The 12 Best River Cruises In All Of Europe, According To Research
The rivers of Europe are the veins through which life has flowed to the historic cities and towns that dot their shores. What would Paris be without the Seine? London without the Thames? Rome without the Tiber? Rivers have served as arteries of trade for well over a millennia, bringing wealth and prestige to many countries. Today, however, Europes great rivers are being appreciated in a wholly different way: as avenues for tourism!
Traveling through Europe by river has to be one of the best ways to see the continent. You are experiencing nations from a completely different point of view, all in the comfort and convenience of a well appointed vessel. River cruising takes away much of the stress that comes with traveling around Europe by road or rail. On a boat, your travel arrangements are set. All you have to do is sit back and relax. It's perfect for first-time visitors to Europe.
But which cruises are the best cruises? It's difficult to say for sure which of the many river cruise lines is best. Still, our analysis based on travelers experience and the word of respected travel publications has allowed us to compile a list of, we believe, the 12 best river cruises in all of Europe. So get out your calendar and start planning your next European getaway now!
Grand European adventure with Viking Cruises
When it comes to recognizable, high-quality cruise lines, the name of Viking Cruises carries special prestige. Founded in 1997, Viking has spent nearly the last three decades fulfilling its mission to bring travelers closer to Europe. Cultural immersion is one of their hallmarks, and their accumulation of nearly 500 awards from various travel publications, including Condé Nast, makes Viking one of the most awarded cruise lines in the entire world. While they tour all over the world, their fleet of iconic, stylish Longships sail some of the great rivers of Europe.
There are lots to choose from when it comes to river cruises with Viking. Their chief tours include the Rhine, Danube, Seine, and Douro in Portugal. You can check online to see which tours are available and within your price range. They sell out fast, so it is best to be quick. If you aim for the Christmas season, you can take advantage of the old world markets along your route.
If you're looking for their most all encompassing tour, The Grand European Adventure on their new Edgir ship takes you from Budapest to Amsterdam, and includes plenty of off shore adventures, like wine tastings and visits to old city centers. You'll be in comfort, as all rooms come equipped with a veranda for scenic viewing, onboard restaurants, and are styled in a Scandinavian concept that is open and welcoming. You really can't beat it when it comes to Viking.
Luxurious Uniworld
It is important to understand that the most luxurious cruise ship is not necessarily the best. Viking proves this with well-appointed vessels, excellent service, and voyages to wonderful locations. However, if you are looking for all of those things, with the addition of the most luxurious amenities, you'll definitely want to check out Uniworld Cruises. Describing their 17 strong fleet as "floating boutique hotels" gives you an idea of what you're in for when you board one of their ships.
Founded in 1976, Uniworld was the first American company to launch a ship on a European river. As such, the connections the company has fostered with locations across Europe has made them one of the premier cruise lines sailing the continent. With access to dozens of European countries, including particularly luxurious tours of Venice and Bordeaux, Uniworld opens the doors to Europe like no other cruise line can.
As one of the best rated cruise lines on Cruise Critic, tourists love the feeling of pampered elegance that comes with a Uniworld cruise. Obviously, you pay a decent amount for this luxury. In return, however, you get exceptional, all encompassing services, white-gloved butlers, luxuriously designed rooms, and numerous amenities. It's like the river boat version of The Orient Express.
A-Rosa offers affordable family cruises
While cruising through Europe is one of the most romantic things any vacationing couple can do, there are plenty more people who want to take their families along for an all-encompassing European tour. However, the thing that tends to hold families up is the cost. River cruises are not exactly the most budget friendly vacations, though Rick Steves has a few tips on how you can cruise the Mediterranean when money is tight. Still, there are some cruise lines, like A-Rosa, that make things much easier for parents and kids.
A German-based company, A-Rosa offers an astonishing value that families looking to travel Europe should not pass up. During specific times of the year, children under the age of 15 can travel on certain A-Rosa vessels completely free of charge. That means, parents, you'll only be paying for yourselves if you've got a young brood. The cruise line also offers a whole suite of family-friendly amenities, including large rooms, built-in bunk beds, an onboard pool, kids/teens programming, play room, and much more.
A-Rosa travels along many of Europe's largest, most iconic rivers, including the Rhine, Rhône, Danube, Seine, and Douro. In 2023, they were recognized as the Best Cruise Line for Families by Cruise Critic. It's not just great for the kids, though. A-Rosa offer plenty of activities for parents, including wine tastings, cooking lessons, and a 15% discount on spa treatments. What's not to love?
Romantic couples cruise with Scenic
There's no denying that a leisurely cruise down a scenic river in Europe is one of the most romantic trips a couple can take together. Yes, there's a lot you can do on a romantic vacation to Venice, but there's also something about being on the water, surrounded by luxury, that can really amp up the romance. For couples looking for that kind of getaway, there is no better cruise line than Scenic.
Another American-based cruise line with destinations all over the world, the special reason couples choose Scenic over and over again is because of its specific orientation towards adults. It's not that children are not welcome on a Scenic cruise, it is just that they are not set up for kids in the way that an A-Rosa vessel is. On a Scenic cruise, everything is focused on making sure the adults are the center of attention. The reviews on Cruise Critic and Tripadvisor from happy customers confirm this bias.
So, whether you're taking a cruise down the Danube in Central Europe, or enjoying the romance of Normandy or Bordeaux in France, be sure to pack some snazzy clothes and plenty of room in your stomach. Glitzy, food-filled cocktail parties are a regular feature on these cruises, as are luxuriously appointed rooms, and plenty of on-shore adventures.
AmaWaterways focuses on food and wine
When visiting any European country, taking time to sample the national cuisine is always a must. Tuscany is Italy's best wine region, and happens to be the destination where Rick Steves had the best meal of his life. This tradition of culinary excellence extends to river cruises as well. And any foodie looking to sample some of the best food cooked on any European cruise line should book a trip with AmaWaterways.
Booking a cruise with this company is an all-in-one package that takes you to some of the best locations in Europe. Spacious rooms, elegant decor, and unlimited drinks (on the house) create an environment of laid back luxury. Award-winning food comes from The Chef's Table restaurant, where haute-style cuisine is plated in intricately decorated servings. If you're peckish, tapas and snacks are served throughout the day, and lighter fare can be found in the Lounge or Main Restaurant.
One of AmaWaterways' best food-centered experiences is their Taste of Boudreaux trip through France. Cruising along the scenic Garonne and Dordogne rivers, the ship stops at numerous chateaux's and towns where you can sample some of the best wine and food in France. With over 22 years of cruising and cooking some of the best food on the water, AmaWaterways is certainly one cruise foodies should take in a hurry.
Disney adventure cruises for the whole family
There is no escaping it. Anyone with a family, especially a young family, is going to be planning a Disney vacation at some point. Whether you're spending the holidays at the parks, or hunting down the most affordable Disney World vacation, heading to these wonder-worlds is a prerequisite for those who love the magic of the brand. However, there is more to Disney than this. They also offer super adventurous cruises too!
Disney partners with AmaWaterways to bring you Adventures by Disney river cruises. Whether you choose to cruise along the Seine, Rhine, and Danube, an adventure with Disney will take you right into the heart of some of Europe's most iconic destinations. The partnership with AmaWaterways yields luxuriously appointed staterooms, excellent food, and all the other amenities previously mentioned.
Of course, it isn't a Disney cruise without, well, Disney. The trips offer classic Disney movie nights, teens-only adventures, and special adults-only dinners for mom and dad. According to TravelAge West, Adventures by Disney really stands out among cruise lines. With their excellent service, attention to detail, and memorable, guided land adventures to some of the best destinations in Europe, having your own Disney family adventure is not as fantastical as you might think.
Stay fit with Avalon Waterways
Most of us want to go on vacation to relax and get away from our normal routines, preferably on some lush island in the Mediterranean. However, if you are someone who thrills in an active lifestyle by hiking, cycling, swimming, or working out, then you should check out Avalon Waterways. This cruise line offers luxury and comfort, but with an active twist.
The "Active and Discovery" packages on the Avalon cruise ships are excellent for those seeking a different style of vacation. With an emphasis on adventure and physical movement, this specific package takes guests on action-packed excursions when the boat makes port. These include trail hikes and biking in the woods and or busy city centers, and kayaking adventures on the river itself. Other adventurous itineraries include local tours of cities and towns, as well as dance, painting, and cooking classes.
Back on board, guests can enjoy luxuriously appointed, spacious suites that offer panoramic views of the Moselle, Rhine, or any of the other rivers you choose to cruise with Avalon. Start your day with a sunrise yoga class directed by the on-board fitness instructor, then sip on some coffee as you watch the morning sun twinkle on the water.
Economic comfort with Emerald Cruises
Traveling Europe on a budget can be difficult, but it is not impossible. There are plenty of affordable European cities and budget-friendly warm-weather islands that aren't going to burn a hole in your wallet should you decide to take an adventure. However, as we've seen so far, river cruising isn't exactly cheap. Still, we've also seen several cruise lines that offer excellent value at a great price. However, we don't think any provide as much in the way of economy and comfort as Emerald Cruises.
Chosen as Cruise Critic's Best Value for Money River Cruise Line in 2023, Emerald offers a lot of amenities already built into their prices. While many cruise lines will have you pay extra for things like airport transfers, off-boat excursions, and certain meals, all of those, along with free-WiFi, a top deck putting green, and single occupancy rooms for those traveling solo, are all a part of Emerald's affordable fares.
It is important to note that the affordability does not sacrifice quality. You still get the most bang for your buck in terms of luxury and destination choice. Rooms are well appointed, comfortable, and provide excellent views of rivers like the Rhine, Moselle, and Danube. So, if you're looking for a great European river adventure on a budget, look no farther than Emerald.
Experience history with Tauck River Cruises
When traveling in Europe, history leaps out at you from virtually every corner of the continent. The Camino de Santiago, for example, is the European scenic equivalent of the Appalachian trail, taking pilgrims on a 500-plus mile history walk through Spain. However, if you are a history buff who prefers cruising to walking, Tauck River Cruising is the company for you.
Founded in 1925, Tauck has nearly a century's worth of travel experience that takes visitors deep across 117 cruise tours through Europe. Each tour is designed to get to the heart of a place. Land excursions include after-hours visits to museums, cathedrals, and other locations. Tauck thrives on giving guests the most immersive experience possible. Local guides provide the inside scoop on local history with some tours, including one of the D-Day landing sights in France, having an extremely weighty impact.
The fleet itself is as well-appointed as any. Like Emerald, airport transfers and drinks are included in the overall booking price, as are most of the shore trips. Additional luxury includes sheets with a 400 thread count, terry cloth bathrobes, and a putting green on the top deck. These features and their excellent tours have made them a Travel + Leisure World's Best for 27 years in a row.
Luftner Cruises offers 5-star service
Part of enjoying a river cruise is taking in the majesty of your surroundings. Seeing iconic cities like Budapest, Paris, Vienna, and Venice from the comfort of a luxury cruise ship creates a truly awe-inspiring experience. However, it is the little, often unnoticed details that can mean all the difference between a good cruise and a great cruise. Luftner Cruises pays special attention to these little details.
This Austrian headquartered cruise line is renowned for its luxurious fleet and connections with riverside locales. The Amadeus ships offer innovative design that increase in quality with each new ship built. The staterooms come with tremendous views and plenty of room to stretch out. Amenities include gourmet meals, hand selected wines, and bicycle rentals. The service, too, is noteworthy. Several reviews on Tour Radar have provided Lufner with 5-stars on this aspect alone.
Another perk to Luftner is their tendency to travel lesser known, but no less beautiful rivers, such as the Saar and Moselle in Germany. These rivers are dotted with charming vineyards and medieval cities. Tours occur throughout the year, including some Yuletide ones along the Rhine, so booking a cruise with a this company is easier than most.
Enjoy a flexible itinerary with Nicko Cruises
There are some travelers who prefer to have a set itinerary. They want to know where they are going, how long they are going to be there, and when they are leaving. Others don't like to have any itinerary at all, favoring the spontaneity that travel often brings. For those who like a mix of set itinerary and freewheeling river travel, Nicko Cruises offers an excellent blend.
Owing to their nature as transportation vessels, cruise ships often only have so much time they can spend at a given port. That typically limits the amount of time guests have to explore a destination. With Nicko Cruises, however, they allow much more time for travelers to explore before continuing onward, sometimes spending a day or more at a single location. Plus, the lack of any planned off-shore itinerary at places like Wittenberg or Prague allows for much more exploration.
Unlike other cruise lines, drinks and additional excursions are not included in Nicko's rates. However, the amount of exploring you are allowed makes up for this. Modern and well-appointed cabins let in plenty of light, and the slow cruising spirit is really alive here. Guests are encouraged to relax and enjoy moments as they come.
True luxury is aboard a Belmond
Les Bateaux Belmond is unlike any of the other cruise lines on this list. It is total, unapologetic luxury to its core. The exclusivity offered from this French company gives guests an intimate experience that is just not found on larger ships. The fleet at Belmond comprises of a series of small barges that have been repurposed with state-of-the-art rooms, a private chef, luxury linens, and beautiful furniture.
Most of Belmond's fleet does not accommodate more than 12 passengers. Several of the boats can be booked for private charters, only increasing the luxury and potential exclusivity. Plus, thanks to their size, they can get into the nooks and crannies of France's smaller rivers, providing unparalleled access to places no other cruise line on this list can reach. That alone makes it worth the higher prices.
As you can see, there is a cruise line for every type of traveler. From history lovers to the budget conscious, you'd be hard pressed to find a reason not to spend a little money and take a tour of the enchanting rivers that crisscross Europe.
Methodology
The research for this list was gathered through multiple primary sources, including reviews from travelers and trusted brands like Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast, and Forbes. Secondary information from travel agencies, and cruise company websites were also used.