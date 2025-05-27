Scotland's Thundering Coastal Waterfall Is Three Times As Tall As Niagara And A Truly Awe-Inspiring Beauty

No matter the landscape, people are drawn to waterfalls. Perhaps it's the uniqueness of a water feature that brings interest and dynamic motion to what would otherwise be safe, stationary ground. In the impressive landscape of northern Scotland, waterfalls lure nature lovers seeking beautiful vistas, challenging walks, and unmatched solitude. From the Plodda Falls in the Highlands that look straight out of a movie to majesticly tall and isolated falls, Scotland has plenty to choose from.

The Eas a' Chual Aluinn has a vertical drop of 656 feet with a name that translates to "waterfall of the beautiful tresses," or long locks of hair. Measuring waterfalls is invariably a tricky business, as some will cite the total vertical descent while others break the falls into individual drops and different flow levels. Eas a' Chual Aluinn is the tallest in Great Britain and is many times higher than other famous falls. For comparison, Niagara Falls in North America is only 190 feet tall, while the world's tallest, Angel Falls in Venezuela, drops an incredible 3,212 feet.

But the falls are only part of the attraction to this isolated and breathtakingly beautiful spot. Located in the rural area of Assynt near the village of Kylesku, the journey to see the falls will take you to some of the most remote and rugged coastal scenery on the coast of Britain. Much like the remarkable, hidden Durness Golf Club, it's not easy to get to, but the views and tranquility are worth seeking out.