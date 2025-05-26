Hidden In Colorado's High Desert Is A Charming Gateway City To Great Sand Dunes National Park

When travelers are set on a destination, they might sometimes overlook the scenery or any other worthwhile stops along the way. For example, the Great Sand Dunes, a thrilling national park where you can stand on the tallest dunes in North America, is a one-of-a-kind attraction in Colorado, but it shouldn't outshine some of the other nearby sites. One of these is actually a gateway to these sand dunes: the city of Alamosa. While it's mostly known for being home to hotels close to the famous park, it's worth spending a few days in Alamosa to explore it in its own right.

Like most of Colorado, the weather in Alamosa is generally pleasant, with over 300 days of sunshine per year. Summer and fall in the city are perfect for getting outdoors to see beautiful Colorado landscapes, including several preserves and wildlife refuges. In the winter, you can still get outside and be active by cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.

Even after a quick search, you may not get the full scope of all that Alamosa has to offer. After all, most websites list it as simply being close to the Great Sand Dunes. However, you don't want to miss this amazing location — Alamosa is a lovely place to visit at any point of the year. Beyond stunning high desert nature, there are also plenty of other attractions in the city — from historic museums to a local theater — you won't want to miss out on.