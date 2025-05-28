The Tiny, Common Household Item To Pack That Freshens Your Cruise Cabin Of Any Unpleasant Odors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Comfy cruise outfits? Check. Bathing suits? Check. Formal attire? Check. Walking shoes? Check. Dramamine? Big check. When it comes to what to pack for a cruise, there are items that even cruising novices wouldn't easily forget. Packing for a cruise begins much like packing for any other kind of vacation, and you'll need certain outfits and amenities to suit whatever destinations are in store. For example, no matter how you're traveling to the Caribbean, you won't likely leave out your bathing suit or sunglasses. Warm layers should be fairly obvious to those whose cruising itineraries involve glaciers. For some of the best river cruises in all of Europe, you're probably going to need Google translate installed to keep up with the daily language adjustment.

However, you should pack more than just the right attire and sun protection. Successfully packing for the cruise itself, even just the time spent in your cabin, is what separates cruisers who are in-the-know from cruisers who are brand new. For example, experienced cruisers know to bring small clips to make showering on a cruise much more comfortable. Your packing list should include some everyday items like pop-up hampers, closet organizers, duct tape, and heavy duty magnets — just a taste of the little known packing hacks for your next cruise. There's another common household item you may want to pack for your cruise that can also enhance your experience by ridding your cabin of any unpleasant odors: an air freshener, plain and simple.