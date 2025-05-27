Hidden In Southern Oregon's Wine Country Is A Friendly Riverfront City Brimming With Antiques And Beauty
Hidden away in the southwest corner of Oregon, just north of the California border, sits the small city of Grants Pass. Serving as a gateway to the Applegate Valley wine region and the rolling Siskiyou Mountains, the city makes for an excellent retreat into the Oregon countryside. You'll find a barrelful of vineyards in the surrounding landscape, but Grants Pass is also home to multiple antique shops, wonderful hiking trails, and the inspiring Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center. When taken together, it's easy to see why Grants Pass could be an ideal spot for your next getaway.
Grants Pass sits along the Rogue River, two hours directly south of Eugene. It's served by multiple local airports, including the small Grants Pass Airport and the Rogue Valley International Medford Airport just 30 minutes east. Flying into the latter lets you explore a city known as the "Heart of the Rogue Valley," which is the perfect complement to the vineyards and antiques of Grants Pass. When you're not out in the countryside sipping on wine, you'll find a charming downtown district overrun with specialty boutiques and restaurants. Be sure to pack light and save some space in your suitcase, too, as it'll be hard to leave empty-handed.
Antiques and the best of downtown Grants Pass
If you love the thrill of searching for hidden treasure on the crowded shelves of antique stores, Grants Pass won't disappoint. A cluster of shops can be found downtown, including the popular Old Town Antique Mall. Spanning nearly 7,000 square feet, the venue is home to everything from retro paintings and plateware to model trains and vintage watches. It'll take quite a while to sift through its collection, so make it the first stop on your list to ensure you don't run out of time.
Once you're done at the Old Town Antique Mall, skip across the street to Elegance Antiques. Along with plenty of retro collectibles, they often have a fun selection of classic Coca-Cola and Pepsi memorabilia. Still have a bit of space in your suitcase? Walk over to H St. Antiques & Interiors, Rusty Nugget Antiques, and Forged N Found to find even more collectibles.
There are plenty of excellent wineries surrounding Grants Pass — but if you don't want to travel out of the city for a glass, check out The Twisted Cork. Just steps from Old Town Antique Mall, the wine bar features a rotating list of beverages from local wineries. You can pair these with an impressive food menu spanning everything from brisket and burgers to salmon and truffle scallops. A bit further away is the riverside Cartwrights Taprock Northwest Grill. With an outdoor dining space, it's a remarkable spot to dine al fresco. Downtown is also home to the Grants Pass Museum of Art and the Schmidt House Museum, so you can truly spend all day without ever leaving the district.
Planning your trip to Grants Pass, Oregon
Spring and summer are popular times to visit Grants Pass, as the weather is more conducive to outdoor activities. And, much like another secret Oregon wine region, these are the best times to check out all the vineyards in the Rogue Valley. As far as vineyards are concerned, there's not a bad choice among the bunch. However, Troon Vineyard & Farm is a popular option, offering not just wine tastings but also a chance to stay overnight thanks to its private rental, The Vineyard House.
If you visit when it's warm outside, take advantage of the sunshine to go on a hike. Skycrest Trail is a fun trek, as it's less than 2 miles long yet offers colorful patches of wildflowers and a dramatic view of Bolt Mountain. You could also check out a kayak rental from Bruno's Epic River Adventure if you're hoping to cruise down the winding Rogue River. For something that'll get the adrenaline flowing, check out a jetboat tour from Hellgate Jetboat Excursions. If time permits, you're also just two hours away from a charming beach city hidden on the Oregon coast.
You'll find plenty of standard hotels in and around Grants Pass, but one of the best places to stay is the charming Weasku Inn. This historic lodge is tucked away near the shores of the Rogue River, with understated rooms and cabins offering the ideal mixture of rustic charm and modern amenities. They also provide an extensive list of local snacks, though it's the premium list of Southern Oregon wines that is the real treat.