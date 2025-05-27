Alabama's Most Fun Beach Bar Is A Lively Gulf Coast Favorite With A Foam Machine And Retro Charm
Alabama is home to endless outdoor adventures with tons of beachfront attractions along its coastline, which spans miles of powdery white sand and inviting blue-green waters. Fishing, boating, and water sports can also be found on the coast, along with cultural events like the annual National Shrimp Festival. The fun for all ages continues with its roster of beach bars, and although a beach bar isn't necessarily what you think of when choosing a family-friendly attraction, The Hangout in Gulf Shores, Alabama – a pretty, underrated beach town – is just that.
Live music, sports-watching, and DJs kick off the adult fun on one hand, while games, contests, and novelty activities light up the family fun on the other. Design flourishes such as a collection of rubber ducks and PEZ dispensers add to the bar's old-school charm, and a framed newspaper clipping from the '40s proves how long The Hangout has been delighting guests. However, the exciting atmosphere really revs up when the hourly foam machine kicks into gear, sending a flurry of sudsy bubbles into the air as kids and grown-ups frolic through the froth.
Hanging out at The Hangout
An oversized, bright blue wooden chair greets you at the entrance of The Hangout, signaling that some wacky good times await past the threshold. Most of The Hangout's activities take place in the courtyard outside the building, and there are at least 20 things to choose from. Set up like a mini fair but with big retro vibes, the bar's courtyard has different stations to keep you and the family entertained year-round, including getting henna tattoos, tossing rings, and taking silly photos in a photo booth. You can also give bungee jumping a whirl, but it's only in operation starting from spring break in May and going until October.
The peppy atmosphere at The Hangout continues with live bands that regale guests with classic tunes at the outdoor stage, while pop hits keep the party going inside. MCs encourage guests to dance on the tables, and guests of all ages happily oblige, from pre-teens to moms. They keep it family-friendly, though, especially as their relatives watch and cheer them on.
The Hangout's restaurant resembles a giant cafeteria, and the menu has all the beachside goodies you can imagine. Nachos, wings, and calamari feature on its appetizer menu, while fresh seafood dishes are included in the entrées section. Guests rave about The Hangout's burgers, and there are also sodas and shakes to wash everything down. The Hangout is off Route 182, an underrated road connecting Alabama seaside towns and beaches, just steps from Gulf Shore's public beach. The best time to go is during the summer, when the atmosphere is lively.
Discover other waterfront attractions near The Hangout
Beachgoing activities abound in Alabama, and exciting excursions there range from snorkeling to sailing. Wonderful creatures can be spotted off Alabama's shores, like stingrays and octopi, and you can even book seafaring adventures like dolphin tours at The Fun Boats, just over 8 miles east of The Hangout in Orange Beach. Its tours have earned a Traveler's Choice award on Tripadvisor, and as their dolphin-seeking adventures only last for 2 hours, it's entirely possible to book one and go to The Hangout in one day.
For a single-stop fun paradise, head 15 minutes inland to The Wharf, an outdoor plaza on Main Street that has a wide range of riverside entertainment the whole family can enjoy. The Wharf offers a perfect day of walking or biking around while you sample its friendly local shops and restaurants. An AMC theater resides there, and you can also take a ride on one of the tallest Ferris wheels in the Southeast. Stay until the evening for a nightly laser show, and for only $6, you can take in all the sights aboard the Wharf Express Train, a brightly colored train that takes you on a fun ride around Main Street.