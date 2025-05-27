Hidden In Mountains Just North Of Atlanta Is Georgia's Quaint City With Waterfalls, Trails, And Moonshine
What do waterfalls, moonshine, and NASCAR have in common? They're each an integral part of the fascinating story of a small mountain town in north Georgia. Located roughly 60 miles north of Atlanta, the city of Dawsonville is a hiker and waterfall lover's paradise hidden within the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. But the town's link to the illegal bootlegging of liquor also attracts visitors to the area.
In the late 18th century, Dawsonville farmers discovered they could make extra cash by turning their excess crops into corn whiskey and selling it. But in 1790, the federal government imposed a tax on liquor manufacturing. So rather than pay up, these "moonshiners" started distilling the liquor deep in the woods and under the cover of night. The alcohol was then loaded up on cars specially built for speed and hauled off to the big city. As much as 10,000 gallons of moonshine were transported weekly from Dawsonville to Atlanta. But the trips often involved dangerous high-speed chases with tax collectors. The bootlegger drivers developed an audience, and from these rituals the sport of stock car racing was formed.
Today, Dawsonville celebrates its rich moonshine history with an annual festival held in October. For more than 50 years, the city's Main Street Park has welcomed hundreds of thousands of folks to gawk at the classic cars and infamous moonshine-hauling automobiles. The family-friendly weekend event also includes a parade, live music, and tons of arts and crafts. Admission is free, and all proceeds go to a local charity that provides clothing and school supplies to children in need. Curious about what moonshine actually tastes like? Head over to Grandaddy Mimms Distilling Co. to sample their small batch varieties, including blackberry, wild cherry, and peach. If you're feeling brave, see if you can stomach the powerful 140-proof Mule Kickin' moonshine.
Visit Georgia's tallest waterfall just outside of Dawsonville
If you like your mountain vacations with an added water feature, Georgia has more than 700 waterfalls to choose from. Just 20 minutes north of Dawsonville is Amicalola Falls — Georgia's tallest waterfall – towering 729 feet from top to bottom. Listed as one of the state's seven natural wonders, Amicalola Falls can be accessed by driving to the top or by hiking one of the trails to the base of the waterfall. For an added workout, climb the 600 steps to the overlook at the top. Here you can catch your breath while taking in the gorgeous vistas of the Appalachian Mountains. After all that hard work, head just a half mile up the road to kick back and relax on the huge outdoor deck at the Amicalola Falls State Park and Lodge.
Die-hard hikers might want to stay overnight at the lodge so they can take advantage of the direct access to the historic Appalachian Trail. This Approach Trail runs 8.5 miles from the park to the southern terminus at Springer Mountain. And even if you're not embarking on the full 2,000-mile journey through 14 states, it's still fun to say you've hiked part of the famed trail.
Another unique hiking experience near Amicalola is the Len Foote Hike Inn. The only way to get to this backcountry lodge is to hike 5 miles through the Chattahoochee National Forest — a recreational paradise with waterfalls, valleys, and scenic trails. But once you arrive, you'll be treated to a warm welcome, a hot shower, and a home-cooked meal served family style with your fellow hikers. The 20 private bunk rooms accommodate up to two adults and one child for $260 per night. A single adult can book a bed for $155 per night.
Tips for planing a trip to Dawsonville
Getting to remote towns like Dawsonville requires a drive. If you're flying into Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, you can rent a car to make the 70-mile trip north. There are a few economy hotels within the city, but if your budget allows for it, there are plenty of fantastic mountain lodges and cabin rentals nearby that can fit large groups and families.
Visiting the area in October means you'll not only get to experience the Mountain Moonshine Festival but also the mild autumn temperatures and the incredible kaleidoscope of fall leaves that blanket the surrounding mountains. It's a perfect time for hiking, biking, or even horseback riding on the many trails in Dawson County. But if you do plan on hiking, just make sure you've stocked up on the best gear for tackling the trails. And remember — with the outdoors comes bugs. So check out these tips on how to stay tick-free after you frolic through the forest.