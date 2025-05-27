This Lovely Mountain Town On Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Has Tons Of Independent Shops And A Treehouse Resort
When it comes to the Commonwealth of Virginia, most people are familiar with big cities like Richmond and Virginia Beach, but little do they know there's a small gem tucked away in Patrick County that packs a whole lot of charm. Set on the Blue Ridge Parkway, to the north of which lies a waterfall swimming hole and enchanting trails, is the lovely mountain town of Meadows of Dan. The town doesn't call itself "A Simpler Place in Time" for no reason: small-town charm coupled with rural, peaceful living turn the town into an ideal escape from the urban grind. And because the Dan River commences its journey in Virginia near Meadows of Dan, flowing southward in the scenic Blue Ridge Highlands, it's safe to assume the river likely inspired the unique name of this secluded town.
Conveniently accessible from Interstate 77 or Interstate 81, it's easy to reach spots like Mount Airy and Roanoke , with Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport roughly an hour and a half away by car. Among the town's key draws are its quaint shops and a stunning resort where luxury meets the vast wilderness. Want to get a little history lesson in before you start shopping? Be sure to explore Mabry Hill — a charming watermill along the Parkway that dates to around 1910 and is practically begging to be on your Instagram feed.
Meadows of Dan is a mecca for shopping
Whether it's shopping in one of Boston's most coveted neighborhoods or amid lush, parklike beauty in Philadelphia, you've likely experienced mall madness or a major retail blitz in a large city at some point. But let's face it: Sometimes you just want to shop in a more tranquil setting, and that's where Meadows of Dan comes in. You might assume that such a small town would not have many places to shop, but that couldn't be further from the truth.
Instead, you can hit up a wide array of stores at a much more deliberate pace, allowing you to take in the surroundings sans the aggravating lines and crowds. Grab fresh produce at the Meadows of Dan Food Market or Poor Farmer's Market, stock up on groceries at Nester's Store, savor smoked pulled pork at Longfin Grill, or peruse the many antiques awaiting you at Jerry and Connie's House of Collectibles. If you've got a sweet tooth, Nancy's Candy Company is a can't-miss stop. But don't take our word for it: One Tripadvisor reviewer notes, "All the chocolates and candies were fresh, delicious, and unique." Their only regret? Not buying more. Needless to say, there's something for everyone here.
Branch out and stay at Meadows of Dan's treehouse resort
While Tennessee might lay claim to the world's first interactive treehouse resort, Virginia boasts one that is a destination unto itself. If you're yearning for nothing more than a change of scenery and the chance to relax and replenish, the Primland Resort makes a fantastic hideaway. Set on 12,000 acres amid the breathtaking beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this jewel is worth the visit whether you book your stay here or come just for dining and spa treatments.
Accommodation options run the gamut from lodge suites complete with deep soaking tubs and private balconies to 440-square-foot tree houses perched above the dramatic Dan River Gorge. With an expansive deck that lets you take in nature in all its glory, a daily complimentary breakfast to get your day started right, and a self-guided wine-tasting opportunity, why wouldn't you opt for a tree house? Your choice of fine restaurants includes the Laurel Bar, where you can converse over mouth-watering soups and salads on an outdoor terrace, or the Stables Saloon, which pairs delectable Southern fare with delightful music. In addition, you can perfect your swing on an 18-hole golf course and partake in countless outdoor experiences like birdwatching and horseback riding that allow you to commune with nature. Experience why this spectacular property was honored with the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers Choice Award for nine years since 2016. Lifelong memories are waiting to be created!