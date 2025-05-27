Just Outside Of Nashville Is A Fun Tennessee City Where Artsy Vibes, Unique Shops, And Nature Thrive
It's always exciting to see towns that begin experiencing growth as extensions of big cities like Nashville, Tennessee. These towns often evolve into thriving communities with unique vibes all their own. Such is the case with Clarksville, Tennessee. An hour northwest of Nashville and nestled along the winding banks of the Cumberland River, this sprawling town extends up to the Kentucky border and is one of the state's oldest cities, but has been growing exponentially in recent years.
Clarksville is eager to help visitors and locals alike explore all the city has to offer, and they even have a cool "Challenge Trails" program to guide participants through various journeys around town. They've created 18 'trails' focusing on different attractions around town, including the outdoors, historic sites, public art, shopping, food, and more. You can download the VisitClarksvilleTN app to choose your trail, and no matter what you're interested in, downtown Clarksville is always buzzing with activities, festivals, and hip happenings. A great place to start is the Downtown Commons, a beautiful spot in the heart of town that hosts events year-round, from music festivals to movie nights to art shows.
Clarksville prides itself on its arts and culture scene, and downtown is full of public art displays and local galleries to explore. The city hosts an ArtWalk on the first Thursday of every month, complete with live music, food, and art exhibits. The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is a must-visit for its stunning ornate architecture as well as its historical and rotating fine arts exhibits, not to mention one of the largest model train displays in the region.
Enjoy the great outdoors in Clarksville
Clarksville certainly makes the most of its beautiful location on the bend of the Cumberland River and also hosts the Red River, which runs through the city. Take a stroll or a bike ride along the Cumberland Riverwalk and soak up the stunning river views, or get out on the water for a paddle. You can also rent a boat from the Clarksville Marina for fishing or just to enjoy the sunset. There are tons of trails to explore throughout Clarksville, including the Clarksville Greenway, a 9-mile rail-to-trail route perfect for walking, biking, skating, or jogging. Clarksville is also a wonderland for rock climbers as its Kings Bluff Park is one of the premier climbing destinations in the region, thanks to its variety of routes suitable for everyone from beginner to expert climbers. The Cumberland River bluff offers a picturesque backdrop as you climb and rewards you with an incredible river vista at the top.
Tennessee is home to thousands of caves, and Dunbar Cave in Clarksville offers a rare glimpse into the region's history. Deep in the cave's dark zone, visitors can view 14th-century drawings from native Mississippian peoples. The ancient drawings are thought to represent the cultural understandings of the afterlife and cosmology, and it's the only place where the public can view cave art from this group. For even more outdoor adventures, Clarksville is just an hour south of Lake Barkley State Resort Park, a thriving year-round resort known for its swimming, boating, fishing, and golfing.
Eat, shop, and stay in Clarksville
Clarksville offers myriad local eateries for an unforgettable dining experience. Head to The Mailroom for brunch, lunch, or dinner and enjoy laid-back vibes on their elevated patio at the converted historic U.S. Post Office and Federal Building. Tea lovers should definitely work in a trip just outside of downtown to The Mad Herbalist for an herbal tea flight and their delectable dishes in their charming historical cabin tucked away in the Tennessee forest. If you're after something a little stronger, Old Glory Distilling in Clarksville is known for its small-batch whiskey and bourbon and is a worthwhile stop along the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. Book a distillery tour, stay for dinner at their Old Glory Restaurant, and enjoy live entertainment outdoors in their Silo Park. Clarksville is also home to Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, the second-oldest winery in the state. Tour their vineyards or try a wine flight at their tasting room downtown.
Clarksville's picturesque downtown is brimming with one-of-a-kind shops and boutiques filled with interesting finds. Get lost treasure hunting in the two-story Warehouse 41 Vintage Market, or find the perfect gift for your furry companion at For Ruffled Fur. Plus, their Customs House Museum store, Seasons, is considered one of the best 'off the beaten path' museum shops in the state.
Of course, there is no shortage of fabulous places to stay in Nashville — The Gaylord Opryland Resort is a destination in itself — and the I-24 will take you straight to Clarksville. But if you're looking to stay outside the hustle and bustle, check out the town's unique vacation rentals on Airbnb. Two highly-rated favorites are The Old Clarksville House, a Prohibition-era-styled home with a stunning interior, and the Pink House, an adorable pretty-in-pink cottage. Both are situated right in the middle of town on Crossland Avenue.