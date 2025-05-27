Upstate New York's Incredible 'Beer Trail' Is Best Experienced On This Hipster-Friendly Tour Bus

It may not be the Midwest gem known as one of the best cities for beer aficionados, but the historic Hudson Valley in New York State has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to hops. There are over 60 independent breweries and distilleries from Albany to Yonkers, and you can savor the best sips by hopping (pun intended) on a quirky tour bus to explore the Hudson Valley Beer Trail.

Started as a labor of love by travel specialist Tania P. Dougherty as a spin-off of the Little Wine Bus Tour, the Little Beer Bus Tour promises to deliver those who love a good "brewski" on a journey of discovery featuring delectable artisanal beers. Lagers, pilsners, and IPAs are all on the menu. As a private operator, the beer bus will pick you up from your location of choice and whisk you off to micro-breweries across the region, uniting your interests and geographical location to form a lively beer tour. If you want to splash a bit more cash, you can also pick a limousine to drive you around the several "hop" spots.

The Hudson Valley Beer Trail has a wide variety of tours on offer, from simple A-to-B excursions to bespoke bachelorette parties and "lunch and learns" with the brewmaster — an occasion to sit down with the producers and learn all about their beers. As of this writing, prices range from $150 to $160 per person with transport and a tour of three breweries included in all. It's worth bearing in mind that additional charges may apply to tours with a dining element, and you'll be expected to bring your ID along to show upon entrance to each spot.