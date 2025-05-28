Washington's Orcas Island Hides This Village With Boutique Shops, Art Galleries, And Great Restaurants

Life, it seems, never slows down. Luckily, a trove of enchanting destinations exist across America for a stress-free getaway. One remarkable place where you can disconnect and decompress is Orcas Island. Located in Washington State, it belongs to the San Juan Islands and features an idyllic yet underrated village, Eastsound Village. This lush hidden gem is home to boutique shops, galleries, and an assortment of top-rated restaurants. Conveniently, a majority of the action is concentrated on North Beach Road, Prune Alley, and Main Street. Give yourself a walking tour and set off to discover the many small businesses in the area.

Standouts include Orcas Island Leather Goods, offering locally made bags and accessories, and Island Thyme, selling handcrafted natural skincare products ranging from soap to salves. At the time of this writing, both shops have a 5-star rating on Google. Retail therapy can ease the mind but so can art. Overlooking the serene waters of Fishing Bay is Crow Valley Gallery, where ceramics and other pieces by creatives from the Pacific Northwest are on view. Only a feet away is the Peter Möhlman Fine Arts, with paintings and prints depicting the San Juan Islands.

Hungry? It might be difficult to decide where to dine at–yes, there's that many delicious options to choose from. Dishing up burritos and tacos, Mijitas Mexican Kitchen was named one of the best restaurants on Orcas Island by The Infatuation. As was Houlme, primarily known for their specialty pizzas. Keep in mind that you do need to make a reservation for Houlme, which is closed Monday and Tuesdays. It's safe to say that Eastsound is packed with the Pacific Northwest's famously mellow vibes.