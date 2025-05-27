Alabama's Most Fun Beach Bar Is A Lively Gulf Coast Favorite With A Foam Machine And Retro Charm

An oversized, bright blue wooden chair greets you at the entrance of The Hangout, signaling that some wacky good times await past the threshold. Most of The Hangout's activities take place in the courtyard outside the building, and there are at least 20 things to choose from. Set up like a mini fair but with big retro vibes, the bar's courtyard has different stations to keep you and the family entertained year-round, including getting henna tattoos, tossing rings, and taking silly photos in a photo booth. You can also give bungee jumping a whirl, but it's only in operation starting from spring break in May and going until October.

The peppy atmosphere at The Hangout continues with live bands that regale guests with classic tunes at the outdoor stage, while pop hits keep the party going inside. MCs encourage guests to dance on the tables, and guests of all ages happily oblige, from pre-teens to moms. They keep it family-friendly, though, especially as their relatives watch and cheer them on.

The Hangout's restaurant resembles a giant cafeteria, and the menu has all the beachside goodies you can imagine. Nachos, wings, and calamari feature on its appetizer menu, while fresh seafood dishes are included in the entrées section. Guests rave about The Hangout's burgers, and there are also sodas and shakes to wash everything down. The Hangout is off Route 182, an underrated road connecting Alabama seaside towns and beaches, just steps from Gulf Shore's public beach. The best time to go is during the summer, when the atmosphere is lively.