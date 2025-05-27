Hidden In This Artistic South Carolina Mountain Town Is One Of The Country's Largest Historic Districts
When we visit modern towns, it's hard to imagine a time before paved roads, railroads, or even lamps. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Pendleton, South Carolina, offers the opportunity to visit one of the nation's largest historic districts, founded in 1790. This gem of an Upcountry town sits about halfway between Charlotte, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, on U.S. Highway 76. From either direction, it's just a little more than two hours' driving time and an easy northward shot off Interstate 85 near Anderson. With fewer than 4,000 residents who call the quaint town home, the area boasts a friendly, welcoming atmosphere famous for its Southern hospitality.
You won't find just one or two older buildings here; the town's entire 3.8-square-mile footprint is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its area is nearly twice as large as Savannah, Georgia's walkable gem of lush gardens and picturesque streets, which clocks in at a little over two square miles. Around 50 buildings dating back as far as the 18th century are, incredibly, still standing in town or along its fringe. These include the first farmers' hall in the U.S., its Greek Revival architecture now a backdrop for a great dinner spot called 1826 Bistro; and the nearby 1850s Hunter's Store, a mercantile with a charming brick facade that is preserved today as a local tourism office. You can also visit the remarkable Faith Cabin Library at Anderson County Training School, which marks a rare surviving example of a public library system established to serve African-Americans in the 1930s and 1940s.
Fill up on history and art in the center of Pendleton
No visit to the area would be complete without a visit to an antebellum plantation house like Woodburn, built around 1830, with its signature wraparound verandas. Like America's oldest unrestored plantation home, Woodburn doesn't have modern heating or cooling, so no matter the season, you'll experience a slice of life as it was in the past. Make sure you book your tour in advance to visit the main house, a replica Victorian carriage house, the turn-of-the-18th-century Moorhead Cabin and cookhouse, and a two-room replica slave cabin marking the birthplace of acclaimed African-American activist and social worker Jane Edna Hunter.
Woodburn is just a five-minute drive from downtown Pendleton, where you can stroll around a quaint central square, past 19th-century churches, and stop into boutiques and art destinations like The Mercantile, Past Time Antiques, and the Art Gallery on Pendleton Square. The gallery is the fruit of the Pendleton Square Artists Cooperative, which showcases work by nearly 20 local artists on a rotating basis, highlighting handmade jewelry, ceramic decor, paintings, photography, and more.
When you're feeling a little bit peckish, sidle up to BREWS at the Square, which offers treats morning, noon, and night. Hand-crafted espresso drinks, bubble teas, and craft beers on tap complement the full-service kitchen. If you've got a hankering for a hearty breakfast, The Village Bakery & Cafe is a go-to spot for locals and visitors alike, offering baked goods to go, breakfast, lunch, and brunch. And if you're looking for fresh sandwiches, check out Ruffage just a few miles south of the town center.
Nature, sports, and heritage meet along Lake Hartwell
Pendleton nestles along the eastern edge of Lake Hartwell, a delightful, meandering reservoir that straddles South Carolina's hilly border with Georgia. Less than 4 miles north in Clemson, the South Carolina Botanical Garden is connected to Clemson University and spans 230 acres. The Clemson Tigers compete in NCAA Division I football, so if you're on the lookout for the best American college towns for a scenic weekend, add it to the list. Speaking of sports, if you've got your clubs in tow, The Bel Short Course in Pedleton offers nine holes on a par 3 layout, illuminated in the evenings for play even after the sun goes down.
There's no shortage of quaint places to lay your head in Pendleton or nearby. If you've got your tent or RV along for the ride, check out Twin Lakes Campground with sites bordering Lake Hartwell. Or back in town, Liberty Hall Bed & Breakfast is an option featuring more creature comforts. Built in 1849 as a family home, it's now a five-star destination on a beautiful, verdant property that's a pleasant half-mile walk to Pendleton Square. You'll also want to check out The Inn at Magnolia Hill, which, sticking with the historic theme, is thought to be the original site of a log cabin trading post, the very first building constructed in Pendleton. The hotel offers lavishly appointed rooms with Victorian furniture and eclectic textiles — just what a sleepyhead needs at the end of a day full of sightseeing, shopping, and time-honored heritage.