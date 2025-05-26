Hidden In Colorado's High Desert Is A Charming Gateway City To Great Sand Dunes National Park
When travelers are set on a destination, they might sometimes overlook the scenery or any other worthwhile stops along the way. For example, the Great Sand Dunes, a thrilling national park where you can stand on the tallest dunes in North America, is a one-of-a-kind attraction in Colorado, but it shouldn't outshine some of the other nearby sites. One of these is actually a gateway to these sand dunes: the city of Alamosa. While it's mostly known for being home to hotels close to the famous park, it's worth spending a few days in Alamosa to explore it in its own right.
Like most of Colorado, the weather in Alamosa is generally pleasant, with over 300 days of sunshine per year. Summer and fall in the city are perfect for getting outdoors to see beautiful Colorado landscapes, including several preserves and wildlife refuges. In the winter, you can still get outside and be active by cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling.
Even after a quick search, you may not get the full scope of all that Alamosa has to offer. After all, most websites list it as simply being close to the Great Sand Dunes. However, you don't want to miss this amazing location — Alamosa is a lovely place to visit at any point of the year. Beyond stunning high desert nature, there are also plenty of other attractions in the city — from historic museums to a local theater — you won't want to miss out on.
Alamosa is a history-filled destination
Alamosa has a strong Western feel to it, and being on the border of a desert, it appears so as well. To get insight into the city's past, you'll have to visit one of its many museums. From Native American crafts at the Luther E. Bean Museum to local historical and cultural exhibits at the San Luis Valley History Museum and Fort Garland Museum, there's plenty in Alamosa to keep you busy and informed. If you want to learn even more about the city first-hand, there is the opportunity to sign up for the Historic Downtown Alamosa Walking Tour, which takes you to several important landmarks located downtown.
For some local art, check out Creede Repertory Theater. It is a repertory theater, with a rotating schedule, meaning visitors can see a new show every night, instead of being stuck with the same option for months on end. Tickets can be booked online; check the official calendar for showtimes. On cooler days, you can enjoy Alamosa's hot springs. There are a few in San Luis Valley — home of this city — and Alamosa in particular has one called Splashland. Operating since 1955, this geothermal gem is open seasonally and offers family-friendly pools fed by a 102-degree natural hot spring.
To get to Alamosa, you'll likely want to fly unless you enjoy road trips, as the city is a little out of the way. One of the closest major hubs is Colorado Springs, America's Olympic City, which is nearly a three-hour drive away. Thankfully, the San Luis Valley Regional Airport is only a six-minute drive from Alamosa and offers daily flights to and from Denver International Airport.
Outdoor adventures and wildlife around Alamosa
In addition to visiting the dunes and exploring Alamosa in all its glory, there are plenty of other beautiful sites hidden away in this part of Colorado. For example, you can get off the beaten path at Colorado's secret waterfall near Great Sand Dunes National Park, Zapata Falls. If you want more chances to dip your toes in the water, you can also head over to the Rio Grande. There's also hiking and biking along the 5-mile Rio Grande River Trail.
Or, if you want a one-of-a-kind view of the surrounding San Luis Valley, check out the UFO Watchtower. While it's unlikely you'll actually catch sight of a UFO, you will have the opportunity to see 360-degree views of the entire valley from the platform. The Great Sand Dunes have been designated an International Dark Sky Park, so even if you don't want to do a lot of hiking around Alamosa, make sure to step outside at night — most of the time, you'll be able to view the stars in perfect clarity from just outside the city, potentially even seeing the Milky Way.
Another fun destination you should visit is the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge. It's renowned for its migratory bird population, but you can see many other animals while trekking along the Rio Grande Walking Trail. If you like reptiles, the Colorado Gators Reptile Park is another must-visit. What once started as a tilapia farm slowly became a refuge for rescued animals. It is a great place to go with the whole family, as you can feed, pet, and see various animals, including alligators, tortoises, and iguanas.