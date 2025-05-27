Italy's Breathtaking Town Situated On A Cliff Is Famous For Chic Seaside Resorts And Renowned Ocean Views
If someone airdropped you in Peschici, you'd be forgiven for guessing you were on an island in Greece. Quaint alleys with paved cobblestone paths thread through the layers of whitewashed buildings, all adorned with azure blue window frames. But this former fishing village that's situated on a hillside and cliff overlooking the Adriatic sea is most certainly Italian, packed full of historical quirks and delicious gastronomy. You'll find this pearl in the heel of Italy's boot, part of Puglia — an affordable region with whitewashed homes like Santorini.
Once a quiet, rural corner of Italy, Puglia is not a secret anymore — its incredible tucked away beaches, quaint trulli houses, and mouth-watering seafood are on the traveler's radar — the sandy shores are now dotted with umbrellas and sun loungers. But the crowds are smaller than Greece or its Tuscan counterparts. Peschici also boasts one of the highest densities of Blue Flag beaches in the area it sits within — a protected national park called Gargano.
The town is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Abruzzo airport in Pescara, or just under three hours' drive from Bari airport, which is the best option if you're planning a tour of the Puglia region and making a few stops en route. The latter also gives you the opportunity to dive into the street food scene in Bari, famed for its fresh pasta street, where you can see Italian nonnas making ear-shaped orecchiette al fresco. Drool.
Sweeping views from cute hotel stays
The main sandy shore in Peschici is the shimmering Onda Beach, whose white sandy bay gave the town its name. Dalmatian Slavic sailors who arrived from the opposite side of the Adriatic sea coined the hamlet "persek e cist" which translates from Slavic to mean "pure sand." Onda Beach is overlooked by the bric-a-brac of white houses built into the hillside, many of which today are cute hotels and resorts.
For somewhere to rest your head after a long day of soaking in the Mediterranean sun, the family-run Hotel Elisa is up in the town center and has fantastic views of the Adriatic. Better yet, rooms come at a reasonable price tag for Italy at $150 per night if you book during shoulder season. If you're thinking of staying closer to the beach down the hill, Hotel D'Amato comes recommended time and again by reviewers. One traveler's Google Review raved, "It is the ideal place to spend a peaceful and carefree holiday, full of relaxation and fun." And of course, if you need a little more space or a kitchen situation, there are Airbnbs aplenty. Although why you would want to cook for yourself in a town like this is a mystery.
Taste your way through Peschici's gastronomy
While you might have some notions of what meals look like in Italy, local specialities and dishes vary as you travel around the country. Having the longest coastline of all the Italian regions, it's no wonder Puglia is known for its delectable seafood, with anchovies, tuna, sardines, salmon, swordfish, yellowtail, and mackerel appearing on daily fish menus. A quick snack on deep-fried alici or acciughe (aka anchovies) is a local favorite, the salty little fish often coming in breadcrumbs. These itty bitty fish are also popular additions to pasta, or salad, or on top of bruschetta or pizza. If you see "purpu alla pignata" on a menu in Peschici, that's a lightly spiced octopus dish, while "cozze ripiene" refers to mussels stuffed with tomato sauce — top them with mountains of cheese, of course.
If you're curious to see just how far the seafood and fishing traditions go back in Peschici, check out the trabucchi. Most likely invented by the ancient seafaring people, the Phoenicians, trabucchi are wooden fishing stations that stretch out over the sea with fishing nets to capture a tasty dinner. If you're strolling along the coast to the west of town, keep your eyes peeled for the Trabucco di Monte Pucci, or if you're walking out to the east, you'll spot the Trabucco di San Nicola.