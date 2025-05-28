Silicon Valley's Walkable Urban Wine Trail Is A Little-Known Haven Of Charming Family-Owned Wineries
South of San Francisco, nestled between San Mateo and Palo Alto (the "birthplace of Silicon Valley"), sits the tiny town of San Carlos. This industrial sliver of Silicon Valley is home to the little-known Mid-Peninsula Wine Trail, a walkable urban wine trail that includes a handful of family-owned, artisanal wineries.
Located just 25 minutes east of the laidback coastal city of Half Moon Bay by car, the tasting rooms on the wine trail in San Carlos are all located in the center of town, within a one-block radius of Industrial Road. The Industrial Arts District, as the area is known, has its fair share of fast food spots and dollar stores, yet the wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants, and local watering holes give the area a dose of unique urban charm.
Where to taste wine on the Mid-Peninsula Trail
When Anders and Vikki Vinther moved to California from Denmark, they never imagined they would become winemakers. Fast forward nearly 20 years and they are living their dream, sharing their wide range of Flying Suitcase Wines (including a Bordeaux-style collection) with visitors in their San Carlos tasting room. Meanwhile, Domenico is a boutique winery influenced by the family's Italian heritage. Winemaker Dominick Chirichillo was inspired by his grandfather, who kept a wine press in the basement. While craftsmanship was passed down through generations, Domenico Winery represents a modernized version of handcrafted winemaking, complete with an osteria where it pairs traditional Italian dishes with its award-winning wines.
Bob Mullen, the founder of Woodside Vineyards, has been producing wine in the area since 1960. The La Questa Cabernet Sauvignon is a historical gem as it's made from grapes whose vines were originally planted in 1884. Sourced from the only acre remaining from the La Questa Vineyard, this exclusive cabernet is one of its specialties. Woodside wines can be tasted at the Wine Patio at Auto Vino on the weekends. Russian Ridge Winery is a second-generation father-son winemaking team who produce fewer than 1,000 cases of wine per year. At their tasting room, Scott and Spencer Townsend host tastings on the weekends and certain Thursday and Friday evenings. Finally, at Cuvée, what began as a passion project turned into a second career for owner Paul Rogerville. Now, the artisan winery puts out award-winning limited release, Bordeaux-inspired wines.
If you're feeling wined out, or if beer is more your thing, check out Devil's Canyon Brewery. Also located in downtown San Carlos, it has been hosting Beer Fridays for over 20 years: Every Friday at 4 p.m., it opens to the public and welcomes guests (of all ages) to its sprawling property for craft beer, live music, and food trucks.
Plan your visit in and around San Carlos
While wine tasting may be the main event in San Carlos, there are also creative outlets you can pursue. Try your hand at pottery, mosaics, or glass fusing at Laurel Street Arts. You can drop in or take a class and let your creativity flow as you create a memento from your visit to San Carlos. Similarly, Art Bias is an inclusive community studio space that also offers classes, empowers artists, and hosts art exhibitions.
Alternatively, if you love nature and appreciate well-manicured gardens, San Carlos is a great base for you as there are several outdoorsy destinations to visit, most within 20 minutes of the city. An important ecological wetland, Bair Island Ecological Reserve is a marsh just under 10 minutes away. Hike the Bair Island Trail and see how many species you can spot. A breathtaking property, Filoli is only 15 minutes from San Carlos. The historic estate with 654 sprawling acres of gardens was originally built in 1917 as a private home. Now, it is open to the public and provides a dreamy backdrop for a day spent in nature.
Whether you're in the area for business or pleasure, the towns neighboring San Carlos are all convenient spots to base yourself. Just 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) by car, hotels in San Carlos range from budget and chain hotels to luxury properties like Rosewood Sand Hill (in neighboring Menlo Park) and The Ameswell (a carbon-neutral hotel in Mountain View). Kasa Niche Hotel Redwood City lands somewhere in the middle as a stylish yet affordable option. Besides offering accommodations, Redwood City is also a good spot to grab a bite to eat in its burgeoning dining scene.