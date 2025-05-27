Upstate New York's Incredible 'Beer Trail' Is Best Experienced On This Hipster-Friendly Tour Bus
It may not be the Midwest gem known as one of the best cities for beer aficionados, but the historic Hudson Valley in New York State has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to hops. There are over 60 independent breweries and distilleries from Albany to Yonkers, and you can savor the best sips by hopping (pun intended) on a quirky tour bus to explore the Hudson Valley Beer Trail.
Started as a labor of love by travel specialist Tania P. Dougherty as a spin-off of the Little Wine Bus Tour, the Little Beer Bus Tour promises to deliver those who love a good "brewski" on a journey of discovery featuring delectable artisanal beers. Lagers, pilsners, and IPAs are all on the menu. As a private operator, the beer bus will pick you up from your location of choice and whisk you off to micro-breweries across the region, uniting your interests and geographical location to form a lively beer tour. If you want to splash a bit more cash, you can also pick a limousine to drive you around the several "hop" spots.
The Hudson Valley Beer Trail has a wide variety of tours on offer, from simple A-to-B excursions to bespoke bachelorette parties and "lunch and learns" with the brewmaster — an occasion to sit down with the producers and learn all about their beers. As of this writing, prices range from $150 to $160 per person with transport and a tour of three breweries included in all. It's worth bearing in mind that additional charges may apply to tours with a dining element, and you'll be expected to bring your ID along to show upon entrance to each spot.
The Little Beer Bus is a hip brew journey through Upstate New York
It's no secret the Hudson Valley is home to serene, art-filled locations such as idyllic Dutchess County. While many flock upstate for a taste of high-end, quaint suburban areas and nature trails along the river, it would be a mistake to skip the region's vibrant food and drink offerings, which you can experience on the Hudson Valley Beer Trail.
It's worth embracing the hipster in you, as the beer trail encourages you to taste the produce of years of passion from local artisanal breweries along the way. A popular pick in Dutchess is the Black Snake Brewing Company at Old Adriance Farm, proudly supplying the area with baked pretzels and hotdogs served alongside its array of craft ales and IPAs. A similar magic distinguishes Lasting Joy Brewery, a favorite in the region for the passion of its husband and wife owners, and its delectable beer garden.
Once you've properly enjoyed all the breezy beer gardens and hoppy distillery basements, you may want to get a taste of something different. Worry not, because the Little Beer Bus offers a combined winery and brewery combo, in which leafy vineyards and steely kegs go hand in hand. For $155, you get to tour two breweries and one winery (or two wineries and one brewery) and are supplied with a cheese and fruit snack board to savor with your sips, together with a packed lunch. The combo tour is ideal for those who are curious about New York's winery region that has all the quality of Napa Valley but none of the crowds. If you fancy extending your stay, the Little Beer Bus' weekend package allows you to tick every single box of your authentic Hudson Valley trip, from lake hikes and kayaking to placid woodland exploration and museum-hopping in between tastings.