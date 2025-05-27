California's 'Downtown Orange County' Is A Vibrant City Full Of Latino Culture, Cuisine, And Art
Beyond the walls of Disneyland and the shores of its immaculate beaches, Orange County, California, hides a culturally vibrant city. The destination in question is Santa Ana, situated minutes away from Anaheim, famed for having California's best family-friendly attractions. Established in the latter half of the 1800s, it's often called the "Downtown of Orange County." Why, you ask? To begin with, it has much to explore, starting with its historic downtown. Santa Ana is the second largest city in the region and has a predominantly Latino population, with many being of Mexican descent. Its downtown reflects this cultural heritage through the local cuisine and art.
With its early 1900s-era structures, downtown Santa Ana is a snapshot of the past. However, its delicious eateries are just as alluring. You'll find Café Cultura housed at the West End Theater, built in 1915. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the menu has Mexican-inspired dishes like tres leches pancakes and chilaquiles, with drinks like café de olla (coffee made in a traditional clay pot) and a horchata latte. For tacos, head to Bandito Taqueria. Closed Mondays, this spot has a 4.6 rating on Google and dishes up bites like burritos and vampiros, a crispy tostada with a variety of toppings, such as your choice of meat and salsa.
Walk off your hearty meal by perusing the many works of public art found in Santa Ana, which has a flourishing creative community. Take, for instance, "Adelita," located at Hector's On Broadway, a Mexican restaurant near Café Cultura. The mural, created by locals Kimberly Duran and Bud Herrera in 2017, portrays a woman of the Mexican Revolution. Note that there is a map with all of the city's public art available on the Travel Santa Ana website.
The best galleries and cultural institutions in Santa Ana
Murals aside, Santa Ana has plenty more art to delight in. Downtown features an assortment of galleries, including the Orange County Center for Contemporary Art (OCCCA). On view are works by artists from Southern California, ranging from photography to sculpture. Open Thursday to Sunday, there is no admission fee to visit OCCCA. Consider dropping by the first Saturday of the month for the Downtown Santa Ana Art Walk. You can expect a lively music-filled atmosphere during this evening event as visitors explore the many galleries and eateries in the area.
For fans of the silver screen, downtown Santa Ana has something for you, too: The Frida Cinema. Named after iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, the theater screens classic, international, cult-favorite, and arthouse films. Check out The Frida Cinema's website to see what's playing the next time you're in Santa Ana.
However, the fun is not limited to downtown Santa Ana — a little over a mile away is the Bowers Museum. Founded in 1936, this institution features permanent exhibits on art hailing from the Pacific Islands, Mexico, and, of course, California. Likewise, the Bowers Museum is known for its impressive temporary exhibits. In the past, these have included everything from terracotta warriors from China to archival pieces from The Walt Disney Company. Ranked as the best museum in Orange County by the Orange County Register, this attraction is considered a Santa Ana essential. The Bowers Museum is closed on Mondays. Admission can be purchased online.
Why visit Santa Ana, California?
When you think of Orange County, Santa Ana, located about an hour away from Los Angeles, might not be the first place that comes to mind. Regardless, the city welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in flavor and culture. While best known for Mexican food, there are other cuisines to savor. In downtown Santa Ana, there's a food hall, 4th Street Market, with eateries like Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food and Faka's Island Grill, the latter serving Hawaiian fare. Without a doubt, you'll likely be spending a lot of time in downtown; rest assured that paid parking is available. With balmy weather throughout the year, there is arguably never a wrong time to visit the city.
However, there are a number of events to have on your radar for your Santa Ana adventure. This includes the Chicano Heritage Festival, typically held every August at Centennial Park. Regardless of whether you're Mexican American or not, you can come and enjoy live music and a car cruise, among other things. Additionally, September marks Santa Ana's Fiestas Patrias. This weekend event features a parade, carnival, and food to commemorate Latin America.
Santa Ana is home to John Wayne Airport (SNA). Featuring direct flights from cities like New York, Dallas, Atlanta, and more, non-travelers are allowed to go beyond security at SNA. If you're looking to stay near downtown, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Santa Ana – Orange County by IHG is rated four stars on Google and typically charges under $230 per night, at the time of this writing. Enjoyed reading about Santa Ana? Check out this story on San Juan Capistrano, an Orange County city oozing historic charm, artsy vibes, and shops.