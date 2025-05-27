This Stretch Of Lake Michigan's Shore Is A Magical State Park Of Golden Beaches And Scenic Trails

If you've come to P.J. Hoffmaster State Park for hiking, you'll find several miles of paths to enjoy. It doesn't have as many trails as a renowned National Park and its dozens of hiking paths, but the few Hoffmaster offers are quite spectacular. For something short and sweet, check out the Dune Overlook Trail. Running for half a mile, it takes you up 220 steps as you soar above the tree line for dramatic views of Lake Michigan and the surrounding dunes. If you're worried about all the steps, you'll be glad to know there are benches you can rest at along the way.

A more rigorous hike can be had with the Homestead Trail. This carves through the forest for 3 miles, taking you to picturesque dunes and a stroll along the shoreline. You'll find plenty of connecting trails if you want to extend your adventure. Many hikers love to dip their toes in the water once they reach Lake Michigan, so be sure to dress accordingly if you want to go for a swim during your hike.

Walk-a-Mile Trail splits the difference between Homestead and Dune Overlook. It's a gentle 1.6-mile hike scrambling up sand dunes and through the forest, with dramatic views of Lake Michigan serving as the marquee attraction. Combining peaceful forest segments with expansive water views, it's a fun hike for visitors of all skill levels.