A Beautiful Park In The Arbuckle Mountains Boasts One Of Oklahoma's Tallest Waterfall Swimming Holes
When most think of Oklahoma's landscape, they think of flatlands. To an extent, it's true — most of Oklahoma is prairie and plains, but there's a bit more to the picture. Southern Oklahoma plays host to more varied ecosystems, made up of rivers, forests, and mountains. It's where you'll find the Tucker Tower Nature Center, a castle inspired by European architecture surrounded by cliffs and a lake. Plus, about a 40-minute drive north of the tower, you'll get to Davis, an underrated mountain city with zipline adventures. This spot is located within one of Oklahoma's small mountain ranges, the Arbuckle Mountains. Most famously, though, Davis is home to one of the state's few magnificent waterfalls, Turner Falls.
At 77 feet high, Turner Falls is also the tallest waterfall in Oklahoma. It tumbles down into a lovely, natural swimming hole, where you'll find people who've traveled from surrounding cities bathing or picnicking in the adjacent area. Turner Falls Park, which encapsulates the falls and its surroundings, includes lots to do beyond the swimming hole, too: There's a creek, hiking trails, zipline, caves, and even another castle.
Relax with breathtaking views in the swimming hole of Turner Falls Park
Turner Falls Park happens to be the oldest park in Oklahoma, and the Turner Falls are named after Mazeppa Thomas Turner, who came across them in 1878 after moving to a cabin by the creek that supplies the falls. Don't overlook the creek itself — Honey Creek, as it's called, is a run-off of natural springs, and it serves as another spot to cool off in the water (especially as the Turner Falls water hole can get pretty crowded).
You'll see Turner Falls from a distance even before entering the park. Driving along Highway 77, there's a scenic overlook point that gives you a higher vantage point over the waterfall. When you arrive at the park, the first swimming hole is not the Turner Falls hole, though, but rather another, downstream pool called the Blue Hole. It has some water slides and diving boards for thrill-seekers and might be a nice alternative if the Turner Falls hole is too busy. The highlight, nevertheless, is the grand Turner Falls. The swimming hole here doesn't have very strong currents, but for children who are 12 and under, wearing a life jacket is compulsory.
Aside from swimming, Turner Falls Park has tons to do in its acres of outdoor fun. Just next to Turner Falls, there's a walking trail that leads to two caves. Getting to the caves requires a little bit of clambering up a steep rocky incline. If that doesn't sound like your idea of a relaxing day, walk downstream from the falls and you'll reach an elevated point with a an explorable stone castle perched atop it.
Things to know before your visit to Turner Falls Park
For campers, there are RV hookups and primitive camping sites available around the park. Plus, there are a few unique overnight rental options, which include cabins, bunkhouses, teepees, and covered wagons. "The covered wagons were absolutely worth it. They have locks on the doors and a personal restroom. The Heater and AC worked perfectly. Cleanliness was spot on," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. These rentals are grouped together by type, and they're all easily accessible by road.
Turner Falls Park sits between Dallas and Oklahoma City. For out-of-staters, it's probably easiest to start your trip in Oklahoma City, the affordable, artsy cowboy culture destination, then drive about one and a half hours south to reach the park. Alternatively, if you're coming in from Dallas, the park is about a 2-hour drive north from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. There's free parking available at Turner Falls Park, though the free parking lot is further away from swimming areas. There is a shuttle bus that runs throughout the park and can help visitors from further lots get around. Otherwise, you can park closer to the attractions for a fee (on the weekend). You also have to pay an admission fee of around $9 to $12 per person (depending on the day) to enter the park. However, children under 5 can enter for free and the park is open from 7 a.m. to sunset in the summer, from 8 a.m. in the winter.