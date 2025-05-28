Everything You Can Still Use To Board A Flight At A US Airport Instead Of A Real ID, Per Samantha Brown

TSA's website lists 16 acceptable alternatives for Real ID, many of which will not apply to the average traveler. Samantha Brown took to Instagram to share some of the most commonly used options. If you're a U.S. citizen, you can travel with a U.S. passport, U.S. passport card, or a state-issued enhanced driver's license (though these are only currently available in five states). It's important to note, there is a real difference between a passport and a passport card, and you should check which one you'll need when flying. With an enhanced driver's license, you can cross international borders by land or return to the U.S. through ports of entry from North America or the Caribbean. This is a great option if you plan to return to the United States from Mexico, Canada, or the Caribbean via car, ferry, or cruise ship, but it won't help you much at a foreign airport. In some states, TSA will also accept a digital ID instead of a driver's license.

If you're a permanent resident of the United States but not a citizen, you can provide a DHS Trusted Traveler card, like Global Entry, as another valid option for flying without a Real ID. While this is typically used for quick entrance to the U.S. from abroad, it's also considered a valid form of identification while traveling domestically. You will still need to show proof of residency if you're not a U.S. citizen. Other forms of identification that the TSA will accept include permanent resident cards, border crossing cards, Enhanced Tribal Cards, foreign passports, Veteran Health Identification Cards, and other niche options that only apply to a small subset of travelers.