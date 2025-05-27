Halfway Between Daytona Beach And Orlando Is A Charming Florida City With Green Parks And Nature Trails

It's the biggest little city you've never heard of, located between motorsports-crazed Daytona Beach and Orlando of Disney Magic fame. Somehow, Deltona Beach (yes, you read that name right!) is a quiet residential town smack in between the bigger tourist destinations, and clearly, people love it, because it continues to grow.

The U.S. Census reported in 2024 that Florida's population as a whole is booming. The state was number one in the U.S. for total net migration, meaning more people are flocking to the state than are leaving. Specifically, Deltona has seen its own growth as people looking for affordable housing and budget-minded proximity to larger hubs have flocked there. Situated in Volusia County, directly across Lake Monroe from historic Sanford, Central Florida's best-kept secret town, Deltona is one of the top 10 most affordable cities in Florida based on median home-to-income ratios and property taxes.

Interestingly, the city was planned out some six decades ago as a completely residential area colloquially known as a bedroom community, which means most residents commuted outside the city to work and there weren't many local businesses. As the Orlando Sentinel put it, "Deltona was pine woods and moonshine stills when the bulldozers began arriving in the early 1960s." But the town's bedroom community vibe has shifted toward more infrastructure, fostering a thriving economic hub. It's now full of gardens, golf clubs, recreation areas, sports, and eateries, boasting proximity to great beaches, an environmental center, and a nature preserve. Plus, Amazon is building its second facility in the area, meaning the suburbs will continue to expand. Visitors and prospective residents who want a cheaper, quiet destination away from the bustle of Orlando may look to Deltona as a good place to stay.