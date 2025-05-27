Halfway Between Daytona Beach And Orlando Is A Charming Florida City With Green Parks And Nature Trails
It's the biggest little city you've never heard of, located between motorsports-crazed Daytona Beach and Orlando of Disney Magic fame. Somehow, Deltona Beach (yes, you read that name right!) is a quiet residential town smack in between the bigger tourist destinations, and clearly, people love it, because it continues to grow.
The U.S. Census reported in 2024 that Florida's population as a whole is booming. The state was number one in the U.S. for total net migration, meaning more people are flocking to the state than are leaving. Specifically, Deltona has seen its own growth as people looking for affordable housing and budget-minded proximity to larger hubs have flocked there. Situated in Volusia County, directly across Lake Monroe from historic Sanford, Central Florida's best-kept secret town, Deltona is one of the top 10 most affordable cities in Florida based on median home-to-income ratios and property taxes.
Interestingly, the city was planned out some six decades ago as a completely residential area colloquially known as a bedroom community, which means most residents commuted outside the city to work and there weren't many local businesses. As the Orlando Sentinel put it, "Deltona was pine woods and moonshine stills when the bulldozers began arriving in the early 1960s." But the town's bedroom community vibe has shifted toward more infrastructure, fostering a thriving economic hub. It's now full of gardens, golf clubs, recreation areas, sports, and eateries, boasting proximity to great beaches, an environmental center, and a nature preserve. Plus, Amazon is building its second facility in the area, meaning the suburbs will continue to expand. Visitors and prospective residents who want a cheaper, quiet destination away from the bustle of Orlando may look to Deltona as a good place to stay.
Deltona is a bedroom community growing into something more
Deltona invented itself as an inland Florida bedroom community miles away from Orlando and Daytona Beach. Now, it's reinventing itself, expanding infrastructure projects like a freshwater intake facility, building new medical provider centers, and bolstering education centers while big corporations like Amazon help grow its economy. Although it's likely still some years away from being a regular landing place for tourists, Deltona is a fairly crime-free community with a lot of potential and proximity to appealing destinations. The area's suburban sprawl offers visitors and residents most of the quintessential suburban amenities, like major chain restaurants and grocery stores.
To get to Deltona, you can fly into Daytona Beach Airport (DAB), about half an hour's drive away, or into Orlando International Airport (MCO), about 45 minutes away. While Americans agree trains are the best way to travel, Florida is still working on its railway expansions, and there isn't a train stop directly at MCO. Though Deltona doesn't have its own stop on southern Florida's SunRail, there are stops in nearby Volusia County's DeBary and DeLand. DeLand also has an Amtrak station about 13 miles north of Deltona, giving the small Florida county an extra national connection. Orlando typically has more frequent and affordable flight options, but if you don't want to rent a car from MCO, you can catch a local Lynx bus to the Orlando SunRail station and hop on the SunRail train to DeBary, another town in Volusia County just seven miles from Deltona.
Nature, parks, and free beach access are Deltona's best-kept assets
If there's something Florida does well, it's nature. Even small Deltona has a nature preserve, the Lyonia Environmental Center, where visitors can learn about the region's unique "scrub" ecosystem. There, you can hike, go birdwatching, and look for the diverse wildlife in the area, from nine-banded armadillos to grey foxes.
Deltona also prides itself on its 21 parks, several of which are particularly notable. Vann Park has community gardens, baseball fields, and picnic areas, while Campbell Park offers a waterfront boardwalk, playgrounds, hiking trails, a beach volleyball court, a floating dock for fishing, a tennis court, and a two-story gazebo overlooking the lake. Meanwhile, Thornby Park, which bills itself as an "Inspiration Playground," borders the St. John River and features a network of playground structures and kid-friendly spots. There are boat launches all around Lake Monroe, but no boat rental companies in the area, so you'll have to bring in your own kayaks or pontoons.
You can charter an airboat ride around the Lake Monroe conservation area, a marshy area around the lake about 15 minutes from Deltona in Sanford. Additionally, about 25 miles from Deltona, between Orlando and Daytona, there's a pristine, "secret" river where you can boat, hike, view historical markers, and catch glimpses of manatees and gators.
One perk of being a Deltona resident is the discounted Volusia County rates for parking at and driving on beaches. Deltona is about 30 minutes from the nearest beaches, like New Smyrna and Daytona, and parking at these beaches can cost between $20 and $30 per day if you haven't bought an annual pass. However, Volusia County residents who register can receive free on- and off-beach parking on county-owned beaches and lots.