The Southern State That Offers 10,000 Caves And Caverns To Explore
Inside the nooks and crannies of the Earth is seemingly an entirely different universe to explore below ground. For subterranean adventures in the United States, arguably no state offers more than Tennessee, which has some 10,000 caves and caverns that are waiting for a visit.
This Southern state is famous for its beautiful limestone-lined caves that will make you feel like you're truly in another world. The limestone is the result of calcium deposits in shallow oceans millions of years ago, and the unique natural designs left behind in the various caves and caverns are a true wonder to explore and a sight to behold.
The majority of the caves are in the eastern two-thirds of Tennessee, especially in the area between Knoxville and Chattanooga, but there are tons of outstanding opportunities around the state. With so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to decide where to go, so we've selected some of the best places where you can live your underground escape.
Waterfalls, ghosts, and live music in Tennessee's caves
Probably the most well known spot in Tennessee is Cumberland Caverns. This massive cave system encompasses almost 30 miles of underground discoveries, like the renowned parachute-shaped "neverending waterfall" that has long confounded tourists and scientists alike who have been unable to figure out the source of its water. Cumberland Caverns is also home to The Volcano Room, a subterranean music venue that hosts performances and is the site of the PBS Emmy Award winning "Bluegrass Underground" live concert series (pictured).
Another great option for waterfall lovers is Virgin Falls State Natural Area, a hidden waterfall haven that offers a tranquil escape with majestic views. Here, an underground stream feeds into the mesmerizing and jaw-dropping Virgin Falls, where water flows out of the mouth of a cave, then cascading over 100 feet into another cave.
For those into supernatural adventures, consider the Bell Witch Cave, where local legend claims a woman pledged to haunt a family on her death bed over a land dispute. The jealous ghost and the ensuing deaths in the cave became one of America's most well known ghost stories, routinely appearing in various publications since the mid 1800s. Bell Witch Cave was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2008.
A massive Lost Sea underground in Tennessee
One place you can't miss is "The Lost Sea", the U.S.'s largest subterranean lake located at Craighead Caverns. This impressive underground body of water is also renowned for its mesmerizing crystal clusters and the footprints of a giant jaguar dating back millions of years that you can explore on a guided tour.
For those who can't get enough of underworld exploration, a few more excellent options to check out are Dunbar Cave State Park, Ruby Falls, and the Appalachian Caverns. Even some of Tennessee's cities have caves easily accessible, like Chattanooga, where hidden beneath the hills of the city is an enchanting underworld of secrets and adventure at Raccoon Mountain Caverns, located just 10 minutes from downtown.
Nature lovers interested in other outdoor activities in Tennessee should definitely consider heading to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and its hidden swimming hole favored by locals: Townsend Wye.