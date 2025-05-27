This Lovely Mountain Town On Virginia's Blue Ridge Parkway Has Tons Of Independent Shops And A Treehouse Resort

When it comes to the Commonwealth of Virginia, most people are familiar with big cities like Richmond and Virginia Beach, but little do they know there's a small gem tucked away in Patrick County that packs a whole lot of charm. Set on the Blue Ridge Parkway, to the north of which lies a waterfall swimming hole and enchanting trails, is the lovely mountain town of Meadows of Dan. The town doesn't call itself "A Simpler Place in Time" for no reason: small-town charm coupled with rural, peaceful living turn the town into an ideal escape from the urban grind. And because the Dan River commences its journey in Virginia near Meadows of Dan, flowing southward in the scenic Blue Ridge Highlands, it's safe to assume the river likely inspired the unique name of this secluded town.

Conveniently accessible from Interstate 77 or Interstate 81, it's easy to reach spots like Mount Airy and Roanoke , with Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport roughly an hour and a half away by car. Among the town's key draws are its quaint shops and a stunning resort where luxury meets the vast wilderness. Want to get a little history lesson in before you start shopping? Be sure to explore Mabry Hill — a charming watermill along the Parkway that dates to around 1910 and is practically begging to be on your Instagram feed.