This Stretch Of Lake Michigan's Shore Is A Magical State Park Of Golden Beaches And Scenic Trails
Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, between Muskegon and Grand Haven, is P.J. Hoffmaster State Park. Its dunes roll for three miles along the coast, giving visitors a scenic spot to hike, swim, or work on their tan. P.J. Hoffmaster is one of the best state parks in Michigan — and since it's minutes from an underrated town with fantastic restaurants and lodging, you don't have to give up luxurious amenities to be surrounded by pristine Michigan wilderness. You're even close to Michigan's largest amusement park, providing a fun change of pace from lazy days by the water.
P.J. Hoffmaster State Park is an easy visit, with Gerald R. Ford International Airport less than an hour away. Home to dozens of campsites buried deep in the forest, you're never far from its best amenities. You could also spend the night in Muskegon, as it's just a short drive up the road. Regardless of where you stay, P.J. Hoffmaster is bound to delight, thanks to its abundance of amenities, pristine shoreline, and combination of affordable and upscale accommodations in the surrounding towns.
The best hiking in P.J. Hoffmaster State Park
If you've come to P.J. Hoffmaster State Park for hiking, you'll find several miles of paths to enjoy. It doesn't have as many trails as a renowned National Park and its dozens of hiking paths, but the few Hoffmaster offers are quite spectacular. For something short and sweet, check out the Dune Overlook Trail. Running for half a mile, it takes you up 220 steps as you soar above the tree line for dramatic views of Lake Michigan and the surrounding dunes. If you're worried about all the steps, you'll be glad to know there are benches you can rest at along the way.
A more rigorous hike can be had with the Homestead Trail. This carves through the forest for 3 miles, taking you to picturesque dunes and a stroll along the shoreline. You'll find plenty of connecting trails if you want to extend your adventure. Many hikers love to dip their toes in the water once they reach Lake Michigan, so be sure to dress accordingly if you want to go for a swim during your hike.
Walk-a-Mile Trail splits the difference between Homestead and Dune Overlook. It's a gentle 1.6-mile hike scrambling up sand dunes and through the forest, with dramatic views of Lake Michigan serving as the marquee attraction. Combining peaceful forest segments with expansive water views, it's a fun hike for visitors of all skill levels.
Other things to do at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park
Since P.J. Hoffmaster State Park sits right on the sandy shores of Lake Michigan, it should come as no surprise that it offers more than just hiking. Swimming is the obvious alternative to hiking — with three miles of beaches, there's plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the sun. Keep in mind the park can get busy during peak season and the weekend, so visit during the week for smaller crowds. Also, the park sees frequent renovations, so check ahead to see if any trails or amenities are closed for construction.
Beyond swimming and lounging in the sand, P.J. Hoffmaster is home to the educational Gillette Sand Dune Visitor Center. It's undergoing renovations through June 2025, but when it reopens, it'll feature a seasonal live animal display, an auditorium for classes, and dioramas offering a closer look at the ecosystems around the dunes.
Visit in the winter to gain access to miles of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails. Parts of the park are also pet-friendly, including the length of Lake Michigan shoreline. For even more beachside activities, head over to a lakeside resort city with a lively boardwalk. Whether you spend a long weekend enjoying Hoffmaster State Park or rope it into a larger trip along Lake Michigan, this portion of the Midwest is bound to surprise.