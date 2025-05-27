Italy's Breathtaking Town Situated On A Cliff Is Famous For Chic Seaside Resorts And Renowned Ocean Views

If someone airdropped you in Peschici, you'd be forgiven for guessing you were on an island in Greece. Quaint alleys with paved cobblestone paths thread through the layers of whitewashed buildings, all adorned with azure blue window frames. But this former fishing village that's situated on a hillside and cliff overlooking the Adriatic sea is most certainly Italian, packed full of historical quirks and delicious gastronomy. You'll find this pearl in the heel of Italy's boot, part of Puglia — an affordable region with whitewashed homes like Santorini.

Once a quiet, rural corner of Italy, Puglia is not a secret anymore — its incredible tucked away beaches, quaint trulli houses, and mouth-watering seafood are on the traveler's radar — the sandy shores are now dotted with umbrellas and sun loungers. But the crowds are smaller than Greece or its Tuscan counterparts. Peschici also boasts one of the highest densities of Blue Flag beaches in the area it sits within — a protected national park called Gargano.

The town is a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Abruzzo airport in Pescara, or just under three hours' drive from Bari airport, which is the best option if you're planning a tour of the Puglia region and making a few stops en route. The latter also gives you the opportunity to dive into the street food scene in Bari, famed for its fresh pasta street, where you can see Italian nonnas making ear-shaped orecchiette al fresco. Drool.