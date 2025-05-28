Washington's Orcas Island Hides This Village With Boutique Shops, Art Galleries, And Great Restaurants
Life, it seems, never slows down. Luckily, a trove of enchanting destinations exist across America for a stress-free getaway. One remarkable place where you can disconnect and decompress is Orcas Island. Located in Washington State, it belongs to the San Juan Islands and features an idyllic yet underrated village, Eastsound Village. This lush hidden gem is home to boutique shops, galleries, and an assortment of top-rated restaurants. Conveniently, a majority of the action is concentrated on North Beach Road, Prune Alley, and Main Street. Give yourself a walking tour and set off to discover the many small businesses in the area.
Standouts include Orcas Island Leather Goods, offering locally made bags and accessories, and Island Thyme, selling handcrafted natural skincare products ranging from soap to salves. At the time of this writing, both shops have a 5-star rating on Google. Retail therapy can ease the mind but so can art. Overlooking the serene waters of Fishing Bay is Crow Valley Gallery, where ceramics and other pieces by creatives from the Pacific Northwest are on view. Only a feet away is the Peter Möhlman Fine Arts, with paintings and prints depicting the San Juan Islands.
Hungry? It might be difficult to decide where to dine at–yes, there's that many delicious options to choose from. Dishing up burritos and tacos, Mijitas Mexican Kitchen was named one of the best restaurants on Orcas Island by The Infatuation. As was Houlme, primarily known for their specialty pizzas. Keep in mind that you do need to make a reservation for Houlme, which is closed Monday and Tuesdays. It's safe to say that Eastsound is packed with the Pacific Northwest's famously mellow vibes.
More ways to enjoy Eastsound on Washington's Orcas Island
Established in the mid 1800s, Eastsound is considered to be a historic community. Amid your day filled with shopping, eating, and art, visit the Orcas Island Historical Museum. One reviewer on Google explained, "As visitors, it's important to honor and recognize the history of a place and what makes it unique and memorable." Exhibits focus on Orcas Island's pre-settler past, the impact electricity had on this destination, and more. The Orcas Island Historical Museum is open seasonally, typically beginning in spring. Note that users on Google say that admission is donation-based.
Summer is the San Juan Island's high season. With average temperatures in the 60s and 70s from May to September, it's no wonder that the San Juan Islands are considered to be one of the best spots in America for a "coolcation." You can take advantage of this blissfully mild weather in a variety of ways in Eastsound. For instance, you could rent a bike from Wildlife Cycles to explore the village and the rest of Orcas Island at your leisure. They provide electric, hybrid, and mountain bikes. Rentals can be booked on Wildlife Cycles' website.
Another summertime activity Eastsound has to offer is the Orcas Island Farmers Market. Held at Eastsound Village Green Park from May to September, you can expect an array of vendors carrying artisan goods and a selection of food. For scenic views, there's Crescent Beach Preserve, located nearby on Ship Bay. If you're an early riser, why not embark on a morning stroll? But first, head to Brown Bear Baking or Olga Rising for breakfast and coffee.
Orcas Island is a ferry ride away from mainland Washington
The journey to Orcas Island is part of the charm in visiting Eastsound. To get here from mainland Washington, you'll have to take a car-friendly ferry departing from Anacortes. It should only take a little over an hour to get to Orcas Island from Anacortes, a city that is an hour and a half away from Seattle. You'll disembark at Orcas Village, about a 20-minute drive away from Eastsound. There is no public transportation from Orcas Island ferry terminal to Eastsound. Thus, you will need a vehicle during your time here. You can purchase a ticket for the ferry online.
Due to the demand of season, consider making a vehicle reservation on the Washington State Department of Transportation's website to ensure you'll be able to get on the ferry during the summertime. It's worth mentioning that Orcas Island Airport is located in Eastsound, next to the village. Kenmore Air has a flight from Boeing Field in Seattle to Orcas Island Airport. This trek takes less than an hour and at the time of this writing, costs around $400 for a roundtrip flight.
Given the time it takes to get to Eastsound (about three hours from Seattle if you're driving and taking the ferry), it's definitely worth staying a few days. Top-rated on TripAdvisor is the Outlook Inn. It features waterfront views, an onsite eatery, the New Leaf Cafe, and coastal chic accommodations. On average, one night at the Outlook Inn costs over $350 and reservations can be made online. Eastsound is quite the catch but is not the only gorgeous site on the San Juan Islands. There's also Friday Harbor, a walkable coastal town that offers a charming, quiet, retreat.