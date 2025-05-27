Situated Between Boston And Cape Cod Is A Beautiful Coastal Massachusetts Village With A Soft Sand Beach
The staple requirements for a memorable beach getaway are sugary white sands and spectacular seascapes — and if you thought that criteria can only be met by a tropical destination, think again. No need to fret over whether Maui or Kauai is the better island for your vacation style; you don't even need to leave the continental United States. Instead, just a catch a flight to Boston, then make the close to 50-minute drive down to Manomet, a quaint seaside village within the boundary of Plymouth, Massachusetts.
Situated in Wampanoag tribe territory, the early European settlement, initially called Manomet Ponds, was established around the 1630s, and over the centuries developed into a coastal community of cozy cottages, inns, and boutiques. Stretching across a small corner of Plymouth Bay and dotted with beachgrass between sandy dunes, Manomet has splendid views galore.
Spend the day on the glittering sand of White Horse Beach with its expanse of pristine blue sea. A gargantuan boulder just offshore, called White Horse Rock, is painted with the American flag and is an excellent jump spot at high tide. Sunbathe on the shore and enjoy the boats going by, or catch sweeping vistas of the bay with a hike up to Rocky Point Preserve, situated on a bluff at the north end of the beach. Get your dose of fresh seafood at The Lobster Pound, and if that's not enough to satisfy your cravings, then drive for another 20 minutes to Cape Cod for delightful seafood at Chatham, a historic resort town. To really ramp up the excitement, visit in July to join Manomet's famous Independence Day celebrations, which take place a day early on July 3. Beach bonfires and spectacular fireworks light up White Horse beach in a kaleidoscope of bursting color, creating a memorable moment within your Massachusetts beach vacation.
Things to do in Manomet, Plymouth
The soft, powdery sand at White Horse Beach makes it ideal for leisurely walks along the shore if you don't feel like taking a dip in the frigid water. At low tide, the waves draw back to reveal craggy boulders speckling the beach, and if you're lucky you might see a seal or two lounging amidst the rocks. The southernmost point of the beach rises into a dramatic cliff where you can enjoy a great view of the shoreline curving gently inwards, and spouting whales can sometimes be spotted in the water. Follow the cliff, and there is another beach along the other side scattered with a cluster of boulders that are fun to swim around. And just a short walk from there is Manomet's village common, a pleasant area of green space surrounding the fantastically spooky Simes House, a restored 19th century manor set against a backdrop of trees and a great spot for fun trip photos.
After a day of fun in the sun, you could hop over to Plymouth Harbor for a little cultural sightseeing around the Pilgrim Memorial State Park area, just a 15-minute drive away. Docked in the harbor is the Mayflower II, a full-scale replica of the original 17th century ship that crossed the seas and made landfall here in the 1600s. Step aboard and take an adventure back through time to learn about the perilous experience of the Mayflower pilgrims' arduous voyage. Nearby is the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, which features a recreated early colonial English village populated by staff in historic costumes re-enacting the domestic lives of Mayflower pilgrims. Take part in mock muster drills with the village captain, forage in the garden for herbs, and play some traditional games.
Where to eat and stay in Manomet
All those beach walks will no doubt leave your stomach rumbling for fresh seafood. Just up the cliff on the southern end of White Horse Beach is The Lobster Pound, which offers scrumptious bites and gorgeous views. Snack on all kinds of shellfish, from oysters to mussels and crab cakes, or warm up with a steamy chowder. Another highly-rated seafood shack for casual bites is Sandy's, just north of White Horse Beach. Try their lobster rolls, fried scallops, or coconut shrimp, and pair it with a round of cocktails, all while enjoying the tranquil coastal scenery. Hearty cheeseburgers and a mouthwatering selection of pizzas can be found at Monte Christo's, a cozy restaurant near Manomet's village common. There's also Stowell's Café if you're craving sweet treats like Belgian waffles, French toast, and pancakes. For a truly unforgettable experience you could only have in Cape Cod (and if you're willing to drive about 40 minutes to grab dessert), try the lobster ice cream at Ben and Bill's Chocolate Emporium in Falmouth.
A vacation in New England wouldn't be complete without a stay in a classic shingle cottage. The Wildflower Inn is a charming abode just a short walk from Manomet's village green, and a 4-minute drive from White Horse Beach. The inn's facilities include a vibrant garden with an outdoor fireplace, lawn seating, and a barbecue grill, while guest rooms offer garden views from spacious lofts fitted with all the necessary amenities. Another option is The Blue Spruce, also a short drive from White Horse Beach. This delightful motel offers a spacious public pool, plus cozily-furnished guest rooms that come with private decks for enjoying the fresh air. Pack up your beach towels and swimsuits for a truly enchanting coastal getaway in this quaint Massachusetts village.