This Florida Suburb City Is The Charming, Quieter Side Of Orlando With Sparkling Springs And Scenic Trails
When the hustle of Orlando's theme parks gets a little too much, a short 20-minute drive to Lake Mary is the refreshing retreat you need. Full of charm and natural beauty, this Florida suburb boasts sparkling springs, scenic trails, and a laid-back rhythm you'll want to sink into. It's a quieter, slower-paced side of Florida that feels a world away from the crowds, but still close enough when you want the action. Here you'll find peaceful mornings, postcard-worthy views, and a friendly community vibe.
This breezy, waterfront town in Seminole County has a little something for everyone, from open-air markets and family-friendly museums to local shops and peaceful trails. Nestled between countless lakes, it's the kind of place where days move slowly, and nature sets the pace. Making for the perfect backdrop for easy exploring and quiet discoveries. Trade the long lines, loud crowds, and overall chaos of the Orlando amusement parks and visit Lake Mary, where calm springs, quiet trails, and a slower pace are the main attractions.
What to do in Lake Mary for nature, history, and spring-fed swimming
In central Lake Mary, Liberty Park is a leafy retreat on the shore of East Crystal Lake with endless trails perfect for nature walks. The trails meander through beautiful woodland, giving you a chance to spot local birds and enjoy the calming presence of Florida's vibrant landscape. You'll find plenty to enjoy here — from a casual game of disc golf to a lakeside lunch at one of the shaded picnic tables. There's an open field to play, pavilions to rent for gatherings, and restrooms on-site to keep it convenient. To stretch your legs in the scenic surroundings, head to the Seminole Wekiva Trailhead, featuring 14 miles of paved trail for avid cyclists and hikers alike.
History buffs will love the Lake Mary Museum, where the town's story is told through well-loved archives and memorabilia. Afterward, swing by the farmers market to experience the hum of downtown Lake Mary — lively, welcoming, and full of small-town pride in every stall, and hosted every Saturday in Central Park. For a midweek treat, head to WineART Wednesday Marketplace, where art, live music, and good eats come together in true Lake Mary style.
Florida is famous for its freshwater springs, and your trip to the Sunshine State is the perfect excuse to dive in. Nearby Kelly Park keeps things cool, literally, with its free-flowing spring that stays a brisk 68 degrees Fahrenheit all year. Alongside its dazzling springs, you'll find picnic spots, a handy concession stand, and a fun playground for the younger crew. You'll have everything you need for a refreshing float on a sunny Florida day. Rent a tube from nearby vendors or bring your own, as long as it's under 5 feet, you're ready to coast your afternoon away.
Discover Lake Mary with ease, from Orlando airports to local gems
If you're heading to Lake Mary, your best bet is to fly into Orlando International Airport (MCO), located roughly 30 miles south of this charming suburb. From the airport, you can grab a rental car or hop in a ride share to get to Lake Mary in about 20 to 25 minutes, depending on traffic. For those looking for an even closer option, Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) is a quick 10-minute drive from Lake Mary's city center. For those wanting a hassle-free trip, several shuttle services and taxis also connect the airport to Lake Mary.
You might be surprised by the incredible things to do in and around Orlando other than visiting Disney World — from sparkling springs to local foodie finds. If you're craving more green spaces and blooming scenery, head to Harry P. Leu Gardens, an underrated botanical oasis, offering a vibrant, tranquil escape from the city bustle. If you've been loving the lakeside city offerings after Lake Mary, head over to Ocoee, home to a museum, historic sights, and laid-back vibes.