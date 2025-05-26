One Of Italy's Most Elegant Retreats Floats In The Venetian Lagoon With Spas, Pools, And Gardens
Nestled away from the hustle and bustle of Venice — yet close enough for one to enjoy its legendary sights — is the spectacular JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa. This luxury getaway is part of Marriott International's extensive portfolio, which includes over 30 hotel brands in roughly 10,000 destinations. Since opening its doors in 2015, JW Marriott Venice has snagged a number of prestigious awards, including "Italy's Best Spa Resort 2024" and "Europe's Leading Honeymoon Resort 2020." Almost out of a fairytale, the elegant, five-star retreat is situated on the picture-perfect private isle of Isola delle Rose. This human-made island was created in 1870 and floats in the Venetian lagoon, providing extraordinary views of Venice's stunning cityscape — and also a peaceful respite from its chaos.
The property spans 40 acres and contains a wide variety of features for guests to discover. Head to the award-winning spa, offering saunas and an array of wellness treatments. Jump into any of the three outdoor pools, one of which is a serene adults-only rooftop spot. And enjoy the tranquility of the specially-designed gardens, where you can find a plethora of plant life, including a grand olive grove and vibrant roses.
A stay here isn't just a place to rest your head; it's a magical journey from beginning to end. To start with, your check-in process involves a 20-minute romantic boat ride through a canal. And while you may have heard that the exorbitantly priced gondola rides are one of the overrated tourist traps to skip when visiting Italy, this trip's a little different: Your boat is luxurious and comfortable, the water around you is a picturesque azure, and the lagoon isn't clogged with gondolas, making this experience wonderfully pleasant. So sit back, relax, and prepare to arrive in style at your exceptional Italian oasis.
Staying at JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa
The hotel features 266 blissful rooms (some accessible) divided into two categories: JW Rooms and JW Retreats. The former are in the main building, while the latter are more secluded, with their own gardens and dedicated concierge. Rooms will come with one king-size or two twin beds, mini-fridge, coffee and tea-making station, and a sitting area. Suites and residences are much more spacious and have a separate living room, workspace, and, in some cases, a terrace. Nightly rates start at around $350 for rooms during low season ($570 and up in high season). For guests traveling with animals, note that pets are welcome.
While you didn't book a trip to Venice to hide away in your hotel, the variety of dining options here make it possible (and maybe even desirable?) to do so. Breakfast is included with your stay, so stroll to the casual Cucina to start your day with a filling buffet. Savor a simple lunch alfresco by the family pool at the seasonally-open Giardino Grill. For sunset, head up to Sagra Rooftop Restaurant on the fourth floor. Enjoy panoramic views of the lagoon and park, while sipping on signature cocktails and snacking on cicchetti (small bites). If you'd like to take a little of Venice home with you, sign up for the Sapori Cooking Academy, where you'll create an entire Venetian menu under the supervision of a master chef.
The star of the show here is the exquisite Agli Amici Dopolavoro, led by two-Michelin-starred chef Emanule Scarello. This sophisticated restaurant offers two distinct tasting menus (vegetarian and seafood), inspired by the plant and marine life of the lagoon, and made with seasonal ingredients sourced locally. Each menu is $213 per person, with a wine pairing add-on costing an extra $95.
Planning your visit to Venice, Italy
To reach Venice, you can fly into Marco Polo Airport (VCE), the closest international airport, around 8 miles from the city center. There are direct flights available from several American cities, including Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C. The hotel doesn't offer an airport shuttle, but it can arrange a private transfer for around $290 (one way — and advance registration is required). There are a few other, more affordable ways to get to the city, however: local bus (Bus No. 5), ATVO express bus, Alilaguna water bus (the longest but most scenic option), and water taxi. You'll then need to make your way to the famed Piazza San Marco (St. Mark's Square). From here, a free shuttle service is offered by the hotel, running every 30 minutes. You can catch this shuttle daily at Giardini Reali pier, just off of Piazza San Marco, between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m.
A common concern many travelers have with visiting this highly popular destination is, of course, the crowds. Overtourism is a valid issue, especially because Venice is actually sinking, and this is exacerbated by human impacts. And, on an experiential level, pushing through hordes of tourists for hours a day doesn't make for a fun vacation. But you shouldn't let that worry stop you from exploring this breathtaking city — it's iconic for a reason. You can still have an enjoyable and unforgettable experience with proper planning. Try arranging your trip for the shoulder months (March to April and October to November), if you don't mind cooler (but still pleasant) temperatures. And when visiting attractions, remember that you can avoid the worst of Venice's crowds when you go in the early morning or evening, well after the day-trippers and cruise-shippers have left the city.