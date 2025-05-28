This New York Canyon Hidden In The Catskill Mountains Is A Majestic Outdoor Recreation Destination

The mere mention of "New York" invokes a cacophony of honking horns, tight concrete corners, and a cordoned-off rectangle of nature at the very middle. But New York — the state — offers a natural bounty that balances out its famous city's reputation. Deep within the Empire State lies Kaaterskill Clove, a majestic destination surrounding a hidden canyon filled with rich history and natural beauty. That such an Eden can exist a little more than two hours from the modern chaos of the Big Apple creates a jarring juxtaposition. But that's the Catskill Mountains' best parlor trick: they're exactly where you'd never expect them, offering a soothing respite you didn't know you needed. (True connoisseurs also know the Catskills offer some of the best campsites near New York City.)

The area's natural beauty inspired leading lights in America's early artistic movements, as the likes of Thomas Cole and Washington Irving used the area as a muse. The former went on to form the Hudson River School of Art, occasionally using Kaaterskill and its eponymous waterfalls as a subject in his landscape paintings. Irving, for his part, used the Catskills as the setting for many of his famous works, including Rip Van Winkle's 20-year napping spot and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Seeing Kaaterskill Clove, taking in its lush greenery, its engrossing 2,500-foot drops, and the soothing hum of nature, one quickly understands how an artist can develop an infatuation for the place. Its dramatic settings, varying topography, and wild environs could transform even the stiffest characters into artistic souls.