A Colorado State Park Surrounded By Mountains Boasts Camping Spots And A Glistening Reservoir For Adventure
Cheyenne Mountain isn't the only Colorado state park known for its incredible recreation and camping. Venture northwest and you'll find another patch of unspoiled wilderness beloved by ramblers, campers, and every type of adventurer in between. We're talking about Steamboat Lake State Park, a waterfront hideaway that is widely considered one of the best parks to visit in the state. Hugged by mountains and Routt National Forest, this protected site is about a 4-hour drive from Denver International Airport (DEN) and spans a cool 2,820 acres near the Wyoming border. Roughly 1,000 of these acres make up the lapping waters of its namesake, Steamboat Lake.
Established in 1967, the glistening reservoir is quite a sight to behold, but it's definitely not the only attraction you'll discover in the area. For starters, the man-made lake is just steps away from Hahns Peak Village. The former mining community was established circa 1865 and sits at the base of an extinct volcano known as, you guessed it, Hahns Peak. The village has more than a dozen historic structures to explore, including an old schoolhouse and cabin, making it well worth the trek. Then there's the eccentric ski town of Steamboat Springs. Home to Colorado's second-highest waterfall, the mountain town lies about 30 miles south of Steamboat Lake State Park and has tons of cozy lodging options for every budget.
Explore the waters of Steamboat Lake State Park
It's easy to see why Steamboat Lake State Park is among the best destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Just take a gander at the panoramic views, which are all but guaranteed considering this outdoor oasis sits at an elevation of about 8,100 feet. "The whole area is pristine and reminded us of scenes in Switzerland," reads one Tripadvisor review.
Visitors can enjoy the Alps of the Centennial State year-round thanks to the park's many recreational offerings. From boating and sailing to waterskiing and paddleboarding, take advantage of a day out on the water during the warmer months. Don't have any gear? Head to the full-service marina on the northern bank of the reservoir to rent a pontoon boat, canoe, kayak, or paddleboard. There's even a dedicated swim beach right next to the marina's parking lot if you'd prefer to lounge in the sand along the shoreline. In the winter, you can venture out on a snowmobile, cross-country skis, or snowshoes.
There are more than 35 miles of trails to explore the area on foot. Set out on a hike and refuel with a waterfront lunch at one of the park's picnic areas. If you want to stay the night, the park has nearly 200 campsites scattered around the reservoir, which can be reserved on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, or you can rent a cozy cabin at the Steamboat Lake Marina.
Things to know before visiting Steamboat Lake
The Colorado wilds are calling, but before you embark on your Steamboat Lake adventure, let's cover the basics. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, but be ready to pay a small entrance fee. An individual daily pass costs $4 per person, while a vehicle pass ranges from $10 to $12, at the time of writing. For more detailed information about this mountain retreat, head on over to the visitor center, which can be found on the northeast side of the reservoir.
If you plan to go for a swim in Steamboat Lake, keep in mind that there are no lifeguards on duty. As for boating, the reservoir is only open seasonally from the end of May to the start of November. Each boat must undergo a mandatory inspection before it can enter the lake, which features a dedicated area for wake boating, waterskiing, and jet skiing.
You can also bring your dog to the park, so long as you keep it on a leash. Horses are also allowed, but riding is only permitted in the undeveloped section of Steamboat Lake, which can be found toward the southeast corner of the reservoir. If you encounter Colorado's wildlife, such as black bears, moose, and mountain lions, remember to keep a safe distance. As always, leave no trace behind and enjoy the view.