A Funky Virginia College Town Is Home To A Bustling Arts Scene, Delicious Eats, And Historic Sites

About 65 miles west of Richmond along the Appomattox River sits the small town of Farmville. Not to be confused with the once-popular Facebook game, Farmville is a funky college town with a wealth of amenities that make it hard to believe it's home to just over 7,600 people. However, the presence of Longwood University and its students has given Farmville a unique vibe that can't be found in most other parts of the state. Mixing historic sites and a wonderful campus with a bustling art scene and mouthwatering food, Farmville is an underrated destination nestled deep in the heart of Virginia.

Since the town is under two hours away from the massive Richmond International Airport, finding your way to Farmville isn't difficult. Lodging is incredibly affordable, with modest hotels that won't destroy your budget during a long weekend getaway. You could also use Farmville as a home base for other adventures, like visiting the nearby historic Mountain Lake Lodge hidden within the Appalachian Mountains. Even if you decide to keep your trip local to Farmville, you'll find plenty of ways to stay busy during your time in one of the nation's oldest college towns.