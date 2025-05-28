This New York Canyon Hidden In The Catskill Mountains Is A Majestic Outdoor Recreation Destination
The mere mention of "New York" invokes a cacophony of honking horns, tight concrete corners, and a cordoned-off rectangle of nature at the very middle. But New York — the state — offers a natural bounty that balances out its famous city's reputation. Deep within the Empire State lies Kaaterskill Clove, a majestic destination surrounding a hidden canyon filled with rich history and natural beauty. That such an Eden can exist a little more than two hours from the modern chaos of the Big Apple creates a jarring juxtaposition. But that's the Catskill Mountains' best parlor trick: they're exactly where you'd never expect them, offering a soothing respite you didn't know you needed. (True connoisseurs also know the Catskills offer some of the best campsites near New York City.)
The area's natural beauty inspired leading lights in America's early artistic movements, as the likes of Thomas Cole and Washington Irving used the area as a muse. The former went on to form the Hudson River School of Art, occasionally using Kaaterskill and its eponymous waterfalls as a subject in his landscape paintings. Irving, for his part, used the Catskills as the setting for many of his famous works, including Rip Van Winkle's 20-year napping spot and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
Seeing Kaaterskill Clove, taking in its lush greenery, its engrossing 2,500-foot drops, and the soothing hum of nature, one quickly understands how an artist can develop an infatuation for the place. Its dramatic settings, varying topography, and wild environs could transform even the stiffest characters into artistic souls.
Submerge yourself in Kaaterskill Clove's natural treasures
Kaaterskill Clove rests within the bounds of the 7,620-acre Kaaterskill Wild Forest, a fairy tale-like collection of thick forests, waterfalls, thick-ridged mountains, and lush valleys. There's a lot to take in and do during a visit, but the clove's eponymous waterfalls should be a top priority. The awe-inspiring, two-tiered, 260-foot falls, one of America's oldest tourist attractions, are some of New York's tallest. The hike alone lets one soak in the entirety of Kaaterskill's offerings, from geological goodies to endearing wildlife. While there's plenty of parking, give yourself up to two hours to properly make the hike, especially if you want to see the falls from the top and bottom. But be careful — the loose ground and steep face make Kaaterskill Falls as dangerous as they are beautiful.
From the falls, amble around a bit; Kaaterskill Clove's topography and geological bounty create a spectacular sense of immersion. A collection of mountains and ravines coalesce to form the canyon's unique gash across the Earth's surface. This oscillating topography results in dramatic leaps and drops in the terrain, creating iconic waterfall wonders like Fawn's Leap, the Five Cascades, and Moore's Bridge Falls.
It also means every trail and course through the clove offers a spectacular view of the surroundings. Those visiting during the fall will enjoy a palette of earthy tones stretched across the canopy of trees. To get the best view, take a jaunt along the Escarpment Trail, which leads along the north wall to several viewpoints. If you've got the will and time, bring a camera and head to Inspiration Point ... the name alone says it all.
The ins and outs of visiting Kaaterskill Clove
If you're visiting New York City, you can snag a rental car and make the two-hour drive up to Kaaterskill Clove relatively easy. Those further out may want to consider booking a flight to Albany International Airport and then renting a car for a one-hour drive. If you're looking for a place to stay, head to Kingston, an underrated riverside city full of award-winning eateries, as comfortable accommodations can be found there.
While Kaaterskill Clove is a year-round destination, the fall is the most aesthetically pleasing time to visit, as the foliage turns to vibrant yellows and reds. The area's relatively high foot traffic, owing to the popularity of its falls, hits about 200,000 visitors per year, so aim to arrive before 10 a.m. to ensure you have a parking spot and some semblance of solitude. Still, its biggest attractions are fairly far away from its parking lots, so bring everything you need for a full day out, including hiking boots, water, spare socks, munchable food, and a first aid kit. Bring a notepad or sketchbook, too; Kaaterskill inspired Cole and Irving. It may do the same for you.