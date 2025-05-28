This Sweet Treat Culinary Trail Is A Sugary Route Through New York's Impressive Finger Lakes Region

Nestled amidst the rolling hills of central New York, the Finger Lakes region is a destination brimming with jaw dropping natural beauty and mouth watering gastronomy. As a prolific yet under-the-radar wine region, the Finger Lakes are known for attracting visitors from across the country (and the world) in search of deliciously unique experiences back-dropped by breathtaking scenic views. Studded with picturesque small towns boasting charming shops and cafés, this idyllic region is an under-sung foodie paradise –– especially for travelers with a sweet tooth. To enjoy some of the best bites that the region has to offer, take a tasty trip along the official Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail.

Launched in 2023 by the tourism office of Cayuga County (one of 14 counties in the region), the Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail was created to highlight the local abundance of delectable desserts and other confections. Open to visitors from May through October, the trail comprises over 25 restaurants, bakeries, ice cream shops, and more scattered across Cayuga County. Designed to be inclusive and satisfy the sweet tooth of those with food allergies and dietary restrictions as well, the award-winning Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail is an appetizing adventure perfect for the entire family or friend group.

Though you can start your self-guided tour anywhere along the trail, the easiest place to embark on this sugary sojourn is in the county seat of Auburn, a scenic lakeside village located about 33 miles drive from Syracuse Hancock International Airport. The region offers a range of accommodations to suite all tastes and budgets, from campgrounds and quaint bed & breakfasts to historic inns and spas — plus ample Airbnb and VRBO options.