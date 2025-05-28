Colorado's Romantic Adults-Only Resort Promises Ultimate Relaxation Near Rocky Mountain National Park
Built into 14 mountainside acres of secluded forest just outside the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, Della Terra Mountain Chateau is a luxurious adults-only resort designed for romance and relaxation. Perched high in Estes Park, Colorado, Della Terra is located just over 46 miles from Fort Collins, one of the hidden, less-touristy Colorado cities filled with mountain charm, shops, and outdoor adventure. The chateau is also around 75 miles from the state's capital, Denver, via Interstate 25 North and U.S. Route 36 West.
Visitors arriving from out-of-state can land at the closest airport, Denver International. If you don't want to rent a car, Estes Park Shuttle offers one-way or round-trip services from Denver International Airport to the Estes Park area for up to $135. From late June through September, the Estes Park Free Shuttle runs from the town's visitor center to Della Terra, providing travelers with an easy, budget-friendly option.
Della Terra is known as a luxury wedding destination with its 14 high-end romantic suites and secluded mountain cabins, perfect for the adults-only getaway, honeymoon, or wedding venue. The chateau's prime location puts couples just minutes from the area's popular hiking trails, including one beginner-friendly national park hike to a glistening emerald lake. Whether you're in the mood for a dreamy mountain getaway or a luxurious base for exploring the Rockies, Della Terra is the perfect spot.
Luxury couples suites and amenities at Della Terra
When directly translated from Italian, Della Terra means "of the Earth," and Della Terra Mountain Chateau designed each of its luxury suites to remind visitors of the Earth's skies, elements, and seasons. These themed suites have names that range from "The Sun" and "The Dawn" to "The Dusk" and "The Illumination" and feature amenities like jetted showers, dual-sided fireplaces, and private balconies. Amenities like private hot tubs, plush bathrobes, and room service make Della Terra's suites all the more comfortable. The chateau's main lodge room features a stone fireplace and provides access to a dry heat sauna and loft bar. Visitors can enjoy a chef-curated breakfast in the chateau breakfast room or outdoor patio with each night's stay. Full bar service is also available to be delivered to each luxury suite upon request.
Each room at Della Terra is adult-only and has a two-person max occupancy. The cost of the room can range from $99 to $375 per night, depending on the season. ADA-accessible rooms, parking, and elevators are also available. Della Terra is an incredibly popular Colorado wedding destination, so booking should be done well in advance if your travels align with wedding season. Once your stay at Della Terra is secured, this mountain chateau's amenities and stunning beauty may call you to stay indoors and lounge, but just outside, a world of outdoor adventure will be calling your name.
Rocky Mountain scenery near Della Terra Mountain Chateau
Della Terra is such a popular romantic getaway due to its 360-degree scenery, from panoramic mountain views and wildflowers in the spring to snow-capped peaks in the winter. The heart of Estes Park, Colorado, is only a 10-minute drive away from Della Terra, and though the chateau has everything you could need, the boutiques and quaint mountain town stores in town are worth a visit — there's a reason Estes Park is known as one of the most fun and unique U.S. towns to visit near a national park.
At a mere three-minute drive to the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, Della Terra is the perfect location for immersing yourself in the area's mountain adventure. If leaving the relaxing paradise of Della Terra to get closer to the national park is in the cards for your couple's trip, doing so isn't complete without seeing the awe-inspiring Emerald Lake. Beginning at Bear Lake Trailhead, this moderately challenging 3.2-mile out-and-back hike takes you through mesmerizing forests and past various alpine lakes before landing at the glacial waters of Emerald Lake. Furthermore, if you'd like to stick closer to home, taking in the view from Della Terra's suite patios or the many pathways and hardscapes around the chateau offers a glimpse of the area's strikingly beautiful night skies. Whether you're spending your adults-only trip enjoying Della Terra's soaking tubs and romantic water features or exploring the views and adventures nearby, there's no doubt you'll leave completely relaxed and restored.