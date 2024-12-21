The 12 Best River Cruises In All Of Europe, According To Research

The rivers of Europe are the veins through which life has flowed to the historic cities and towns that dot their shores. What would Paris be without the Seine? London without the Thames? Rome without the Tiber? Rivers have served as arteries of trade for well over a millennia, bringing wealth and prestige to many countries. Today, however, Europes great rivers are being appreciated in a wholly different way: as avenues for tourism!

Traveling through Europe by river has to be one of the best ways to see the continent. You are experiencing nations from a completely different point of view, all in the comfort and convenience of a well appointed vessel. River cruising takes away much of the stress that comes with traveling around Europe by road or rail. On a boat, your travel arrangements are set. All you have to do is sit back and relax. It's perfect for first-time visitors to Europe.

But which cruises are the best cruises? It's difficult to say for sure which of the many river cruise lines is best. Still, our analysis based on travelers experience and the word of respected travel publications has allowed us to compile a list of, we believe, the 12 best river cruises in all of Europe. So get out your calendar and start planning your next European getaway now!