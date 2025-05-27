The Expensive Reason You Might Want To Reconsider A Summer California Road Trip

Road tripping through sunny California is a dream. The freedom of the open road lets you customize your journey and see bucket-list sights — from stunning coastlines and redwood forests to iconic cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. But while driving may seem like the economical choice, changes to California's gas industry are quickly changing that. And unfortunately, financial experts are predicting soaring gas prices this summer.

USC Professor Michael Mische estimates that gas prices will reach a statewide average of $8.43 per gallon in 2026 (per the California Globe). The driving force behind these prices? California's growing dependency on imported petroleum. In the 1980s, California satisfied the majority of its oil needs through in-state refineries. But over recent decades, it has become increasingly reliant on foreign sources. Making matters worse, two of California's oil refineries face imminent closures in the coming year. Less supply plus steady demand equals painful prices.

Nothing puts a damper on California road trips like expensive fuel. Every gas station visit becomes a source of stress, and filling up the tank means watching your travel budget evaporate. But does this mean you should abandon your California vacation plans entirely? Not necessarily — you just need to reroute your expectations.