Can Asking For A Corner Room Score You A More Spacious Hotel Stay For The Same Price?

If you spend any amount of time searching travel content online, you've no doubt run into outlandish claims of secret loopholes promising everything from free flights and hotel upgrades to hacks for a quick TSA experience or better sleep on a long-haul flight. It's hard to know what's worth your time and what's just more travel clickbait. One such claim is that requesting a corner hotel room when you book or check in can result in a bigger room for the same price. But is it true?

Assertions of the best-kept industry secrets are rarely the golden tickets they claim to be, but that doesn't mean they're not worth looking into. "If there's a rumor of a travel trick, it's always worth exploring," Victoria Fricke, a travel agent and owner of the luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, tells us. "Worst case, it's not true or doesn't apply to your specific trip, best case it is!" Speaking exclusively with Islands, Fricke separates fact from fiction when it comes to corner hotel rooms.

The travel expert says scoring a corner hotel room isn't always an instant upgrade. "It really depends on the hotel and the layout," she explains. "Oftentimes, corner rooms are a different room category – an elevated one like a suite." So, if you booked an entry-level room and are hoping for a free upgrade to a corner room, know that a hotel likely won't make the change without charging you the difference. However, Fricke says requesting a corner room could be worthwhile if you booked a suite in the same category and noticed the corner room is bigger. But in her experience, a corner room is not a guarantee for more square footage.