The Tiny, Common Household Item To Pack That Freshens Your Cruise Cabin Of Any Unpleasant Odors
Comfy cruise outfits? Check. Bathing suits? Check. Formal attire? Check. Walking shoes? Check. Dramamine? Big check. When it comes to what to pack for a cruise, there are items that even cruising novices wouldn't easily forget. Packing for a cruise begins much like packing for any other kind of vacation, and you'll need certain outfits and amenities to suit whatever destinations are in store. For example, no matter how you're traveling to the Caribbean, you won't likely leave out your bathing suit or sunglasses. Warm layers should be fairly obvious to those whose cruising itineraries involve glaciers. For some of the best river cruises in all of Europe, you're probably going to need Google translate installed to keep up with the daily language adjustment.
However, you should pack more than just the right attire and sun protection. Successfully packing for the cruise itself, even just the time spent in your cabin, is what separates cruisers who are in-the-know from cruisers who are brand new. For example, experienced cruisers know to bring small clips to make showering on a cruise much more comfortable. Your packing list should include some everyday items like pop-up hampers, closet organizers, duct tape, and heavy duty magnets — just a taste of the little known packing hacks for your next cruise. There's another common household item you may want to pack for your cruise that can also enhance your experience by ridding your cabin of any unpleasant odors: an air freshener, plain and simple.
Why you should absolutely pack an air freshener for your next cruise
Cruise cabins aren't exactly expansive. Some of the smallest cabins can range from only 100 to 200 square feet, which is about half the size of a standard hotel room in the U.S. Even luxury cruise ship accommodations can feel like close quarters after a few days, depending on the people inhabiting them and their packing (or unpacking) habits. Now combine those physics with sweaty bodies following morning yoga or a nighttime dance party, the dirty laundry accumulating in your suitcase or hamper, and the various meals you may have enjoyed in your room along the way. Not to mention the small cabin bathroom and its big role in potentially creating an unpleasant atmosphere. With all the movement that happens in your cabin, an air freshener helps keep odd odors at bay.
Tiny items such as car fresheners, aromatherapy oils, and lightly scented air sprays can really make a difference in your room's atmosphere. Note that plug-in air fresheners aren't recommended due to the limited outlets, but a great option that requires little space in your suitcase or room is this Yankee Candle Hanging Car Jar 3-Pack, whose scents are even on-theme for many cruises: Beach Walk, Pink Sands, and Sun and Sand. The point of a cruise isn't exactly to stay in your cabin, given all of the off-shore excursions and on-ship amenities, but a little thing like an air freshener can make a big difference in how much you are actually able to enjoy your room for the time you do spend in it.