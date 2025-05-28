Silicon Valley's Walkable Urban Wine Trail Is A Little-Known Haven Of Charming Family-Owned Wineries

When Anders and Vikki Vinther moved to California from Denmark, they never imagined they would become winemakers. Fast forward nearly 20 years and they are living their dream, sharing their wide range of Flying Suitcase Wines (including a Bordeaux-style collection) with visitors in their San Carlos tasting room. Meanwhile, Domenico is a boutique winery influenced by the family's Italian heritage. Winemaker Dominick Chirichillo was inspired by his grandfather, who kept a wine press in the basement. While craftsmanship was passed down through generations, Domenico Winery represents a modernized version of handcrafted winemaking, complete with an osteria where it pairs traditional Italian dishes with its award-winning wines.

Bob Mullen, the founder of Woodside Vineyards, has been producing wine in the area since 1960. The La Questa Cabernet Sauvignon is a historical gem as it's made from grapes whose vines were originally planted in 1884. Sourced from the only acre remaining from the La Questa Vineyard, this exclusive cabernet is one of its specialties. Woodside wines can be tasted at the Wine Patio at Auto Vino on the weekends. Russian Ridge Winery is a second-generation father-son winemaking team who produce fewer than 1,000 cases of wine per year. At their tasting room, Scott and Spencer Townsend host tastings on the weekends and certain Thursday and Friday evenings. Finally, at Cuvée, what began as a passion project turned into a second career for owner Paul Rogerville. Now, the artisan winery puts out award-winning limited release, Bordeaux-inspired wines.

If you're feeling wined out, or if beer is more your thing, check out Devil's Canyon Brewery. Also located in downtown San Carlos, it has been hosting Beer Fridays for over 20 years: Every Friday at 4 p.m., it opens to the public and welcomes guests (of all ages) to its sprawling property for craft beer, live music, and food trucks.