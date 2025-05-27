Scotland's Thundering Coastal Waterfall Is Three Times As Tall As Niagara And A Truly Awe-Inspiring Beauty
No matter the landscape, people are drawn to waterfalls. Perhaps it's the uniqueness of a water feature that brings interest and dynamic motion to what would otherwise be safe, stationary ground. In the impressive landscape of northern Scotland, waterfalls lure nature lovers seeking beautiful vistas, challenging walks, and unmatched solitude. From the Plodda Falls in the Highlands that look straight out of a movie to majesticly tall and isolated falls, Scotland has plenty to choose from.
The Eas a' Chual Aluinn has a vertical drop of 656 feet with a name that translates to "waterfall of the beautiful tresses," or long locks of hair. Measuring waterfalls is invariably a tricky business, as some will cite the total vertical descent while others break the falls into individual drops and different flow levels. Eas a' Chual Aluinn is the tallest in Great Britain and is many times higher than other famous falls. For comparison, Niagara Falls in North America is only 190 feet tall, while the world's tallest, Angel Falls in Venezuela, drops an incredible 3,212 feet.
But the falls are only part of the attraction to this isolated and breathtakingly beautiful spot. Located in the rural area of Assynt near the village of Kylesku, the journey to see the falls will take you to some of the most remote and rugged coastal scenery on the coast of Britain. Much like the remarkable, hidden Durness Golf Club, it's not easy to get to, but the views and tranquility are worth seeking out.
An epic journey to the epic Eas a' Chual Aluinn falls
The hike to get to the falls is not an easy one, but it more than makes up for that with the Highlands' scenic beauty. The 6-mile trek takes around five hours, most of which is over rocky and boggy terrain with a moderate grade. At the end of the trail, you're treated with the best land-side view of the falls, although it's not possible to see the entire drop. The path starts from a parking area off the A894 near Loch na Gainmhich, just south of Unapool.
For a different perspective, you can hop on the scenic boat trip that departs the Kylesku Hotel, right next to the famous curved Kylesku Bridge. The boat tour is run by North West Sea Tours. It's a wildlife cruise on several sea lochs, and you get a good look at Eas a' Chual Aluinn from a distance. Remember to bring your binoculars. In addition to the falls, you may get to see seals, eagles, puffins, and razorbills. The cruise lasts about 75 minutes and costs about $35 per person for adults.
Eas a' Chual Aluinn is hardly the only thing to see in the area — it's not even the only waterfall. Allt Chranaidh, also known as Wailing Widow Falls, lies much closer to the road where it passes Loch na Gainmhich. It's considered one of Scotland's best, despite its relatively modest vertical drop of 50 feet. The Allt nan Uamh waterfall is located just a few miles south near the village of Stronechrubie, where you can also find the Bone Caves and the ruins of 16th-century Ardvreck Castle. And then there is the hidden, soft, sandy beach paradise at Achmelvich Bay, only 20 miles to the west.
Planning your visit to Assynt
The waterfall is located in Scotland's northern county of Sutherland, in the burgh of Assynt, about 40 miles south of Cape Wrath. By car, it's about two hours north of Inverness and five hours north of Edinburgh or Glasgow. There are no major airports close by; Inverness offers the best options, but there's no way to get here without a car. The nearest village, with shopping, supplies, and the most accommodations, is Ullapool, located 32 miles south of the Kylesku area.
The Kylesku Hotel is located at the bridge on the A894. It's a pet-friendly boutique hotel with loch-view rooms and its own restaurant and bar. On Tripadvisor, the hotel is a Traveler's Choice winner with a 4.6-star rating. There are also several other bed and breakfasts in the area, and a handful of lodges and rental cottages along the A894 in Unapool and Newton. Camping and traveling in a caravan are also popular ways to explore this area, and there are plenty of campsites nearby.
The hotel is open year-round, and each season in Assynt holds pleasant surprises for visitors. Summer is the preferred time to visit for walking and wildlife viewing. July and August are the prime months, with highs averaging around 60 degrees Fahrenheit and long daylight hours for exploring the beautiful surroundings.