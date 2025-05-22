A Colorado State Park Surrounded By Mountains Boasts Camping Spots And A Glistening Reservoir For Adventure

It's easy to see why Steamboat Lake State Park is among the best destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Just take a gander at the panoramic views, which are all but guaranteed considering this outdoor oasis sits at an elevation of about 8,100 feet. "The whole area is pristine and reminded us of scenes in Switzerland," reads one Tripadvisor review.

Visitors can enjoy the Alps of the Centennial State year-round thanks to the park's many recreational offerings. From boating and sailing to waterskiing and paddleboarding, take advantage of a day out on the water during the warmer months. Don't have any gear? Head to the full-service marina on the northern bank of the reservoir to rent a pontoon boat, canoe, kayak, or paddleboard. There's even a dedicated swim beach right next to the marina's parking lot if you'd prefer to lounge in the sand along the shoreline. In the winter, you can venture out on a snowmobile, cross-country skis, or snowshoes.

There are more than 35 miles of trails to explore the area on foot. Set out on a hike and refuel with a waterfront lunch at one of the park's picnic areas. If you want to stay the night, the park has nearly 200 campsites scattered around the reservoir, which can be reserved on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, or you can rent a cozy cabin at the Steamboat Lake Marina.