Situated Between Knoxville And Nashville Is An Outdoor Haven With College-Town Charm And Funky Shops

Cookeville sits in a pretty convenient location. Not only is it less than two hours to both Knoxville and Nashville, but the surrounding landscape is abundant with cascading waterfalls, overgrown forests, and miles of lake shoreline. It's also home to Tennessee Tech, giving Cookeville heaps of college-town charm. Along with said charm, the college brings excellent amenities — including the Bryan Symphony Orchestra and the Appalachian Center for Craft.

A trip to Cookeville is bound to be relaxing, affordable, and convenient. Along with access to local airports, you're less than two hours from the larger ones in Knoxville and Nashville. And because it's a college town with lots of seasonal visitors, there's a wide selection of hotels suitable for all budgets. Coupled with eateries like the elegant Mauricio's Italian Restaurant and the lively Father Tom's Pub, Cookeville quickly becomes a well-rounded destination appealing to all types of travelers.

Settlers from England, Scotland, and Ireland first arrived in the region around Cookeville in the late 1700s. However, it wouldn't officially become a city until 1856, when the Tennessee General Assembly finally made it an incorporated location. It would later unincorporate during the Prohibition era before incorporating again for good in 1903. Today, many historic buildings are still standing, and Cookeville is home to several museums if you want to take a trip into the past. Regardless of your interests, Cookeville promises to be a quirky escape into the Tennessee landscape, with epic nature, historic allure, and a youthful vibe just beyond your hotel door.