Connecticut's Best Artistic Treasures Thrive On This World-Class Art Trail Full Of Culture And Charm

A big part of the draw of visiting small towns is exploring their charming art galleries showcasing the works of local artists. The state of Connecticut ran with this and created a whole itinerary for visitors called the Connecticut Art Trail. This unique attraction is a curated list of 30 participating galleries, museums, historic sites, and other institutions from across the state that art lovers can explore, with many destinations hosting special events — like workshops, lectures, and tours — to accompany the experience.

The best way to enjoy the Connecticut Art Trail is to get the Passport-Journal. For $35, patrons gain admission to all sites for a full year after purchase. They're also offered additional perks, such as discounts. Participants can also receive a sticker from each site they've visited to track their journey. Once a certain number of stickers has been collected, travelers can enter a drawing for the chance to win a special grand prize. And while you're there, check out this route in Connecticut's "quiet corner" that connects classic New England towns on a scenic drive.

If you're flying from out of state, your best bet is to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and stay in Hartford, which is only about 20 minutes south. There's no specific order in which the sites of the Connecticut Art Trail should be experienced, so Hartford's centralized location makes it an ideal place to stay. Also, there are several participating galleries in the city, so you can get a head start on the trail there. The Connecticut Art Trail lasts year-round, but since it is in New England, staying during autumn is the perfect way to beautify your art-viewing excursion with some stunning foliage.