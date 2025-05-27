One Of Florida's Quirkiest Towns Is A Peaceful Nature Escape With Serene Forest Trails And River Views

Some people like to check out the most popular cities and biggest tourist attractions while traveling. But others like to seek out places that are off the beaten path and offer truly unique experiences. If this sounds like you, there's a quirky little town near the Florida panhandle that might pique your interest.

Welcome to Sopchoppy. The town's name is as bizarre as what it's known for; in addition to the natural beauty of the Apalachicola National Forest and river that surrounds it, Sopchoppy is also known as the Worm Gruntin' Capital of the World. This age-old practice involves placing a wooden stake in the ground and rubbing a piece of metal against it to create a grunting noise. The underground vibration tricks earthworms into thinking moles are digging for them, so they wiggle their way to the surface to escape. However, little do the worms know that once they are exposed, the so-called "worm grunters" are there ready to scoop them up and use them as fish bait.

Thanks to a news report by the late Charles Kuralt in the 1970's, Sopchoppy's worm gruntin' rituals became a national headline. Now, this small town south of Tallahassee attracts thousands of visitors to its annual Worm Gruntin' Festival. Held on the second Saturday in April, the free event is a chance for grunters of all ages to show off their skills with hopes of being crowned the Worm Gruntin' King or Queen. The celebration lasts well into the night with live music, dancing and even a Worm Grunter's Ball. But you can leave your formal attire at home, the dress code is casual.