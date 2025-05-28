One Of Jacksonville's Best Riverfront Neighborhoods Has Walkable Eats, City Skyline Views, And Florida Charm
There's one city in Florida that doesn't get nearly enough credit for its charming views, walkable neighborhoods, and vibrant food scene. Believe it or not, it's actually the largest city in the Sunshine State — can you guess which one? If you thought it was Miami, you're not alone. The Magic City, ranked among America's best cities for nightlife, tends to steal the spotlight with its international flair. But head about a five-hour drive north, and you'll find Jacksonville — Florida's largest city (according to Florida Demographics) — where neighborhoods like the Southbank Riverwalk are redefining charm with waterfront dining, scenic strolls, and unbeatable views of the downtown skyline.
While America's best riverfront walk is a North Carolina gem, packed with locally-owned shops and food, Southbank Riverwalk comes in at a close second with its own unique flair. Stretching along the St. Johns River, this scenic path offers stunning skyline views, public art installations, and easy access to some of the city's best restaurants and cultural landmarks. Whether you're biking, jogging, or simply enjoying a sunset stroll, the riverwalk captures the essence of Jacksonville's laid-back charm with a touch of urban sophistication.
Southbank's scenic skyline views and magnificent water fountain
One of Southbank's most highlighted features is its skyline views, where Jacksonville's skyscrapers mirror beautifully against the sparkling shoreline of St. Johns River. Day or evening, you'll find breathtaking scenery that captures the city's vibrant energy, whether it's a golden sunrise casting light on the water or the downtown lights illuminating the city at night. In fact, a huge part of the area's tourism, according to Tripadvisor's top recommended things to do, is taking electric bike tours along the Riverwalk. These guided rides offer a fun and easy way to explore the waterfront, take in panoramic views, and learn more about Jacksonville's history and hidden gems, all while enjoying the refreshing river breeze.
The boardwalk on its own provides tranquil scenery and a refreshing escape into the open air. As you stroll above the river, the soothing sound of water droplets grows near, as you walk toward a grand fountain cascading like a waterfall, adding a touch of serenity to the Southbank experience. On occasion, this spectacular landmark lights up in a dazzling array of colors, putting on a vibrant light show for pedestrians passing through the area. Once you've soaked in the scenery, Southbank's surrounding dining scene offers the perfect way to fuel up after your lovely stroll.
The foodie scene at Southbank Riverwalk
One of the biggest perks of exploring Southbank is how easily you can walk to delicious, local dining without having to move your car from its parking spot. From casual cafes to upscale restaurants, the Riverwalk is lined with a variety of eats that have easy access from the boardwalk. Whether you're craving seafood, Southern comfort food, or international cuisine, there's something for every kind of foodie.
Chart House, an elegant seafood restaurant with a chic and modern interior, offers upscale menus with floor-to-ceiling windows that make the most of the river views. Not too far away, you'll find BB's Restaurant and Bar, a trendy hotspot known for its creative dishes and decadent desserts, just a short walk from the water. According to Yelp, this is the No. 1 restaurant in the area. If you're in the mood for something more relaxed, you can grab a coffee or a quick bite at The Southern Grill, a popular spot for brunch where people jam to live music. With most eateries just steps from the Riverwalk, Southbank makes it easy to turn a peaceful riverside outing into a full culinary experience, and you'll never leave the view behind.
