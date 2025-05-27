California's 'Downtown Orange County' Is A Vibrant City Full Of Latino Culture, Cuisine, And Art

Beyond the walls of Disneyland and the shores of its immaculate beaches, Orange County, California, hides a culturally vibrant city. The destination in question is Santa Ana, situated minutes away from Anaheim, famed for having California's best family-friendly attractions. Established in the latter half of the 1800s, it's often called the "Downtown of Orange County." Why, you ask? To begin with, it has much to explore, starting with its historic downtown. Santa Ana is the second largest city in the region and has a predominantly Latino population, with many being of Mexican descent. Its downtown reflects this cultural heritage through the local cuisine and art.

With its early 1900s-era structures, downtown Santa Ana is a snapshot of the past. However, its delicious eateries are just as alluring. You'll find Café Cultura housed at the West End Theater, built in 1915. Serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, the menu has Mexican-inspired dishes like tres leches pancakes and chilaquiles, with drinks like café de olla (coffee made in a traditional clay pot) and a horchata latte. For tacos, head to Bandito Taqueria. Closed Mondays, this spot has a 4.6 rating on Google and dishes up bites like burritos and vampiros, a crispy tostada with a variety of toppings, such as your choice of meat and salsa.

Walk off your hearty meal by perusing the many works of public art found in Santa Ana, which has a flourishing creative community. Take, for instance, "Adelita," located at Hector's On Broadway, a Mexican restaurant near Café Cultura. The mural, created by locals Kimberly Duran and Bud Herrera in 2017, portrays a woman of the Mexican Revolution. Note that there is a map with all of the city's public art available on the Travel Santa Ana website.