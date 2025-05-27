Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Wilmington Is North Carolina's Coastal Town With Local Shops
When you think of the perfect beach vacation in the Carolinas, two cities that might come to mind are most likely Myrtle Beach or Wilmington. Myrtle Beach is known for its 60-mile stretch of shoreline and some of the best golf courses in the state, but it can also get quite busy with more than 17 million annual visitors. Wilmington also has excellent beaches, though with a slightly different vibe thanks to its historic charm and art scene. What if we told you there's another coastal beach town that combines all of the above, with just a fraction of the crowds?
Equidistant between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington is Shallotte, North Carolina. Less than an hour from both cities, this small town is just over 9 square miles but has quick access to several beaches, a golf course, and tons of local shops, which makes it easy for visitors to support smaller businesses. Not to mention, the coastal town has seafood options galore and is conveniently located near Ocean Isle Beach and its NC Oyster Festival. Here's why Shallotte is among the best East Coast beach towns to visit and everything you need to know to plan your trip.
Don't miss these attractions in Shallotte
While beach-loving travelers are sure to enjoy the fun of more popular destinations, the unique small-town vibe Shallotte provides is truly special. You can easily enjoy an entire trip by shopping at its local boutiques for goodies that will remind you of your vacation. Favorite shopping spots in Shallotte include the Coastal Walk Marketplace, The Memory Cottage, Azio Media, and Fancy Flea Antique Mall. With a wide range of vendors to shop from, this is a perfect rainy day activity or memorable shopping experience for the person who loves the thrill of the hunt for statement-making, unique finds.
Any good coastal town needs beautiful beaches, and luckily, Shallotte is within a 10-minute drive of a few popular ones. Holden Beach and Ocean Isle Beach offer family-friendly fun, while the increasingly popular Sunset Beach is fully accessible with surf chairs or walkers that can be delivered to your door. Also, the beach is a turtle sanctuary with the teeny reptiles coming ashore to nest in season.
Beaches and seafood go hand in hand, so it should come as no surprise that the town, which runs along the Shallotte River, has several top-rated seafood joints. The Inlet View Bar & Grill, as the name suggests, offers stunning water views from the wrap-around balcony and extensive outdoor seating. A range of seafood options include everything from light bites like calamari and a fried oyster basket to nightly specials like seared sea scallops and mahi-mahi.
Getting there and the best times to visit
The closest airport to Shallotte is Odell Williamson Municipal Airport, but you likely won't be flying there unless you have a private jet. Instead, Wilmington International Airport is the more likely option, as it's less than a 50-minute ride away. Many visitors opt for a car service, a ride-sharing app, or some hotels may offer transport. Accommodations for a stay range from trusty chains like Quality Inn and Best Western to quaint cottages and privately owned inns that truly offer that small-town, coastal vibe.
As with any destination, the best time to visit depends on your budget and needs. Beach lovers will surely want to make their trip during the peak summer months, around May through August, but that also means hotter North Carolina temperatures, larger crowds, and higher costs. The months of September and October will have slightly cooler, but still pleasant temperatures. Also, October is the start of oyster season, so if you're a fan of slurping down those fresh mollusks, then this might be your best bet to combine the freshest seafood and comfortable coastal weather.