Situated Between Boston And Cape Cod Is A Beautiful Coastal Massachusetts Village With A Soft Sand Beach

The staple requirements for a memorable beach getaway are sugary white sands and spectacular seascapes — and if you thought that criteria can only be met by a tropical destination, think again. No need to fret over whether Maui or Kauai is the better island for your vacation style; you don't even need to leave the continental United States. Instead, just a catch a flight to Boston, then make the close to 50-minute drive down to Manomet, a quaint seaside village within the boundary of Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Situated in Wampanoag tribe territory, the early European settlement, initially called Manomet Ponds, was established around the 1630s, and over the centuries developed into a coastal community of cozy cottages, inns, and boutiques. Stretching across a small corner of Plymouth Bay and dotted with beachgrass between sandy dunes, Manomet has splendid views galore.

Spend the day on the glittering sand of White Horse Beach with its expanse of pristine blue sea. A gargantuan boulder just offshore, called White Horse Rock, is painted with the American flag and is an excellent jump spot at high tide. Sunbathe on the shore and enjoy the boats going by, or catch sweeping vistas of the bay with a hike up to Rocky Point Preserve, situated on a bluff at the north end of the beach. Get your dose of fresh seafood at The Lobster Pound, and if that's not enough to satisfy your cravings, then drive for another 20 minutes to Cape Cod for delightful seafood at Chatham, a historic resort town. To really ramp up the excitement, visit in July to join Manomet's famous Independence Day celebrations, which take place a day early on July 3. Beach bonfires and spectacular fireworks light up White Horse beach in a kaleidoscope of bursting color, creating a memorable moment within your Massachusetts beach vacation.