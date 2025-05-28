This Sweet Treat Culinary Trail Is A Sugary Route Through New York's Impressive Finger Lakes Region
Nestled amidst the rolling hills of central New York, the Finger Lakes region is a destination brimming with jaw dropping natural beauty and mouth watering gastronomy. As a prolific yet under-the-radar wine region, the Finger Lakes are known for attracting visitors from across the country (and the world) in search of deliciously unique experiences back-dropped by breathtaking scenic views. Studded with picturesque small towns boasting charming shops and cafés, this idyllic region is an under-sung foodie paradise –– especially for travelers with a sweet tooth. To enjoy some of the best bites that the region has to offer, take a tasty trip along the official Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail.
Launched in 2023 by the tourism office of Cayuga County (one of 14 counties in the region), the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail was created to highlight the local abundance of delectable desserts and other confections. Open to visitors from May through October, the trail comprises over 25 restaurants, bakeries, ice cream shops, and more scattered across Cayuga County. Designed to be inclusive and satisfy the sweet tooth of those with food allergies and dietary restrictions as well, the award-winning Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail is an appetizing adventure perfect for the entire family or friend group.
Though you can start your self-guided tour anywhere along the trail, the easiest place to embark on this sugary sojourn is in the county seat of Auburn, a scenic lakeside village located about 33 miles drive from Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The region offers a range of accommodations to suite all tastes and budgets, from campgrounds and quaint bed & breakfasts to historic inns and spas — plus ample Airbnb and VRBO options.
Indulge in pies, pastries, cookies, and more along the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail
As with any food-focused tour, there isn't a right or wrong way to enjoy the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail, so long as you have an open mind and ample appetite. If you're kicking off your journey in Auburn, start the day with a cup of locally roasted coffee from Roast-n-Toast. Indulge your sweet tooth by adding a salted caramel or toffee flavor shot to your latte, and follow up with a slice of the cinnamon sugar sourdough toast for good measure. If you're in need of a heartier breakfast to get the day going, head over to New Hope Mills Café to build your own platter of pancakes or waffles topped with pure maple syrup. With a flavorful history stretching back to 1823, New Hope Mill is famous for their pancake mixes, which you can pick up in the adjoining store.
Once you're ready for a proper pastry fix, take a trip to the Finger Lakes Mall to visit Violet Wednesday, a full service florist and bake shop serving up farm-to-table treats. While the entire menu is fairly extensive, on any given day customers are sure to find indulgent items including malt chocolate pie, burnt honey cake, vanilla caramel eclairs, and pistachio babka. If you haven't completely spoiled yourself on sweets, grab lunch — and a couple house-made peanut butter cookies — at Café 108, located in front of the Auburn Public Theater.
Stop by the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail's partner farms
Each year, new businesses are added to the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail in order to expand the visibility of a range of New York-produced goods. In 2025, the Cayuga County tourism office also added a number of local farms to the official trail map, encouraging tourists to see where many of the items offered at other trail locations are produced first hand. In Auburn, there's Strawberry Fields and Florist, a hydroponic farm offering seasonal u-pick strawberries alongside fresh jams, floral arrangements, and unique gifts.
For more fruity fun, head eight miles north to Weedsport to check out Owen Orchards, a fifth generation family-owned apple orchard and farm. Open annually from August to March, Owen Orchards grows 15 varieties of apples that guests can pick at their own leisure, as well as pumpkins and squash later in the season. There's also an old-fashioned farmer's market on site that sells everything from fresh pressed apple cider and cider donuts to locally grown vegetables, cheeses and preserves.
For a taste of some freshly tapped sweet stuff, take a trip over to Smokey Hollow Maple Syrup, located less than three miles up the road from Owen Orchards. The on-site store offers fresh maple syrup, as well as treats like "maplechinos" and soft ice cream. Stop by the sugar shack for live maple tapping demonstrations, and be sure to drop in before noon for their $10 pancake breakfast (kids eat for $5, and under 5 years they eat for free!).