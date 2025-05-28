One Of The Best Places To Retire In Italy Is A Breathtaking Medieval Town Right Outside Of Rome

For many people, the perfect recipe for a classic retirement involves lush scenery, a mild climate, plenty of great food, and smooth beverages. But though North Americans may look first at the best retirement destinations in the U.S., there are a number of reasons why retirees would want to consider relocating to the Italian countryside. And while Italy offers countless, mesmerizing options, from the unique villages of Cinque Terre to scenic towns like Bellagio, along Lake Como, there's a small town called Grottaferrata that's becoming known as a great Italian destination for retirees.

Backdropped by medieval buildings, catacombs, gorgeous wine country, and all the perks of Italy's la dolce vita lifestyle, Grottaferrata, which translates to "Cave with an Iron Grate," is one of 17 municipalities southeast of Rome that make up the Castelli Romani region within the Lazio administrative region of Italy. Castelli Romani, in particular, is renowned for its picturesque countryside, true Mediterranean climate, excellent wine, and ancient history, all wrapped up in Grottaferrata's time capsule of an ancient Catholic abbey and medieval ruins.

In 2024, Travel + Leisure named Lazio, the region that encompasses Rome and its surrounding small towns and villages, one of the eight best places to retire to in Italy. But while there are several picturesque towns in the region, Grottaferrata stands out in part not only because it's a lush environment in a moderate, Mediterranean climate, but also because the proximity to Rome with its health care, infrastructure, and airports is appealing for expats and retirees alike. What's more, the cost of rent is more than 70% lower and the overall cost of living is almost 45% less than you'd find in New York City, an almost astonishing statistic despite the well-known trope of NYC living expenses.