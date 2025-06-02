One Of The Caribbean's Most Secret Beaches Is A Dominican Tropical Paradise Boasting Postcard-Worthy Beauty

While a Punta Cana resort with beach club vibes is great for travelers seeking a stylish getaway, Playa La Vacama is a different kind of paradise. It offers the perfect way to experience Caribbean bliss without the crowds, as it's away from bustling street markets, parties, and big resorts.

The Dominican Republic has several international airports, but Punta Cana Airport (PUJ) offers the easiest access to Playa La Vacama. The beach is an hour's drive from the city of Punta Cana, and getting there is part of the adventure. The road takes you past local neighborhoods, and you may pass people on motorbikes, ATVs, and even horses as you drive. While unpaved and a bit bumpy, the last stretch of road is flanked by a corridor of verdant greenery.

There's no competition for beach amenities at Playa La Vacama, and that's because there aren't any. The beach is uncrowded and virtually untouched by human hands, so if you want to spend a significant amount of time here, it makes sense to bring beach chairs and umbrellas. It's also a good idea to stay near the shore if you aren't a strong swimmer as you may encounter some powerful waves.

You don't have to leave Playa La Vacama at the end of the day if you don't want to. Cupulas Dominicana rents glamping-style tents just beyond the palm trees and they have the same amenities as a basic hotel room. Enter the geodesic dome tents and recline on full-sized beds or the accompanying sofas. The windows face the sun, but you can keep the space cool with the air conditioner. Breakfast is included in your stay, so you can enjoy freshly squeezed juice, omelets, and tropical fruit all while gazing at the sea.