One Of The Caribbean's Most Secret Beaches Is A Dominican Tropical Paradise Boasting Postcard-Worthy Beauty
The Dominican Republic has no shortage of gorgeous beaches. Travel along the Caribbean island's hundreds of miles of coastline, and you'll find tons of unique beaches, each with something different to offer. It helps that the nation sits between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. From whale-watching on the beaches of Samaná, to the lively kiteboarding haven at Kite Beach, to the olive tree-strewn shores and dunes of Baní in the south, beachgoers in the Dominican Republic will never get bored.
However, if you want to experience how incredibly beautiful Caribbean beaches can be, head to Playa La Vacama on the eastern side of the island. Much like the idyllic Macao Beach, it's among the most stunning shorelines in the Dominican Republic. A grove of swaying coconut palms greets you as you approach. Soft, golden sand stretches evenly from left to right, and ultra-blue water rushes toward shore. The tropical breeze and fierce roar of the waves are probably the only thing you'll hear. La Vacama village is over 6 miles away, leaving this tropical paradise and its postcard-worthy beauty mostly undisturbed.
Everything to know about visiting Playa La Vacama
While a Punta Cana resort with beach club vibes is great for travelers seeking a stylish getaway, Playa La Vacama is a different kind of paradise. It offers the perfect way to experience Caribbean bliss without the crowds, as it's away from bustling street markets, parties, and big resorts.
The Dominican Republic has several international airports, but Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) offers the easiest access to Playa La Vacama. The beach is an hour's drive from the city of Punta Cana, and getting there is part of the adventure. The road takes you past local neighborhoods, and you may pass people on motorbikes, ATVs, and even horses as you drive. While unpaved and a bit bumpy, the last stretch of road is flanked by a corridor of verdant greenery.
There's no competition for beach amenities at Playa La Vacama, and that's because there aren't any. The beach is uncrowded and virtually untouched by human hands, so if you want to spend a significant amount of time here, it makes sense to bring beach chairs and umbrellas. It's also a good idea to stay near the shore if you aren't a strong swimmer as you may encounter some powerful waves.
You don't have to leave Playa La Vacama at the end of the day if you don't want to. Cupulas Dominicana rents glamping-style tents just beyond the palm trees and they have the same amenities as a basic hotel room. Enter the geodesic dome tents and recline on full-sized beds or the accompanying sofas. The windows face the sun, but you can keep the space cool with the air conditioner. Breakfast is included in your stay, so you can enjoy freshly squeezed juice, omelets, and tropical fruit all while gazing at the sea.
Explore the area near Playa La Vacama
Playa La Vacama is in a gorgeous area, with the river and vibrant flora at Rio Maimón Natural Park about 30 minutes down the coast. The coastal reserve is bisected by the Maimón River, a rushing waterway frequented by colorful birds. Paths wind through tropical greenery, adding to the tranquil atmosphere and offering a relaxing escape. Bring water and snacks as there aren't any facilities there, and you can join the locals who are also in on the secret.
There are various tours in the region as well. One highly-rated horseback riding tour on Evendo travels from Punta Cana and pauses to sample Dominican treats like coffee, cocoa, and mama juana — a rum, wine, and honey concoction. It passes through the forest and culminates at Macao Beach, where you can dismount and take a refreshing plunge. You can also trek off the beaten path to Anamuya, located about an hour inland from Playa La Vacama. Anamuya is a stunning region amid lush mountains that offers all kinds of activities, such as Jeep off-roading tours, hiking, and zip-lining.