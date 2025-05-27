Nevada's Underrated Desert City With A Beautiful Victorian Square Is A Fun Escape Right Outside Of Reno
When it comes to a Nevada vacation, there are a handful of popular reasons to visit the Silver State. First, there's gambling, next, there's exploring historic "wild west" towns, and finally, there's Lake Tahoe. Although Las Vegas gets all the attention for those interested in gambling and other forms of entertainment, Reno is an underrated Nevada city that offers a less chaotic gambling scene. And next to Reno is the town of Sparks, which is even more of a hidden gem.
While cities like Las Vegas and Reno are mainly centered around casinos and nightlife, Sparks offers a more well-rounded Nevada experience. Yes, there are casinos, but there's also a beautiful Victorian square, outdoor activities, family-friendly attractions, and world-class dining. In fact, you could spend your whole vacation in Sparks and never play a single slot machine. So, if you're looking for a fun escape in an up-and-coming city, Sparks may be just the ticket. No matter what kind of trip you're looking for, chances are you'll be able to cross everything off your travel itinerary.
Victorian Square combines Sparks' rich railroad history with modern attractions
As with Reno, Sparks' history is linked to the railroad. In fact, all of the towns along I-80 have roots to the Southern Pacific Railroad, including the riverside haven full of wild west history, Verdi, which is due west of Reno. As the Southern Pacific built infrastructure in the area, they decided to expand eastward, forming the town of Sparks in 1904 (originally called Herriman, after the railroad's president). The current name refers to former Nevada Governor John Sparks, who was in office at the time.
One of the highlights of Sparks is the Victorian Square neighborhood. Centered in the heart of the old railroad switchyard, this district blends old-fashioned aesthetics with modern attractions and amenities. Running from Pyramid Way to 10th Street along Victorian Ave, this square is a hotbed of activity. There's a mix of saloons, restaurants, and shops, all with old-timey architecture. You must also take a photo with Last Chance Joe, a massive statue of the Nugget's former mascot. He stands in front of the Sparks Heritage Museum, where you can learn more about the city's history.
Outside of Victorian Square, the next major hub is Sparks Marina Park. Despite being in the middle of the desert, this park houses a giant, 77-acre lake. This means you can partake in various watersports, like windsurfing, scuba diving, fishing, swimming, boating, and more. The lake is also flanked by casinos on either side: the Western Village Inn and Casino on the western side, and Legends Bay Casino on the eastern side. There's also an outlet mall next to Legends in case you want to buy top brands at bottom prices.
Planning a desert vacation to Sparks
Getting to Sparks is incredibly easy, as the city is just north of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. You can be in downtown Sparks in just about 10 minutes, making it extremely convenient. Because Sparks and Reno are tourist-friendly cities, there's a plethora of hotels and resorts to choose from for your stay. You can book a room at a luxurious casino or opt for something a bit more modest. Or, if you want to be in Reno, you can stay at the Whitney Peak Hotel, a hip and adventure-packed resort with the world's tallest climbing walls.
Although most of the city is centered around I-80, northern Sparks is perfect for outdoor activities and excursions. If you're into golf, you can play a round or two at Red Hawk Golf and Resort. If you prefer hiking and exercise, there are numerous parks, such as Golden Eagle Regional Park, Pah Rah Mountain Park, or Shadow Mountain Park. There's also Wild Island Waterpark if you want to cool off on a warm summer day.
Finally, dining is a treat when you're in Sparks, especially if you like sipping on a beer with your meal. The city is home to some incredible breweries, including Great Basin Brewery in Victorian Square and Revision Brewing Company. Some top-rated restaurants in the city include Mi Pueblo for Mexican cuisine, Peg's Glorified Ham and Eggs for breakfast, Step Korean Bistro for all your Korean faves, and M&M's Southern Cafe for comforting soul food.