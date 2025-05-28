Colorado's Romantic Adults-Only Resort Promises Ultimate Relaxation Near Rocky Mountain National Park

Built into 14 mountainside acres of secluded forest just outside the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, Della Terra Mountain Chateau is a luxurious adults-only resort designed for romance and relaxation. Perched high in Estes Park, Colorado, Della Terra is located just over 46 miles from Fort Collins, one of the hidden, less-touristy Colorado cities filled with mountain charm, shops, and outdoor adventure. The chateau is also around 75 miles from the state's capital, Denver, via Interstate 25 North and U.S. Route 36 West.

Visitors arriving from out-of-state can land at the closest airport, Denver International. If you don't want to rent a car, Estes Park Shuttle offers one-way or round-trip services from Denver International Airport to the Estes Park area for up to $135. From late June through September, the Estes Park Free Shuttle runs from the town's visitor center to Della Terra, providing travelers with an easy, budget-friendly option.

Della Terra is known as a luxury wedding destination with its 14 high-end romantic suites and secluded mountain cabins, perfect for the adults-only getaway, honeymoon, or wedding venue. The chateau's prime location puts couples just minutes from the area's popular hiking trails, including one beginner-friendly national park hike to a glistening emerald lake. Whether you're in the mood for a dreamy mountain getaway or a luxurious base for exploring the Rockies, Della Terra is the perfect spot.