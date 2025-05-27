The Expensive Reason You Might Want To Reconsider A Summer California Road Trip
Road tripping through sunny California is a dream. The freedom of the open road lets you customize your journey and see bucket-list sights — from stunning coastlines and redwood forests to iconic cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. But while driving may seem like the economical choice, changes to California's gas industry are quickly changing that. And unfortunately, financial experts are predicting soaring gas prices this summer.
USC Professor Michael Mische estimates that gas prices will reach a statewide average of $8.43 per gallon in 2026 (per the California Globe). The driving force behind these prices? California's growing dependency on imported petroleum. In the 1980s, California satisfied the majority of its oil needs through in-state refineries. But over recent decades, it has become increasingly reliant on foreign sources. Making matters worse, two of California's oil refineries face imminent closures in the coming year. Less supply plus steady demand equals painful prices.
Nothing puts a damper on California road trips like expensive fuel. Every gas station visit becomes a source of stress, and filling up the tank means watching your travel budget evaporate. But does this mean you should abandon your California vacation plans entirely? Not necessarily — you just need to reroute your expectations.
How to explore California without the expensive gas prices
Don't let gas prices derail your California adventure. Instead, consider offsetting fuel costs by choosing more affordable lodging or dining, or choosing budget-friendly California vacation destinations like Sacramento, Joshua Tree, and Morro Bay. Smart planning with Apps like GasBuddy or AAA Mobile can help you find the most affordable fuel prices along your route, maximizing that dollar without sacrificing experiences.
Renting an electric or hybrid vehicle is another savvy way to reduce fuel costs. While widely available at California airports and rental agencies, prices vary. You'll want to calculate whether the rental cost justifies the fuel savings. For fully electric options, make sure your route includes enough charging stations — you wouldn't want to be stranded in a remote area like an episode of "Survivor." Considering this, hybrid cars may be the most practical compromise, delivering impressive gas mileage while eliminating range anxiety.
Alternatively, you could abandon the road trip idea entirely in favor of different transport methods. Buses, trains, and flights connect major California destinations. With this approach, we recommend staying longer in each location so you're not constantly rushing to catch the next departure. The clever public transport app Moovit can simplify transit planning, while strategic one-day car rentals give you the freedom to explore local attractions without committing to long-distance driving. This way, you can cherry-pick the best stretches of California's road trips, like this stunning 17-mile drive that's one of the most scenic in the world.