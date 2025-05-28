North Carolina's Artsy, Progressive 'Paris Of The Piedmont' Offers Eclectic Markets And Outdoor Recreation

North Carolina's Piedmont region is famously home to the University of North Carolina (UNC), which dominates Chapel Hill's main streets. However, if you wander just two blocks from campus, you'll enter Carrboro, a progressive hotbed that feels like a completely different world. You'll still enjoy biscuits, Cheerwine, and BBQ in Carrboro, but instead of seeing folks tailgating before the big games, you'll see them spreading out in the grass and hula-hooping around the co-op.

Carrboro's "Paris of the Piedmont" nickname first appeared in a countercultural newsletter in the 1970s, when UNC grad student Nyle Frank dreamed of turning the town into a commune. Frank claims he didn't actually coin the nickname, and his project didn't stand the test of time, but in many ways, his prophecy proved accurate. Prominent market squares and a walkable downtown keep the European spirit alive in Carrboro, and while no one is genuinely suggesting that downtown Carrboro feels like the 1st Arrondissement, Carrboro has more in common with the City of Love than most Carolina towns. Its main street has a butcher shop, a farmers market, and a grocery store stocked with European wines, cheeses, and fresh-baked baguettes — all within walking distance.

I grew up 15 minutes away from Carrboro, and for my entire life, this town has had different priorities than its neighbors. Carrboro, which is a mere half-hour drive from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, is more walkable than North Carolina's nearby city in a park, more free-wheeling than Chapel Hill, and home to more Birkenstocks per capita than Durham. It's the closest thing the Piedmont region has to a European-style population center, and its residents are committed to keeping it that way.