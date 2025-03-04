The Most Fun And Unique US Towns To Visit Near National Parks, According To Reddit
There are 85 million acres worth of national parks across the United States. The U.S. is one of the most naturally blessed countries on the planet, but with such an abundance of striking nature to discover, many people forget all about the adorable towns located just outside the entrances of these protected lands. This is a major rookie mistake, though.
These personality-filled municipalities can be just as entertaining as the national parks, and they also serve as excellent home bases to rest and recharge after experiencing the wide-open wilderness all day. We turned to the insight of real human beings (presumably) on Reddit posts to nail down the cutest and most intriguing towns near national parks for your next outdoorsy getaway. Considering that many of the best national parks are free to enter, you'll have plenty of funds left in your vacation budget to treat yourself to a stay in one of these gorgeous destinations.
Gatlinburg, Tennessee (Great Smoky Mountains National Park)
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park attracts around 13 million eager visitors every year looking to catch a glimpse of its expansive scenery and diverse wildlife. It's true that you can find countless hikes to viewpoints, thick forests, and more than one stunning hidden waterfall at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Yet, only six minutes from the park, there is another fun place to see on a trip to the region — Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
This vibrant town provides travelers with direct access to both the wilderness of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and an intriguing nightlife scene complete with moonshine breweries and character-filled pubs. Budget-travelers can find very affordable hotels in Gatlinburg and it's an ideal place to stay as a family. There are quite a few attractions that can appeal to little ones, such as the Anakeesta outdoor adventure theme park. One user on Reddit loved the child-friendly Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, stating, "I also highly recommend the aquarium in Gatlinburg. It's first rate." Visitors can also get a different aerial perspective of the region's impressive nature from the 407-foot-high Gatlinburg Space Needle.
Estes Park, Colorado (Rocky Mountain National Park)
Estes Park is one of the best destinations to visit in Colorado, and its fans are very vocal about their love for the beautiful town. Besides being a fantastic jumping-off point to check out Rocky Mountain National Park (located less than 10 minutes away), people are attracted to Estes Park for its many tasty eateries and one-of-a-kind historical sites. For instance, it is home to the famously haunted Stanley Hotel that inspired "The Shining" book and subsequent movie. One Redditor on r/Colorado admitted, "This is honestly one of the most haunted places I have ever been in my entire life, but its a really cool place to visit." The commenter went on to say that, "They have a cool ghost tour you can take that is worth the time."
There's a lot of debate on Reddit regarding the top places to eat around Estes Park. You know it's good when people are defending their favorite spots online. The same comprehensive commenter in r/Colorado shared their love for Poppy's Pizza & Grill / Mama Rose's Restaurant, stating, "By far my favorite restaurant in Estes, I really can't recommend this place enough. The prices are great, and the food is absolutely superb. As well, the owner (Rob) is legitimately the nicest person I have ever met." On the other hand, someone else in r/coloradohikers recommended another spot, saying, "If you can. Get a table outside at Bird and Jim's. Great wine list and killer food. Elk wander around in the greenway across the street."
Jackson Hole, Wyoming (Grand Teton National Park)
As one person put it in r/wyoming, "Jackson Hole is absolutely breathtakingly beautiful. Go there. Go there now. " They then continued to specifically recommend "... Snake river brewing company and have lunch or early dinner, have a drink at the Million Dollar Cowboy, walk around the bar, there's some totally wild taxidermy that's fascinating. Just walking around town with the boardwalks is cool and there is awesome shopping, people are friendly, you can just browse around." With such high regard for the town itself, it might even slip your mind that one of the main reasons everyone adores it so much is that it's a mere seven minutes away from Grand Teton National Park.
There are outdoor activities and sports to do around Jackson Hole year-round. In the winter, it's a major destination for snowboarding, skiing, and even snowmobiling. When the weather turns toasty, Jackson Hole is a fabulous spot to set off on a mountain climbing adventure or a biking route. It also has a reputation for being very welcoming, with one Reddit user in r/wyoming sharing, "The town is full of some of the nicest, most outgoing people that I've ever had the opportunity to meet and work with. The people that live and work there do so because they like the outdoors and they're willing to work low-paying jobs to get a toehold in that place. Please come and visit. You will be rewarded with some of the most breathtaking views and scenery that you can imagine."
Moab, Utah (Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park)
One magical town in Utah called Moab is conveniently located a stone's throw away from two of the most iconic national parks in the United States. This special setting is a quick 35-minute drive from Canyonlands National Park and an even closer nine minutes away from Arches National Park. Not only is Moab surrounded by the distinctive landscapes that make the state famous, but there are also plenty of things to do when you're not spending time getting to know the national parks.
For a bit of laidback adrenaline, someone in r/Utah advised, "Do a guided off-road tour. There's a bunch of businesses in Moab that do it. The scenery is fantastic and it's obviously not strenuous as you are sitting or driving." If you're in the mood to just kick back and appreciate a natural wonder without moving too much, you can enjoy the unhindered stargazing available in Moab. A traveler in r/moab said, "For a more relaxing experience, consider stargazing. Moab's dark skies make it an excellent spot for observing the night sky. You could either head out to a dark area on your own or join a stargazing tour to really make the most of it."
Joshua Tree, California (Joshua Tree National Park)
While many visitors opt to go glamping around Joshua Tree National Park, you could alternatively elect to stay in the lovable town of the same name that is right outside of the park. Although it is the definition of a small town with only a few cornerstone establishments, it still provides a really pleasant atmosphere within 10 minutes of the national park. You could even explore many of the favorite local joints on foot because they're all based on the same main street. As one person in r/JoshuaTree pointed out, "Eat: Cross Roads Cafe, Joshua Tree Coffee Co, Pie for the People. All within sight of each other."
There is only one main bar within the town itself, a place called Joshua Tree Saloon, but this kind of adds to the semi-intimate vibe of the area. Visitors who want a little more excitement are urged to head just outside the municipality's bounds to Pappy and Harriet's for some live music. One former concertgoer broke down their experience at P&H, writing in r/Interpol, "The atmosphere was great, the venue and overall experience of going out there was fun." Additionally, Joshua Tree has a captivating local art scene with several galleries lining the streets, including Art Queen, La Matadora Gallery, and even the tiny World Famous Crochet Museum.
Volcano Village, Hawaii (Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park)
A terrific way to soak in all the organic beauty of Hawaii is by sauntering around one of its jaw-dropping national parks. People with a double major in being a dare-devil and nature lover will likely love Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, particularly for its two active volcanoes inside the perimeters. Just three minutes outside of the national park, the town of Volcano (sometimes denoted as Volcano Village) is also worth a visit. This is one of the cutest and most peaceful towns in all of Hawaii.
A Reddit user in r/VisitingHawaii described the quaint community by saying, "Volcano is a very small and sleepy town, there's a few spots to eat but not much and stuff closes early. No grocery stores so stock up on your way there. 4,000 feet or so of elevation, it's cool and often misty or rainy. Besides the National Park, it's a decent base to check out South Point, Punalu'u, and Green Sands." Since it is a fairly remote destination, this is probably a better fit for travelers who want a more rugged experience. However, for such a small place, there are quite a few nice art galleries around the area, such as the beloved Volcano Art Center Gallery and the glasswork at 2400 Fahrenheit. All in all, this town is definitely a crowd pleaser, with one person gushing in r/VisitingHawaii: "I love Volcano so much. We stayed there our entire trip last time and not sorry at all."
Ashford, Washington (Mount Rainier National Park)
The closest possible place that you can stay without physically entering Mount Rainier National Park is Ashford, Washington. One person in r/Mount_Rainier broke down why it's the ideal locale, explaining, "Ashford is special bc it's the closest "town" RIGHT outside the park entrance to Paradise/Longmire. It's a great entrance and place to visit if you only have one day, there is much to do/see. I personally love sunrise and the trails from that entrance but theres not many options to stay overnight that's so close to the park, like Ashford." There are several reasonably-priced cabin rentals and inns throughout the area, like the Paradise Village Hotel.
Admittedly, Ashford is a very compact community and it isn't crawling with major tourist attractions or anything like that. Yet, this aspect adds to the township's charm. You can appreciate the few little shops around and become fast friends with the lovely staff at Rainier BaseCamp Bar & Grill, one of Ashford's only restaurants. The environment will make you feel surprisingly at home, and it's a solid alternative for travelers who don't like staying in overly tourist-filled destinations.
Williams, Arizona (Grand Canyon National Park)
Grand Canyon National Park is one of the most revered natural wonders in the United States. Five million visitors per year plan a trip to the Grand Canyon, and their excitement for the prominent national park often shines so bright that it can blind visitors from thinking about any other places nearby. For example, the charming settlement of Williams, Arizona, is less than an hour's drive from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. It was detailed by a visitor in r/arizona who said, "Williams is a classic Route 66 town and the shops along the road are all really cool."
A prior resident of Williams disclosed in r/Flagstaff, "Loved how quiet it was, how many great restaurants there were in town (including the Grand Canyon Brewery taproom!) and how it was close enough to Flag to not seem too rural, but far enough to enjoy being in a true small town." Plus, there are a bunch of offbeat attractions around the town. A second commenter in r/arizona suggested, "The Canyon Coaster in Williams is a lot of fun. It's expensive but offers a unique experience. It might be the only of its type on the west coast." In addition to this mountainous theme park, Williams also has its own zip line along Route 66, where the municipality is located.
Homestead, Florida (Biscayne National Park)
South Florida's Biscayne National Park is distinguished for showcasing the magic of the region's marine world. In fact, 95% of this national park is actually composed of water. While this is incredible to take in on a kayak or fishing boat, you'll likely need to find somewhere else on dry land nearby to stay. That's where Homestead comes into play.
Situated 30 miles away from the big city of Miami and 16 minutes outside of Biscayne National Park, Homestead is one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America. You can find options from an assortment of delicious cuisines here. In r/SouthFlorida, one user recommended a joint called Puro Sazon Latino, saying it was a "Little hole in the wall place in a shopping center. Don't be fooled by the shopping center looking a bit sketchy. Fantastic family run Cuban food. Highly recommend." On the other end of the food spectrum, a person in r/Miami suggested "Shiver's BBQ!!!!! This place has been in Homestead for a very longggggg time, no one does BBQ like them."
After your food tour, there are a few cultural attractions to dive into around Homestead as well. Coral Castle has gorgeous architecture and fascinating conspiracy theories surrounding it. You could also wander around the Florida Pioneer Museum to gain insight into the state's history.
Bigfork, Montana (Glacier National Park)
Practically every outdoor enthusiast has the acclaimed Glacier National Park on their bucket list. However, this is a petition to add the nearby town of Bigfork (approximately 45 minutes away) to the itinerary. This pleasant town has made such an impression on visitors that it's actually been honored with a ton of recognitions and awards.
According to the Visit Montana website, Bigfork has been featured in the National Geographic Guide to Small Towns Escapes. It's also been ranked as one of the top 50 Great Towns in the West and one of the 100 Best Small Art Towns. With so much media attention, it makes sense why Bigfork gets so much love from travelers.
One poster in r/GlacierNationalPark advised visiting during the summer months, stating, "Bigfork has a fun summer theatre. We usually try to see a show or two every summer. Cherry orchards should be open too." You can still take advantage of the local theater culture in the winter at the Bigfork Center for Performing Arts. Since the town is located on the banks of the 200-square-mile Flathead Lake, there are plenty of opportunities to swim, boat, or fish around the area.
Bar Harbor, Maine (Acadia National Park)
The picturesque coastal village of Bar Harbor is so close to Acadia National Park that it is physically possible to walk right to the entrance. It's only a little over 30 minutes on foot from the center of town or a nominal three-minute drive. While this is a major pro of staying in Bar Harbor, there are lots of other draws to this delightful little place.
One traveler couldn't get enough of this town and even raved in r/nationalparks, "Bar Harbor had some of the BEST shopping I've seen near national parks, so many of the shops in town have unique merch related to the park! You should try to enjoy some local food as well. Personally I've had West Street Cafe (beyond delicious, no exaggeration the best lobster bisque in my life), Choco-Latte Cafe is to die for, and the local Downeast deli makes massive sandwiches, cookies/brownies and has soup that is all easy to bring along to the park!"
There are also a bunch of memorable tours from Bar Harbor. A separate commenter in r/nationalparks noted "While we were in Maine, we did a whale watching tour out of Bar Harbor — I enjoyed that quite a bit. Saw some humpbacks, dolphins, porpoises, and quite a few birds for my life list." At the end of a long day getting to know the town, many people implored visitors to drive or hike up to the top of Cadillac Mountain for a breathtaking view of the sunset.
Healy, Alaska (Denali National Park)
The frozen topography of Alaska is unlike any other place in the United States. This is likely the reason why its massive Denali National Park is such a well-known natural destination. Just 14 minutes away from this admired national park sits a community that is one of the best-kept secrets in Alaska — Healy. This town provides the exclusive chance to be among small-town energy but still be able to reach the state's larger metropolises. As one Reddit user in r/AlaskaTravel explained "I used to live in Healy and traveled to Anchorage several times a year and Fairbanks monthly. Both drives are pleasant and offer a good opportunity for sightseeing."
There is also a high probability of spotting the Northern Lights if you stay the night in Healy during the winter. As one person instructs in r/alaska, "December through March are the most popular months for Aurora viewing. April gets to be less common. I've lived here my whole life and seen them thousands of times but I still take pics on occasion when they're especially vibrant." There are a couple of other nice touches that make a trip to Healy worthwhile, such as a seasonal brewery called 49th State Brewing and several lovely cafes like Rose's Cafe and the Alaskan Coffee Bean.
Methodology
This list was devised by first determining towns that were located within an hour of a national park entrance. Then, further research was conducted via Reddit to illuminate which of these towns were the most fun or unique for visitors according to real travelers and locals on the forum website. The Islands team finally determined the most noteworthy highlights of each destination to detail further throughout the article.