Connecticut's Best Artistic Treasures Thrive On This World-Class Art Trail Full Of Culture And Charm
A big part of the draw of visiting small towns is exploring their charming art galleries showcasing the works of local artists. The state of Connecticut ran with this and created a whole itinerary for visitors called the Connecticut Art Trail. This unique attraction is a curated list of 30 participating galleries, museums, historic sites, and other institutions from across the state that art lovers can explore, with many destinations hosting special events — like workshops, lectures, and tours — to accompany the experience.
The best way to enjoy the Connecticut Art Trail is to get the Passport-Journal. For $35, patrons gain admission to all sites for a full year after purchase. They're also offered additional perks, such as discounts. Participants can also receive a sticker from each site they've visited to track their journey. Once a certain number of stickers has been collected, travelers can enter a drawing for the chance to win a special grand prize. And while you're there, check out this route in Connecticut's "quiet corner" that connects classic New England towns on a scenic drive.
If you're flying from out of state, your best bet is to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks and stay in Hartford, which is only about 20 minutes south. There's no specific order in which the sites of the Connecticut Art Trail should be experienced, so Hartford's centralized location makes it an ideal place to stay. Also, there are several participating galleries in the city, so you can get a head start on the trail there. The Connecticut Art Trail lasts year-round, but since it is in New England, staying during autumn is the perfect way to beautify your art-viewing excursion with some stunning foliage.
History of the Connecticut Art Trail
American Impressionism took hold in the late 1800s and early 1900s, with Connecticut being a particular draw for artists in the emerging style. The state's beautiful natural features proved to be especially inspiring for painters, serving as a counterpoint to the increasingly urbanized U.S. at the time. To celebrate Connecticut's role in the development of American Impressionism, the Connecticut Impressionist Art Trail was founded in 1995. During its inception, the trail consisted of only ten sites, each related to that specific movement.
However, as demand grew for a broader representation of the state's artistic importance, the "Impressionist" was dropped from the experience's name as more sites were added to the trail, including some sites in Old Lyme, which offers river walks, art galleries, and gourmet dining. Since then, the trail has only continued to grow by showcasing a larger variety of art forms, movements, and styles, gaining national notoriety. Carey Weber, who has served as the volunteer President of the Connecticut Art Trail since 2015, told HamletHub, "When the founding museums first gathered, over two decades ago, I'm not sure that anyone imagined that this trail would not only continue to thrive but grow in reach and reputation, across the country." With a list of participating sites that's tripled since its founding and an ever-expanding list of festivities, there's no telling where the Connecticut Art Trail will go from here.
What to see on the Connecticut Art Trail
While Connecticut's contributions to American Impressionism should absolutely be celebrated, the state has given the arts so much more, so it's a good thing the scope of the art trail was greatly expanded. But in addition to giving travelers a more far-reaching perspective of Connecticut's arts scene, it also gives travelers a more far-reaching perspective of Connecticut itself. Sandy Betner Chaikin, who directed the Connecticut Art Trail from 2006 to 2011, told Visit New England Online, "From bucolic farms, art studios and former artists' boarding houses to grand and modern art museums in vibrant downtowns, the Connecticut Art Trail showcases diverse, quality collections rich in history and heritage. Communities range from vibrant downtowns such as Greater New Haven to the bucolic countryside of Mystic Country."
One of the standout stops on the Connecticut Art Trail is the Mystic Museum of Art, which was founded in 1913 and has featured the works of many prominent artists throughout its storied past. The Yale University Art Gallery in New Haven has a massive collection of works from around the world in nearly every medium, displaying everything from historical virtuosos to modern masters. While the Museum of Contemporary Art Connecticut (MoCA CT) may be housed in a stone building that's nearly a century old, it specializes in today's trailblazers whose works push the boundaries of what art can do. And while there are no official sites there, this picturesque playground is a small artsy Connecticut town oozing with New England charm and trails.