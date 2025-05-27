Hidden In Southern Oregon's Wine Country Is A Friendly Riverfront City Brimming With Antiques And Beauty

If you love the thrill of searching for hidden treasure on the crowded shelves of antique stores, Grants Pass won't disappoint. A cluster of shops can be found downtown, including the popular Old Town Antique Mall. Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet, the venue is home to everything from retro paintings and plateware to model trains and vintage watches. It'll take quite a while to sift through its collection, so make it the first stop on your list to ensure you don't run out of time.

Once you're done at the Old Town Antique Mall, skip across the street to Elegance Antiques. Along with plenty of retro collectibles, they often have a fun selection of classic Coca-Cola and Pepsi memorabilia. Still have a bit of space in your suitcase? Walk over to H St. Antiques & Interiors, Rusty Nugget Antiques, and Forged N Found to find even more collectibles.

There are plenty of excellent wineries surrounding Grants Pass — but if you don't want to travel out of the city for a glass, check out The Twisted Cork. Just steps from Old Town Antique Mall, the wine bar features a rotating list of beverages from local wineries. You can pair these with an impressive food menu spanning everything from brisket and burgers to salmon and truffle scallops. A bit further away is the riverside Cartwrights Taprock Northwest Grill. With an outdoor dining space, it's a remarkable spot to dine al fresco. Downtown is also home to the Grants Pass Museum of Art and the Schmidt House Museum, so you can truly spend all day without ever leaving the district.