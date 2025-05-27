Hidden In Mountains Just North Of Atlanta Is Georgia's Quaint City With Waterfalls, Trails, And Moonshine

What do waterfalls, moonshine, and NASCAR have in common? They're each an integral part of the fascinating story of a small mountain town in north Georgia. Located roughly 60 miles north of Atlanta, the city of Dawsonville is a hiker and waterfall lover's paradise hidden within the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. But the town's link to the illegal bootlegging of liquor also attracts visitors to the area.

In the late 18th century, Dawsonville farmers discovered they could make extra cash by turning their excess crops into corn whiskey and selling it. But in 1790, the federal government imposed a tax on liquor manufacturing. So rather than pay up, these "moonshiners" started distilling the liquor deep in the woods and under the cover of night. The alcohol was then loaded up on cars specially built for speed and hauled off to the big city. As much as 10,000 gallons of moonshine were transported weekly from Dawsonville to Atlanta. But the trips often involved dangerous high-speed chases with tax collectors. The bootlegger drivers developed an audience, and from these rituals the sport of stock car racing was formed.

Today, Dawsonville celebrates its rich moonshine history with an annual festival held in October. For more than 50 years, the city's Main Street Park has welcomed hundreds of thousands of folks to gawk at the classic cars and infamous moonshine-hauling automobiles. The family-friendly weekend event also includes a parade, live music, and tons of arts and crafts. Admission is free, and all proceeds go to a local charity that provides clothing and school supplies to children in need. Curious about what moonshine actually tastes like? Head over to Grandaddy Mimms Distilling Co. to sample their small batch varieties, including blackberry, wild cherry, and peach. If you're feeling brave, see if you can stomach the powerful 140-proof Mule Kickin' moonshine.