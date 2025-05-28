One Of The Best Places To Retire In Italy Is A Breathtaking Medieval Town Right Outside Of Rome
For many people, the perfect recipe for a classic retirement involves lush scenery, a mild climate, plenty of great food, and smooth beverages. But though North Americans may look first at the best retirement destinations in the U.S., there are a number of reasons why retirees would want to consider relocating to the Italian countryside. And while Italy offers countless, mesmerizing options, from the unique villages of Cinque Terre to scenic towns like Bellagio, along Lake Como, there's a small town called Grottaferrata that's becoming known as a great Italian destination for retirees.
Backdropped by medieval buildings, catacombs, gorgeous wine country, and all the perks of Italy's la dolce vita lifestyle, Grottaferrata, which translates to "Cave with an Iron Grate," is one of 17 municipalities southeast of Rome that make up the Castelli Romani region within the Lazio administrative region of Italy. Castelli Romani, in particular, is renowned for its picturesque countryside, true Mediterranean climate, excellent wine, and ancient history, all wrapped up in Grottaferrata's time capsule of an ancient Catholic abbey and medieval ruins.
In 2024, Travel + Leisure named Lazio, the region that encompasses Rome and its surrounding small towns and villages, one of the eight best places to retire to in Italy. But while there are several picturesque towns in the region, Grottaferrata stands out in part not only because it's a lush environment in a moderate, Mediterranean climate, but also because the proximity to Rome with its health care, infrastructure, and airports is appealing for expats and retirees alike. What's more, the cost of rent is more than 70% lower and the overall cost of living is almost 45% less than you'd find in New York City, an almost astonishing statistic despite the well-known trope of NYC living expenses.
Grottaferrata packs a ton of Medieval history
Situated on a hill, the Abbazia di San Nilo (the Abbey of Saint Nilus), also sometimes known as Santa Maria di Grottaferrata, is a historic landmark in Grottaferrata and home to a sect of Byzantine monks. Built around the year 1004 by the Abbot Nilus, finished by Bartholomew, and consecrated by Pope John XIX in 1024, the abbey is surrounded by a mid-15th-century wall over which towers an iconic bell tower. The building has a large rose window, and inside there is a vaulted crypt containing roughly 1,000 tombs ranging from the 2nd to the 5th centuries C.E.; the crypt is unusual in that it has never been looted and remains fairly intact. There's also a beautiful chapel, complete with frescoes by Domenichino, and an incredible, historic library containing more than a thousand ancient scripts. A Bernini painting of a Mary and Child adorns the walls inside as well. The Abbey also houses the Laboratorio di Restauro del Libro Antico — "workshop for the conservation of ancient books" — which has in its collection the "Codex Atlanticus" by Leonardo da Vinci. You can visit the abbey as well as the Archaeological Museum on the abbey's grounds.
Grottaferrata is also home to the spectacular, ancient ruins of Tusculum, a city that once housed Roman counts and aristocrats. In ancient Greek mythology, the city was purportedly founded by Telegonus, son of Ulysses and Circe, the goddess-turned-sorceress. In 1191, Tusculum was destroyed after its residents' powers became a threat to the Roman government. The ruins are now overgrown by nature, resulting in a meandering and breathtaking park that is also the ongoing site of archaeological excavations.
Spending time in Grottaferrata and getting to the area
Lazio and Grottaferrata are lush, nature-oriented, scenic places to experience, and there are a number of trails that can help you explore the area and discover the ancient ruins, the Abbey, local caves, and more. You may not need a car when touring the area, but you may want a bike to loop the 60-kilometer (about 38 miles) trail around Castelli Romani Park, as well as others. There are some wonderful options for dining in Grottaferrata as well, including Taverna Dello Spuntino, which the Michelin Guide lists as worth a visit. Taverna Mari gets a top nod from TripAdvisor users, as does Il Cavallino in Villa, a charming patio restaurant.
Grottaferrata is about a 40-minute drive from Rome's city center or around 1.5 hours by train from Termini Station. From the Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport, it's about a 1.75-to-2.5-hour trip. Take the Rome airport bus to Termini Station, then hop on the nMA bus at Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, then transfer at Stazione Metro Anagnina Metro and switch to the 505 bus to Carnova. While it may sound complicated, Italy's trains and public transportation system are fairly easy to navigate, especially when you're within close proximity to Rome. Even if you're not quite at retirement age, it may be time to start brushing up on your Italian vocabulary and plan a trip to scout out where you might want to live ... eventually.