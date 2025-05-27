The Common Credit Card Habit In The US That Sends European And Canadian Tourists Into A Small Panic

It's easy to feel out of your element when you travel. That doesn't just go for Americans visiting other countries. Tourists coming to visit the United States can feel a bit of culture shock as well. Canadians and Europeans have shared their favorite and worst parts of their American vacations in the past, but there is one common credit card habit that might send them into a small panic while stateside. The source of panic is something that happens in restaurants, when a server takes your credit card away to run it. In Europe and Canada, you're much more likely to have the server bring a credit machine directly to your table and either swipe it there, or have you tap to pay. Having your credit card out of your hands might be something we're used to here, but if you're not, and you're in another country, it makes sense to be wary.

On Threads in early 2025, someone posted a question to non-Americans about the "weirdest thing" they experienced in our country that Americans don't even notice. Several Canadians said that, while paying at the table is a newer phenomenon in their country, it's pretty widespread, and it was odd to have the card taken from them. In answer to a similar question on Reddit, one person said, "I'm Canadian and my mom and I went to Vegas and the same day we got there we went for dinner at the Hard Rock Cafe and the waitress took my mom's card from her, my mom thought we were getting robbed ... "