Hidden In This Artistic South Carolina Mountain Town Is One Of The Country's Largest Historic Districts

When we visit modern towns, it's hard to imagine a time before paved roads, railroads, or even lamps. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Pendleton, South Carolina, offers the opportunity to visit one of the nation's largest historic districts, founded in 1790. This gem of an Upcountry town sits about halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, on U.S. Highway 76. From either direction, it's just a little more than two hours' driving time and an easy northward shot off Interstate 85 near Anderson. With fewer than 4,000 residents who call the quaint town home, the area boasts a friendly, welcoming atmosphere famous for its Southern hospitality.

You won't find just one or two older buildings here; the town's entire 3.8-square-mile footprint is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its area is nearly twice as large as Savannah, Georgia's walkable gem of lush gardens and picturesque streets, which clocks in at a little over two square miles. Around 50 buildings dating back as far as the 18th century are, incredibly, still standing in town or along its fringe. These include the first farmers' hall in the U.S., its Greek Revival architecture now a backdrop for a great dinner spot called 1826 Bistro; and the nearby 1850s Hunter's Store, a mercantile with a charming brick facade that is preserved today as a local tourism office. You can also visit the remarkable Faith Cabin Library at Anderson County Training School, which marks a rare surviving example of a public library system established to serve African-Americans in the 1930s and 1940s.