxurious and comfortable, the water around you is a picturesque azure, and the lagoon isn't clogged with gondolas, making this experience wonderfully pleasant. So sit back, relax, and prepare to arrive in style at your exceptional Italian oasis.