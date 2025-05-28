A Beautiful Park In The Arbuckle Mountains Boasts One Of Oklahoma's Tallest Waterfall Swimming Holes

Turner Falls Park happens to be the oldest park in Oklahoma, and the Turner Falls are named after Mazeppa Thomas Turner, who came across them in 1878 after moving to a cabin by the creek that supplies the falls. Don't overlook the creek itself — Honey Creek, as it's called, is a run-off of natural springs, and it serves as another spot to cool off in the water (especially as the Turner Falls water hole can get pretty crowded).

You'll see Turner Falls from a distance even before entering the park. Driving along Highway 77, there's a scenic overlook point that gives you a higher vantage point over the waterfall. When you arrive at the park, the first swimming hole is not the Turner Falls hole, though, but rather another, downstream pool called the Blue Hole. It has some water slides and diving boards for thrill-seekers and might be a nice alternative if the Turner Falls hole is too busy. The highlight, nevertheless, is the grand Turner Falls. The swimming hole here doesn't have very strong currents, but for children who are 12 and under, wearing a life jacket is compulsory.

Aside from swimming, Turner Falls Park has tons to do in its acres of outdoor fun. Just next to Turner Falls, there's a walking trail that leads to two caves. Getting to the caves requires a little bit of clambering up a steep rocky incline. If that doesn't sound like your idea of a relaxing day, walk downstream from the falls and you'll reach an elevated point with a an explorable stone castle perched atop it.