Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Wilmington Is North Carolina's Coastal Town With Local Shops

When you think of the perfect beach vacation in the Carolinas, two cities that might come to mind are most likely Myrtle Beach or Wilmington. Myrtle Beach is known for its 60-mile stretch of shoreline and some of the best golf courses in the state, but it can also get quite busy with more than 17 million annual visitors. Wilmington also has excellent beaches, though with a slightly different vibe thanks to its historic charm and art scene. What if we told you there's another coastal beach town that combines all of the above, with just a fraction of the crowds?

Equidistant between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington is Shallotte, North Carolina. Less than an hour from both cities, this small town is just over 9 square miles but has quick access to several beaches, a golf course, and tons of local shops, which makes it easy for visitors to support smaller businesses. Not to mention, the coastal town has seafood options galore and is conveniently located near Ocean Isle Beach and its NC Oyster Festival. Here's why Shallotte is among the best East Coast beach towns to visit and everything you need to know to plan your trip.