Situated Between Knoxville And Nashville Is An Outdoor Haven With College-Town Charm And Funky Shops
Cookeville sits in a pretty convenient location. Not only is it less than two hours to both Knoxville and Nashville, but the surrounding landscape is abundant with cascading waterfalls, overgrown forests, and miles of lake shoreline. It's also home to Tennessee Tech, giving Cookeville heaps of college-town charm. Along with said charm, the college brings excellent amenities — including the Bryan Symphony Orchestra and the Appalachian Center for Craft.
A trip to Cookeville is bound to be relaxing, affordable, and convenient. Along with access to local airports, you're less than two hours from the larger ones in Knoxville and Nashville. And because it's a college town with lots of seasonal visitors, there's a wide selection of hotels suitable for all budgets. Coupled with eateries like the elegant Mauricio's Italian Restaurant and the lively Father Tom's Pub, Cookeville quickly becomes a well-rounded destination appealing to all types of travelers.
Settlers from England, Scotland, and Ireland first arrived in the region around Cookeville in the late 1700s. However, it wouldn't officially become a city until 1856, when the Tennessee General Assembly finally made it an incorporated location. It would later unincorporate during the Prohibition era before incorporating again for good in 1903. Today, many historic buildings are still standing, and Cookeville is home to several museums if you want to take a trip into the past. Regardless of your interests, Cookeville promises to be a quirky escape into the Tennessee landscape, with epic nature, historic allure, and a youthful vibe just beyond your hotel door.
Cummins Falls State Park and Cookeville nature
There's a lot to love about Cookeville, but most visitors find Cummins Falls State Park to be the highlight of their getaway. Located just north of the city, the rugged park features a swimming hole and a cascading waterfall. The waterfall is quite imposing, soaring 75 feet into the sky. No wonder its rocky face and rolling waters are a popular spot for photographs. It's also a great spot to beat the Tennessee heat. If you're interested in visiting, you'll need to follow strict permitting and safety guidelines. This includes getting a Gorge Access Permit and being aware of flash flood risks.
If you don't want to wade around in the water, there are plenty of other ways to spend time in Cummins Falls State Park. A quick overlook trail grants expansive views of the waterfall after meandering through the forest. It's a wonderful spot with a good amount of shade, and hikers of most skill levels should have no problem tackling its challenges. There are a few other trails in the park, though note that some are extremely rugged. If you plan on hiking alone, be sure to read up on safety tips before a solo hike.
Another option close to town is the City Lake Natural Area. Along with a short hiking trail that rolls past a historic building, you'll get another chance to view waterfalls. There's water access here, so consider picking up a kayak rental from Outdoor Experience if you want to paddle around the serene waters. You could also consider driving toward Chattanooga for an epic whitewater rafting and kayaking excursion.
College-town charm and an artsy atmosphere
Home to Tennessee Tech, it should come as no surprise that Cookeville has plenty of artsy amenities and fantastic museums. The Bryan Symphony Orchestra is a great spot to enjoy a bit of music, with events held throughout the year. Located on the charming Broad Street, it's close to plenty of local shops, restaurants, and the Cookeville Depot Museum. Stop in at the latter to enjoy railroad artifacts and memorabilia set inside an old train depot that's been wonderfully restored. For shopping, you're close to other outlets like The Boutique by Brooklyn Paige, over 20 vendors in the cozy Broadway Boutique Mall, and the Edison Hills New & Old vintage store.
Additionally, the Appalachian Center for Craft is just outside of town, surrounded by the twisting Carter Hill Lake. Part of the Tennessee Tech College of Fine Arts, it features artwork from over 150 regional and national artists. Similar to another funky Virginia college town, the Appalachian Center for Craft offers classes to the general public. This includes coursework on blacksmithing, glassblowing, and woodworking. If you're looking to develop a new skill, consider building your trip around these excellent workshops. Some run for a single day, while others last a whole week.
For even more artsy charm, take a stroll through downtown Cookeville. Historic brick buildings and mature trees line its streets, and there are plenty of murals, street art, and eclectic shops to enjoy. From the sprawling Courthouse Square to the elegant Post Office building, there's plenty of sightseeing to be had around Cookeville.