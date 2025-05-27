Nevada's Underrated Desert City With A Beautiful Victorian Square Is A Fun Escape Right Outside Of Reno

As with Reno, Sparks' history is linked to the railroad. In fact, all of the towns along I-80 have roots to the Southern Pacific Railroad, including the riverside haven full of wild west history, Verdi, which is due west of Reno. As the Southern Pacific built infrastructure in the area, they decided to expand eastward, forming the town of Sparks in 1904 (originally called Herriman, after the railroad's president). The current name refers to former Nevada Governor John Sparks, who was in office at the time.

One of the highlights of Sparks is the Victorian Square neighborhood. Centered in the heart of the old railroad switchyard, this district blends old-fashioned aesthetics with modern attractions and amenities. Running from Pyramid Way to 10th Street along Victorian Ave, this square is a hotbed of activity. There's a mix of saloons, restaurants, and shops, all with old-timey architecture. You must also take a photo with Last Chance Joe, a massive statue of the Nugget's former mascot. He stands in front of the Sparks Heritage Museum, where you can learn more about the city's history.

Outside of Victorian Square, the next major hub is Sparks Marina Park. Despite being in the middle of the desert, this park houses a giant, 77-acre lake. This means you can partake in various watersports, like windsurfing, scuba diving, fishing, swimming, boating, and more. The lake is also flanked by casinos on either side: the Western Village Inn and Casino on the western side, and Legends Bay Casino on the eastern side. There's also an outlet mall next to Legends in case you want to buy top brands at bottom prices.