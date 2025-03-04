The Most Fun And Unique US Towns To Visit Near National Parks, According To Reddit

As one person put it in r/wyoming, "Jackson Hole is absolutely breathtakingly beautiful. Go there. Go there now. " They then continued to specifically recommend "... Snake river brewing company and have lunch or early dinner, have a drink at the Million Dollar Cowboy, walk around the bar, there's some totally wild taxidermy that's fascinating. Just walking around town with the boardwalks is cool and there is awesome shopping, people are friendly, you can just browse around." With such high regard for the town itself, it might even slip your mind that one of the main reasons everyone adores it so much is that it's a mere seven minutes away from Grand Teton National Park.

There are outdoor activities and sports to do around Jackson Hole year-round. In the winter, it's a major destination for snowboarding, skiing, and even snowmobiling. When the weather turns toasty, Jackson Hole is a fabulous spot to set off on a mountain climbing adventure or a biking route. It also has a reputation for being very welcoming, with one Reddit user in r/wyoming sharing, "The town is full of some of the nicest, most outgoing people that I've ever had the opportunity to meet and work with. The people that live and work there do so because they like the outdoors and they're willing to work low-paying jobs to get a toehold in that place. Please come and visit. You will be rewarded with some of the most breathtaking views and scenery that you can imagine."