Utah's Canyon With World-Famous Rapids Offers A Popular And Wildly Thrilling White-Water Adventure

Cataract Canyon is one of the country's most legendary whitewater rafting destinations, located deep within Canyonlands National Park in southern Utah. The area is known for its heart-pounding range of rapids, from class III to class V, especially during the spring snowmelt. Cataract Canyon is 46 miles long, with 14 miles of whitewater, beginning at the confluence of the Colorado and Green Rivers. Depending on your launch site, an entire Cataract Canyon float can reach nearly 100 miles.

A typical Cataract Canyon trip begins in Moab, Utah, at the Moab dock or just south of town at the Potash boat ramp. For a longer but less crowded experience, visitors can launch in the Green River from the city of Green River, one of Utah's cutest riverfront cities, surrounded by scenic canyons near the national parks. Getting to Green River is most accessible by car via I-70 from the east or west, while Moab is accessed from I-70 via US 191.

For visitors flying in, Salt Lake City International is the closest international airport, 238 miles away. For regional flights, Grand Junction Regional Airport is 114 miles to the east, and Canyonlands Field Airport is just 18 miles from Moab. Each of the three airports offers rental car options to access the town. If you're in from out of town, local outfitters can provide all the equipment needed for a thrilling whitewater rafting trip down Cataract Canyon.