This Florida Suburb City Is The Charming, Quieter Side Of Orlando With Sparkling Springs And Scenic Trails

In central Lake Mary, Liberty Park is a leafy retreat on the shore of East Crystal Lake with endless trails perfect for nature walks. The trails meander through beautiful woodland, giving you a chance to spot local birds and enjoy the calming presence of Florida's vibrant landscape. You'll find plenty to enjoy here — from a casual game of disc golf to a lakeside lunch at one of the shaded picnic tables. There's an open field to play, pavilions to rent for gatherings, and restrooms on-site to keep it convenient. To stretch your legs in the scenic surroundings, head to the Seminole Wekiva Trailhead, featuring 14 miles of paved trail for avid cyclists and hikers alike.

History buffs will love the Lake Mary Museum, where the town's story is told through well-loved archives and memorabilia. Afterward, swing by the farmers market to experience the hum of downtown Lake Mary — lively, welcoming, and full of small-town pride in every stall, and hosted every Saturday in Central Park. For a midweek treat, head to WineART Wednesday Marketplace, where art, live music, and good eats come together in true Lake Mary style.

Florida is famous for its freshwater springs, and your trip to the Sunshine State is the perfect excuse to dive in. Nearby Kelly Park keeps things cool, literally, with its free-flowing spring that stays a brisk 68 degrees Fahrenheit all year. Alongside its dazzling springs, you'll find picnic spots, a handy concession stand, and a fun playground for the younger crew. You'll have everything you need for a refreshing float on a sunny Florida day. Rent a tube from nearby vendors or bring your own, as long as it's under 5 feet, you're ready to coast your afternoon away.