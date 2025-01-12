The Southern State That Offers 10,000 Caves And Caverns To Explore

Inside the nooks and crannies of the Earth is seemingly an entirely different universe to explore below ground. For subterranean adventures in the United States, arguably no state offers more than Tennessee, which has some 10,000 caves and caverns that are waiting for a visit.

This Southern state is famous for its beautiful limestone-lined caves that will make you feel like you're truly in another world. The limestone is the result of calcium deposits in shallow oceans millions of years ago, and the unique natural designs left behind in the various caves and caverns are a true wonder to explore and a sight to behold.

The majority of the caves are in the eastern two-thirds of Tennessee, especially in the area between Knoxville and Chattanooga, but there are tons of outstanding opportunities around the state. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to go, so we've selected some of the best places where you can live your underground escape.