California's Popular Lagoon Park With Rolling Landscapes Is An Outdoor Recreation Haven Full Of Wildlife

Calm, rustling waters bounded by rolling hills in varying hues of green, interspersed with copses of oak and a seemingly never-ending maze of winding hiking paths. That's what you'll find at Lagoon Valley Park, an outdoor recreation haven hidden away on the outskirts of Vacaville in Northern California's Solano County, just a short drive away from the peaceful city of Fairfield and the many wineries of Napa Valley.

Stretching for more than 300 acres, this splotch of wilderness straddles Interstate 80 between Sacramento and San Francisco, giving Bay Area locals and passersby a tranquil place to roam. An assortment of native wildlife also calls the land home, including curious critters like coyotes and foxes. The surrounding meadows serve as a popular grazing spot for deer, rabbits, and even the occasional cow. The park definitely deserves a spot on the list of the best birdwatching destinations the U.S. has to offer because feathery winged varieties, such as geese, ducks, peacocks, swallows, and wild turkeys, are also among the area's many long-term residents. So be sure to bring your binoculars if you're into birding.

Of course, the 100-acre lake is the focal point of Lagoon Valley Park. Although it's quite shallow, spanning only about 6 feet deep, you can still take a non-motorized boat out or explore the water with a paddleboard or kayak. The park itself is open daily from 7:30 a.m. to sunset. If you arrive on four wheels, you'll have to pay a small $5 fee to park at the time of writing, but there's no charge if you're coming in on foot, horseback, or via bicycle. If you plan on visiting often, you may want to splurge on a $25 6-month permit, or shell out an additional $25 for an annual pass.