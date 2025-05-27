One Of Florida's Quirkiest Towns Is A Peaceful Nature Escape With Serene Forest Trails And River Views
Some people like to check out the most popular cities and biggest tourist attractions while traveling. But others like to seek out places that are off the beaten path and offer truly unique experiences. If this sounds like you, there's a quirky little town near the Florida panhandle that might pique your interest.
Welcome to Sopchoppy. The town's name is as bizarre as what it's known for; in addition to the natural beauty of the Apalachicola National Forest and river that surrounds it, Sopchoppy is also known as the Worm Gruntin' Capital of the World. This age-old practice involves placing a wooden stake in the ground and rubbing a piece of metal against it to create a grunting noise. The underground vibration tricks earthworms into thinking moles are digging for them, so they wiggle their way to the surface to escape. However, little do the worms know that once they are exposed, the so-called "worm grunters" are there ready to scoop them up and use them as fish bait.
Thanks to a news report by the late Charles Kuralt in the 1970's, Sopchoppy's worm gruntin' rituals became a national headline. Now, this small town south of Tallahassee attracts thousands of visitors to its annual Worm Gruntin' Festival. Held on the second Saturday in April, the free event is a chance for grunters of all ages to show off their skills with hopes of being crowned the Worm Gruntin' King or Queen. The celebration lasts well into the night with live music, dancing and even a Worm Grunter's Ball. But you can leave your formal attire at home, the dress code is casual.
Get lost in nature at one of Sopchoppy's nearby parks
If the chance to play with worms doesn't convince you to visit Sopchoppy, perhaps the abundance of outdoor activities will. Located in Wakulla County, the area boasts multiple state and local parks including Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park, where you can swim in the cool waters of one of the world's largest freshwater springs. There's also the Sopchoppy River that weaves through the community offering kayakers and paddlers a peaceful swamp backdrop adorned with old cypress trees and colorful azaleas. RV and tent campers can stay overnight at The Myron B. Hodge City Park, which sits on the river's edge and offers 35 acres of amenities including a fishing pier, kids playground, and picnic facilities.
Hikers will be happy to know Sopchoppy is an official Florida Trail Gateway Community. This means the town is within four miles of the Sunshine State's 1500-mile-long trail that stretches from the Gulf Islands National Seashore near Pensacola to the Big Cypress National Preserve west of Fort Lauderdale. The months between October and April tend to have the most pleasant weather conditions for hiking. Plus, you'll avoid the hot temperatures and high humidity of the summer months.
How to get to Sopchoppy and where to stay
In the early 1900's the GF&A (Georgia, Florida, and Alabama) Railroad ran through the town of Sopchoppy. Locals informally referred to it as the "Gopher, Frog, and Alligator Railway". It shut down in 1946, and the old train depot has since been restored and turned into a history museum. These days, the easiest way to get to Sopchoppy is to drive. For visitors coming in from out of state, the Tallahassee International Airport is about 30 miles away and offers car rentals, taxis, and bus service.
In addition to the campsites available at The Myron B. Hodge City Park, there are primitive and RV camping sites with full hookups just four miles south of Sopchoppy at the Ochlockonee River State Park. For those who prefer to sleep under a roof, there are several budget hotels located in the surrounding cities of Panacea, Wakulla Springs, or Crawfordville. The Magnuson Hotel Wildwood Inn is just 10 miles east and has rooms available for under $150 per night. Or if you'd like to be closer to the Guld's white sand beaches, head about 20 miles southwest to the quaint seaside city of Carrabelle for additional inns, cottages, and vacation rentals. Sopchoppy's official Worm Gruntin' Festival website also includes a list of places to stay while visiting the town.