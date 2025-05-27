One Of Northeast Michigan's Best Base Camps Is A Stunning Stretch Of Lake Huron Shoreline With Postcard Beauty
Michigan is no stranger to beach towns. Charming destinations are scattered along its perimeter, with spots like Grand Haven, Muskegon, and St. Joseph pulling in waves of tourists every year. Many of these towns line the shores of Lake Michigan, but if you want to visit a place that's a bit more relaxed, take a peek at Alpena over on Lake Huron. This laid-back city of 10,000 is an excellent base camp for all sorts of outdoor adventures, and you'll even find a handful of museums that will let you dive deeper into the area's history and heritage.
Like another Michigan town, one that sits on Lake Superior and boasts excellent hiking, sailing, and dramatic water views, Alpena has plenty to offer nature lovers. Beyond hiking and biking, Alpena is home to the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, where you can get a glimpse of shipwrecks lost at the bottom of the lake while paddleboarding, snorkeling, or taking a leisurely cruise on a glass-bottom boat. When you need a break from all the fresh air, you can check out the Great Lakes Heritage Center or venture into the many shops and restaurants downtown.
Alpena might seem like it's tucked away into the furthest reaches of Northeast Michigan, but getting here is relatively simple. It's served by the Alpena County Regional Airport, and the large Gerald R. Ford International Airport is around four hours away. A bunch of affordable lodging options can be found in Alpena, though few are as popular as Big Bear Lodge. With cozy rooms just steps from Mich-e-ke-wis Park and the shores of Lake Huron, it's a lovely place to rest your eyes after an adventurous day in Michigan.
Natural beauty abounds in Alpena
Bring a good pair of hiking boots with you to Alpena, as there's no shortage of excellent hiking in the surrounding landscape. Just north of town is the picturesque Rockport Recreation Area. Sprawling for more than 4,000 acres, it encompasses dense forests, striking limestone cliffs, and a staggering 13 sinkholes — one of which is over 100 feet deep and connects with an underground aquifer. If you're looking for a cool souvenir, check out the abandoned 300-acre quarry. Unlike most locations, which restrict you from scavenging, you're allowed to take home up to 25 pounds of fossils each year. However, be sure to double-check regulations as they're likely to change over time.
Rockport Natural Area is home to 20 miles of trails and plenty of unique topography, but it's not the only spot near Alpena with bountiful nature. Negwegon State Park features miles of trails and a pristine beach, Thompson's Harbor State Park sits on 5,000 acres of shimmering sand dunes, and you'll find quick access to Thunder Bay on Starlite Beach. If you want to get out on the water, grab a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard rental near Duck Park. Launching at the Thunder Bay River, you'll have access to the biodiverse landscapes of the Alpena Wildlife Sanctuary, which is minutes from downtown — making it a great choice if you don't want to drive far to enjoy a bit of wilderness. Don't mind a drive? Venture to an underrated Michigan beach town with an outstanding state park for even more adventures.
Explore history and heritage at these Alpena museums
Alpena is home to sinkholes and forests, sand dunes and shorelines, but there's more to the city than spectacular nature. If you're a history buff, don't miss out on the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary. Spanning 10,000 square feet, it's easy to lose track of time while wandering its many exhibits. Along with boat replicas and interactive games for kids, you'll get to learn more about the many shipwrecks that have occurred just off the coast of Alpena and check out a collection of maritime artifacts.
The Besser Museum is another easy recommendation. The 8-acre campus covers art, history, and science, and you'll find over 47,000 artifacts within its walls. There's also a relaxing planetarium and mesmerizing two-story Foucault pendulum — suspended from the ceiling, a series of electromagnets keeps the object in perpetual motion.
End your day with a trip to the Thunder Bay Theatre or Thunder Bay Winery. The former is the only live professional theater in Northeast Michigan, running musicals and plays throughout the year. It's currently undergoing a massive $1.4 million renovation, so check ahead to see if it'll be open during your vacation. The latter is a family-owned establishment in downtown Alpena with an upscale, rustic atmosphere. It's a delightful place to grab a drink and relax right in the heart of historic downtown Alpena. Interested in additional wine tastings? Check out a scenic wine trail on the shores of Lake Michigan.