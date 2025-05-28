California's Popular Lagoon Park With Rolling Landscapes Is An Outdoor Recreation Haven Full Of Wildlife
Calm, rustling waters bounded by rolling hills in varying hues of green, interspersed with copses of oak and a seemingly never-ending maze of winding hiking paths. That's what you'll find at Lagoon Valley Park, an outdoor recreation haven hidden away on the outskirts of Vacaville in Northern California's Solano County, just a short drive away from the peaceful city of Fairfield and the many wineries of Napa Valley.
Stretching for more than 300 acres, this splotch of wilderness straddles Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, giving Bay Area locals and passersby a tranquil place to roam. An assortment of native wildlife also calls the land home, including curious critters like coyotes and foxes. The surrounding meadows serve as a popular grazing spot for deer, rabbits, and even the occasional cow. The park definitely deserves a spot on the list of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer because feathery winged varieties, such as geese, ducks, peacocks, swallows, and wild turkeys, are also among the area's many long-term residents. So be sure to bring your binoculars if you're into birding.
Of course, the 100-acre lake is the focal point of Lagoon Valley Park. Although it's quite shallow, spanning only about 6 feet deep, you can still take a non-motorized boat out or explore the water with a paddleboard or kayak. The park itself is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to sunset. If you arrive on four wheels, you'll have to pay a small $5 fee to park at the time of writing, but there's no charge if you're coming in on foot, horseback, or via bicycle. If you plan on visiting often, you may want to splurge on a $25 6-month permit, or shell out an additional $25 for an annual pass.
Hit the hiking trails in Lagoon Valley Park
It goes without saying that Lagoon Valley Park is one of the most incredible California spots to visit. You can see all the park has to offer and do a bit of wildlife viewing with a jaunt along the trails. If you're looking for something short and sweet, head out on the 2-mile loop around the lake, which one Tripadvisor reviewer said was "flat and easy yet very enjoyable." Up for a challenge? Try the 20-mile loop, which winds around the entire park. "There are also trails which go up into the hills with nice views for the individuals who want a little more strenuous exercise," the former parkgoer added. "These hilly trails offer a great selection of wildflowers, particularly in the spring." Be sure to check out the city of Vacaville's website for a map of all of the available multi-use trails, which include paths for bicyclists and equestrians.
Your furry pups can also have a run at the renovated dog park. The 30,000-square-foot fenced-in space underwent some pretty pawsome upgrades that were completed in February 2025, including the expansion of separate play areas for small and large off-leash dogs. New concrete paved walkways were also installed, and trees were planted to give the space some more shade. Hit the park's 27-hole disc golf course for some fun on the greens, or test your aim at the outdoor archery range. Pack lunch to go because picnic tables and barbecue grills can also be found scattered around the park. If you need more space or want to host a gathering, there's a small picnic shelter right along the lake that can be rented online.
Be sure to tour the historical landmarks, too
Whatever you do, don't leave Lagoon Valley Park without checking out the nearby historical sites, which can be found at the Peña Adobe Historic Area. The 8-acre park stands directly to the north of the lake and is home to the oldest structure ever built in Solano County: the Peña Adobe. Okay, let's rewind for a second. In the mid-1800s, long before the city of Vacaville bought the land to be used as a park in the early 1970s, pioneers flocked to the area in pursuit of ranching and farming opportunities. Among them were the families of Juan Manuel Vaca and Juan Felipe Peña, who helped play a pivotal role in Vacaville's founding in 1851.
You can still get a glimpse of the region's incredible past thanks to the preserved Peña Adobe, which was built in 1842. While strolling through the historic area, tour the Mowers-Goheen Museum, which features various artifacts and exhibits about the city's history. And just like Lagoon Valley, the Peña Adobe Regional Park has two picnic shelters that you can rent, along with several barbecue grills and a large gazebo for an afternoon in the sun. There are plenty of multi-use trails in this neck of the woods, too. Lace up your hiking boots and set out on the Peña Adobe Hill path for a moderately challenging out-and-back route that'll take you a little over 3 miles through the wilds of Solano County. The views are all but guaranteed.