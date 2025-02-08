A Funky Virginia College Town Is Home To A Bustling Arts Scene, Delicious Eats, And Historic Sites
About 65 miles west of Richmond along the Appomattox River sits the small town of Farmville. Not to be confused with the once-popular Facebook game, Farmville is a funky college town with a wealth of amenities that make it hard to believe it's home to just over 7,600 people. However, the presence of Longwood University and its students has given Farmville a unique vibe that can't be found in most other parts of the state. Mixing historic sites and a wonderful campus with a bustling art scene and mouthwatering food, Farmville is an underrated destination nestled deep in the heart of Virginia.
Since the town is under two hours away from the massive Richmond International Airport, finding your way to Farmville isn't difficult. Lodging is incredibly affordable, with modest hotels that won't destroy your budget during a long weekend getaway. You could also use Farmville as a home base for other adventures, like visiting the nearby historic Mountain Lake Lodge hidden within the Appalachian Mountains. Even if you decide to keep your trip local to Farmville, you'll find plenty of ways to stay busy during your time in one of the nation's oldest college towns.
The best art galleries and museums in Farmville
Similar to the wildly underrated artsy college town of Ames in Iowa, Farmville is overflowing with cultural hotspots like museums and art galleries. One of the most popular attractions in the area is the Robert Russa Moton Museum. What was once the Robert Russa Moton High School has been transformed into a National Historic Landmark, and it's often cited as the "birthplace of America's student-led Civil Rights Revolution." Admission is free to the general public, providing access to several exhibits that take a closer look at how the region helped spark the civil rights movement.
The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is another must-see destination. The over 30,000-square-foot center displays a selection of galleries covering African art, children's literature, contemporary art, and more. There's even a collection dedicated specifically to Virginia artists if you're looking for local creations. Beyond the center, the Longwood campus itself houses a variety of artwork throughout its many buildings, so be sure to venture south a few blocks and keep exploring.
Feeling inspired? Consider taking a trip to Red Door 104. This wonderful art studio offers a variety of classes, including private lessons to hone your abilities. What's most intriguing about the space is the front door. It was collected from a salvage yard and is over 500 years old, making a wonderful first impression on visitors.
Step into the past with a downtown walking tour
The art galleries and museums spread throughout Farmville are an excellent way to enjoy its distinct vibe, but taking a walking tour of downtown is the best way to enjoy its historic architecture and learn more about its past. During your self-guided tour, you'll see more than 20 iconic buildings that tell the tale of Farmville. From the First Baptist Church on Main Street to Ruffner Hall on the Longwood Campus, this is an excellent way to stretch your legs and see the best the town has to offer. A detailed map can be found on the Farmville website if you're interested in seeing all 26 locations.
Much of the historic tour is located within a few blocks of downtown Farmville, where you'll find many of the town's best restaurants. Charley's Waterfront Café is slightly north of most stops, and it's a great restaurant with delicious food and a charming ambiance. Featuring an outdoor patio overlooking the Appomattox River, consider eating al fresco if weather permits.
Just steps from Main Street and Longwood University is North Street Press Club. Stop in for a laidback environment with hearty American food, plus a weekly lineup of live music and entertainment. It's not quite as adventurous as a surreal blackout dining experience in Las Vegas, but it's one of the best spots in town to kick back and enjoy some local tunes.