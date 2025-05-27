One Of Northeast Michigan's Best Base Camps Is A Stunning Stretch Of Lake Huron Shoreline With Postcard Beauty

Michigan is no stranger to beach towns. Charming destinations are scattered along its perimeter, with spots like Grand Haven, Muskegon, and St. Joseph pulling in waves of tourists every year. Many of these towns line the shores of Lake Michigan, but if you want to visit a place that's a bit more relaxed, take a peek at Alpena over on Lake Huron. This laid-back city of 10,000 is an excellent base camp for all sorts of outdoor adventures, and you'll even find a handful of museums that will let you dive deeper into the area's history and heritage.

Like another Michigan town, one that sits on Lake Superior and boasts excellent hiking, sailing, and dramatic water views, Alpena has plenty to offer nature lovers. Beyond hiking and biking, Alpena is home to the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, where you can get a glimpse of shipwrecks lost at the bottom of the lake while paddleboarding, snorkeling, or taking a leisurely cruise on a glass-bottom boat. When you need a break from all the fresh air, you can check out the Great Lakes Heritage Center or venture into the many shops and restaurants downtown.

Alpena might seem like it's tucked away into the furthest reaches of Northeast Michigan, but getting here is relatively simple. It's served by the Alpena County Regional Airport, and the large Gerald R. Ford International Airport is around four hours away. A bunch of affordable lodging options can be found in Alpena, though few are as popular as Big Bear Lodge. With cozy rooms just steps from Mich-e-ke-wis Park and the shores of Lake Huron, it's a lovely place to rest your eyes after an adventurous day in Michigan.